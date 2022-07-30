The Harlequin brings live theater to JBSA-Fort Sam Houston

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 1 p.m., we’re marching with the Reagan High School band, sharing after-school programs for kids, listening to music by a local artist and more. The KSAT Pigskin Classic is coming up on Aug. 27, but before the triple-header, we sent Mike and Fiona to see what it’s like to march with a high school band. Reagan High School is one of the schools competing in the KSAT Pigskin Classic. Check out the hard work they put into their performances. You can reach out to their band director via email at gwhite@neisd.net.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 14 HOURS AGO