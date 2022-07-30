ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Harlequin brings live theater to JBSA-Fort Sam Houston

As seen on SA Live - Tuesday, August 2, 2022

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 1 p.m., we’re marching with the Reagan High School band, sharing after-school programs for kids, listening to music by a local artist and more. The KSAT Pigskin Classic is coming up on Aug. 27, but before the triple-header, we sent Mike and Fiona to see what it’s like to march with a high school band. Reagan High School is one of the schools competing in the KSAT Pigskin Classic. Check out the hard work they put into their performances. You can reach out to their band director via email at gwhite@neisd.net.
Rise Against and The Used are at Tech Port Arena

Tech Port Arena, San Antonio’s newest concert venue located south of downtown, will host Rise Against with special guests The Used and Senses Fail. The punk rock band from Chicago has been playing together since 1999 and are now multi-gold and platinum selling artists. Tickets are available here. Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. 3331 General Hudnell Drive.
The San Antonio Film Festival is Back

The organizers of the San Antonio Film Festival have nothing against sci-fi and superhero flicks, but this week they’re asking moviegoers to give something else a try. “We need those, but these films are more story-driven and are stories about people,” says founder and executive director Adam Rocha. “I think filmmakers, their job in life is to put some peace in the world and have the general population see that it’s not all bad news. There’s still good.”
Did You Know Texas Has a Museum Fully Dedicated to Toilet Seats?

There is a place that turns something we never thought could be transformed into art. So the next time you need to use the restroom, you won't see toilet seats the same. There was an elderly man Barney Smith who turned something we wouldn't ever visualize as a work of art. You cannot help but think of toilet seats as something you use to drop a load.
Go Rio Cruises Ghost Tour at San Antonio River Walk

GO RIO CRUISES – GHOST TOUR. Experience the paranormal on the San Antonio River Walk! This cruise will take you through downtown and teach you all about the haunted spots of the river. Stay up to date on all fun things going on in San Antonio with our weekly...
It’s Time for Free Family Night at The DoSeum

Starting at 8 a.m., families can register for free evening tickets to The DoSeum. Held each first Monday of the month, kids and their caregivers can explore the museum’s interactive exhibits, including Earth Matters, a special exhibition that closes Sept. 5 and looks at sustainability. Monday, 6:30-8:30 p.m. 2800 Broadway.
These Texas cities are the top places for people leaving other US metros

With Texas being the fifth cheapest state to buy a home in, two cities in the state are part of the top 10 U.S. destinations for homebuyers leaving other American metropolitan areas, according to a July housing report from Redfin.com. San Antonio and Dallas were two of the most popular places homebuyers were seeking to move to in the second quarter of 2022. Overall, a record 32.6% of Redfin.com users nationwide looked to move from one metro to another during this time, the report said.
'The Legend' just keeps on running

SAN ANTONIO - The numbers, like the man, are legendary. Oh, but it is. 66-year-old Michael Granados has run 3.1 miles a day, 7 days a week, 52 weeks a year - for 25 years. That's over 27,000 miles -- and counting. “One day I just decided to run for...
Your Guide to Hotel Pool Passes in San Antonio

JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort and Spa. Families can do much more than simply swim at this far Northside resort. Priced at $60 for adults and $45 for children, day passes allow guests to utilize the property’s 9-acre water park, which includes four pools, water slides and a 650-foot rapid river. Not up for thrills? Relax in the 1,100-foot lazy river. There’s also an adults-only infinity edge pool, or you can add a spa pass for the ultimate getaway. 23808 Resort Pkwy.
San Antonio Comedy Clubs: Enjoy Comedy Shows And Open Mic Nights in SA

In need of a hearty laugh that’ll have you beating your knees and burning your abs? Check out some of the best San Antonio Comedy Clubs that you’ve been long looking for. Instead of succumbing in to the urge to hit people with sticks out of frustration, comedy is intended to keep people laughing as a stress-buster. Even while driving to a comedy club may involve more work than just watching your favorite skits on Netflix, but the lively atmosphere may make the experience more lasting than it ever could on a tiny screen.
