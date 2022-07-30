ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

A month from start of classes, Madison Metropolitan School District has nearly 200 teacher openings to fill

By Logan Reigstad
 4 days ago
MADISON, Wis. — With just over a month until the start of the new school year, the Madison Metropolitan School District is still looking to fill nearly 200 teacher openings.

District spokesperson Tim LeMonds told News 3 Now Friday there are 199 teacher vacancies and 124 vacancies for non-teaching staff. So far this summer, the district has made 406 hires.

While many parents and students still don’t know who their schools’ principals will be, LeMonds said all principal vacancies have been filled and that hiring announcements would be made Friday and Monday.

Many of the principal openings, LeMonds wrote in an email, were left open, ”as a result of internal promotions… into administration leadership roles at Central Office.”

The district has roughly 4,000 total employees.

Classes begin on September 1 for students in early childhood, 4K, kindergarten, sixth and ninth grades; students in all other grades return the following day.

