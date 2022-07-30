More than 2,000 gallons of oil spilled into Mississippi River in St. Charles Parish

www.brproud.com
Related
brproud.com
Fisherman catches nearly 6-foot shark on Lake Pontchartrain in New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— Lake Pontchartrain is known for having sharks because they swim in from the Gulf of Mexico, but on Monday, a fisherman caught a large bull shark and wants to bring awareness to the dangers that exist on the lake. “I actually play the ‘Jaws’ theme song...
brproud.com
Seven displaced including family dog after lightning strikes home in Ascension Parish
PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – Multiple fire departments were called to a reported fire in the 17000 block of Wirth Place over the weekend. The Galvez-Lake Volunteer Fire Department, 7th District Volunteer Fire Department, St. Amant Volunteer Fire Department and Geismar Volunteer Fire Department responded to a home on this street around 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, July 31.
brproud.com
Louisiana woman caught after tires flattened on stolen vehicle, sheriff’s office says
JACKSON COUNTY, Texas (BRPROUD) – A Louisiana woman is behind bars in Texas after a pursuit ended on US 59N over the weekend. Hilma Ziyad, 51, of Louisiana, was arrested in Jackson County on Saturday, July 30. The pursuit started with one Victoria Police Department K9 Officer around 8:15...
brproud.com
Teen plummets to death at abandoned Market Street Power Plant, coroner says
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A teenager is dead after officials say he fell at an abandoned building in the Lower Garden District. After investigation, the victim was identified as 18-year-old Anthony Clawson. According to the Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office, a teen plummeted from the abandoned Market Street Power Plant...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
brproud.com
La. Dept. of Health: 2,059 new COVID cases since Monday
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) announced Tuesday, August 2 that a total of 2,059 new COVID cases have been reported to the state since Monday, August 1. LDH also reports 20 additional COVID deaths since the previously mentioned date as well as 686...
brproud.com
Louisiana is one of the most dangerous states for motorcycle riders: Report
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — For many, operating a vehicle is crucial for getting from one place to another. Some drive cars, vans, or trucks while others drive motorcycles to get where they need to go. Although there is a risk of getting into an accident in any vehicle, there is a higher chance that the accident will be deadly for motorcycle riders.
brproud.com
Access to original birth certificates restored for adoptees in Louisiana
BATON ROUGE, La. (LSU Manship School News Service) — Living almost seven decades without any information about her birth, Rebecca Browning never thought she would learn more about where she came from. Now, thanks to a bill passed during the 2022 legislative session, Browning is able to access a...
brproud.com
Gonzales man killed in early morning crash on LA 429
GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) — State Police say a 50-year-old Gonzales man was killed in a two-vehicle crash on LA 429 Monday morning. The crash victim was identified by troopers as Chad Jones, 50, of Gonzales. Louisiana State Police said the 5:30 a.m. crash took place at the intersection of LA 429 and Roddy Road. Jones’ vehicle, a 2007 Chevrolet Camaro was driving south on Roddy Road, driving through the intersection when a 2003 Toyota Camry traveling west on LA 429 disregarded the traffic light and hit the Camaro, according to State Police.
IN THIS ARTICLE
brproud.com
La. State Police’s first accelerated 14-week training program begins
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Louisiana State Police (LSP) announced Sunday, July 31 that its first accelerated Peace Officer Standards and Trainings (POST) program has begun. As of Sunday, 28 participants have joined the specialized class in hopes of becoming LSP Troopers upon completing the swiftly paced yet strenuous...
brproud.com
Deputies restore seized vehicle, it becomes award-winning D.A.R.E. ride
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – Thanks to a group of innovative deputies with the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office (LPSO), the Drug Abuse Resistance Education program (D.A.R.E.) is represented by a blue bombshell of a ride. The vehicle was seized during an old LPSO case and after being completely...
brproud.com
Louisiana man arrested after shooting at restaurant in Livingston Parish
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) – The Denham Springs Police Department responded to Big Mike’s Sports Bar & Grill early Sunday morning. Officers were called to a reported “physical altercation resulting in shots fired,” according to the Denham Springs Police Department. Officers arrived at the scene between...
brproud.com
Ascension, WBR educators honored at annual awards gala
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Two Ascension Parish teachers and a West Baton Rouge teacher were recognized and celebrated among the state’s top educators on July 30 in New Orleans. The Louisiana Department of Education’s 16th Annual Cecil J. Picard Educator Excellence Awards Gala was held at the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
brproud.com
Louisiana Workforce Commission launches career readiness program
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — On Tuesday, the Louisiana Workforce Commission (LWC) launched a program to bring free career courses to people across the state. LWC partnered with Coursera to create the Tech Ready Louisiana program to offer Louisiana residents access to help them develop skills to prepare them for careers.
brproud.com
Duo arrested for attempting to cash fake checks from substance abuse facility
PIERRE PART, La (BRPROUD) — Two individuals were arrested on Sunday after attempting to cash fraudulent checks at a local bank. According to the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office, Carlin Peter Gaudet, 41, opened an account at a local financial institution and deposited a check made out to him on July 26 for $3850.44. Gaudet then obtained a debit card and transferred $3,350 to a cash app account.
brproud.com
Texas governor invites D.C., New York City mayors to border
McALLEN, Texas (Border Report) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has invited the mayors of Washington, D.C., and New York City to visit the Texas-Mexico border after they complained about Texas busing migrants to their cities. Abbott on Monday sent letters to New York City Mayor Eric Adams and D.C....
brproud.com
Summit invites discussion on school safety, solutions to potential threats
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The first day of school is around the corner and every parent is thinking about the cost, but most importantly their child’s safety. The state held its Higher Education Public Safety Summit to talk about what they have planned. State leaders held a...
brproud.com
Rapper Mystikal’s bond hearing set for Tuesday
ASCENSION PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — New Orleans rapper Mystikal is behind bars again after a similar case back in 2019 in Shreveport. He’s accused of rape in Ascension Parish. Michael Tyler, the rapper known as Mystikal, is facing a new rape charge. Investigators with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s...
brproud.com
Livingston Parish’s Southside K-8 campus ready to open for 2022-2023 school year
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) – Nearly six years after a Livingston Parish campus was all but destroyed by the 2016 flood, the school is set to reopen to students this fall, during the 2022-2023 school year. A Monday, August 1 news release from the Livingston Parish School System announced...
brproud.com
Trio, including 2 juveniles, arrested for stealing from retail outlet in Labadieville
LABADIEVILLE, La (BRPROUD) — A trio was arrested on burglary charges after stealing merchandise from a Labadieville retail outlet on June 24. According to the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office, 22-year-old Mercedes Elizabeth Usey and two juveniles, between the ages of 15 and 16, forced entry into a retail store and stole numerous of items. During the investigation, officials learned that Usey was attempting to sell some of the stolen merchandise.
brproud.com
Mystikal charged with First Degree Rape and more
DONALDSONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – Michael Tyler, 51, aka, Mystikal, was booked into the Ascension Parish Jail on Sunday, July 31. APSO says that just before noon on Saturday, July 30, “deputies with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to an area hospital in reference to a sexual assault.”
Comments / 0