The Harlequin brings live theater to JBSA-Fort Sam Houston

Texas Principal Reinstated after 3 Days From Suspension Over Active Shooter IncidentTom HandySan Antonio, TX
Beto says Abbott's "response to Sutherland Springs, Santa Fe, El Paso and now Uvalde has been the same stale but predictAsh JurbergUvalde, TX
Uvalde School Principal is Suspended Because She Knew About Existing ProblemsTom HandyUvalde, TX
Bob Stoops and Wade Phillips Returning to Coach in Dallas for XFLLarry LeaseDallas, TX
As seen on SA Live - Tuesday, August 2, 2022
SAN ANTONIO – Today at 1 p.m., we’re marching with the Reagan High School band, sharing after-school programs for kids, listening to music by a local artist and more. The KSAT Pigskin Classic is coming up on Aug. 27, but before the triple-header, we sent Mike and Fiona to see what it’s like to march with a high school band. Reagan High School is one of the schools competing in the KSAT Pigskin Classic. Check out the hard work they put into their performances. You can reach out to their band director via email at gwhite@neisd.net.
Texans explain why they’re leaving, or have left, the Lone Star State
Texans are ready to leave the state.
Rise Against and The Used are at Tech Port Arena
Tech Port Arena, San Antonio’s newest concert venue located south of downtown, will host Rise Against with special guests The Used and Senses Fail. The punk rock band from Chicago has been playing together since 1999 and are now multi-gold and platinum selling artists. Tickets are available here. Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. 3331 General Hudnell Drive.
Gabriel ‘Fluffy’ Iglesias announces San Antonio show at AT&T Center
SAN ANTONIO – Renowned comedian Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias returns to San Antonio this fall for his 2022 Back on Tour journey. Iglesias will perform Saturday, Oct. 8, at the AT&T Center located at 1 AT&T Center Parkway. The last time Iglesias was in San Antonio in July...
The San Antonio Film Festival is Back
The organizers of the San Antonio Film Festival have nothing against sci-fi and superhero flicks, but this week they’re asking moviegoers to give something else a try. “We need those, but these films are more story-driven and are stories about people,” says founder and executive director Adam Rocha. “I think filmmakers, their job in life is to put some peace in the world and have the general population see that it’s not all bad news. There’s still good.”
Did You Know Texas Has a Museum Fully Dedicated to Toilet Seats?
There is a place that turns something we never thought could be transformed into art. So the next time you need to use the restroom, you won't see toilet seats the same. There was an elderly man Barney Smith who turned something we wouldn't ever visualize as a work of art. You cannot help but think of toilet seats as something you use to drop a load.
Viral TikTok warns San Antonio residents about stowaways in truck beds
Be sure to check your truck.
Go Rio Cruises Ghost Tour at San Antonio River Walk
GO RIO CRUISES – GHOST TOUR. Experience the paranormal on the San Antonio River Walk! This cruise will take you through downtown and teach you all about the haunted spots of the river. Stay up to date on all fun things going on in San Antonio with our weekly...
San Antonio suburb's popular master-planned community grows with new garden homes
A new mixed-use, master-planned community is booming in northeast San Antonio. Located in Schertz, The Crossvine has announced the addition of 77 new garden homes to the 550-acre development. Offering smaller, hassle-free yards, connectivity to inner greenbelt courts, and accessibility to the trails, parks, pools, and other outdoor spaces popular...
Black Rock Coffee Bar will celebrate opening of first San Antonio store with free drinks
Portland-based Black Rock Coffee Bar will give away free beverages — caffeinated and otherwise — to celebrate the Friday, Aug. 5 grand opening of its first Alamo City store, MySA reports. The shop, located at 11701 Blanco Road in Castle Hills, will open at 5 a.m. that day...
It’s Time for Free Family Night at The DoSeum
Starting at 8 a.m., families can register for free evening tickets to The DoSeum. Held each first Monday of the month, kids and their caregivers can explore the museum’s interactive exhibits, including Earth Matters, a special exhibition that closes Sept. 5 and looks at sustainability. Monday, 6:30-8:30 p.m. 2800 Broadway.
Take a wild ride on Dr. Diabolical's Cliffhanger-the world's steepest rollercoaster
8/1/22 — Six Flags Fiesta Texas is home to the world's steepest dive coaster. Riders are suspended for a few seconds before going straight down a 95-degree, beyond vertical drop. Jeff Filicko and Elizabeth Ringas share why this ride is unlike any other. Follow us on Instagram and Twitter...
First-ever Chamoy Challenge will dress San Antonio in sweet, soury fun
A new kind of chamoy drip is coming to San Antonio.
Texas teachers get free admission to San Antonio Zoo for teacher appreciation month
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Zoo is celebrating teachers this August with free admission to the San Antonio Zoo. Texas educators will receive a free standard admission ticket and a 50% discount for up to four guests in honor of Teacher Appreciation Month. To qualify, teachers must be actively...
These Texas cities are the top places for people leaving other US metros
With Texas being the fifth cheapest state to buy a home in, two cities in the state are part of the top 10 U.S. destinations for homebuyers leaving other American metropolitan areas, according to a July housing report from Redfin.com. San Antonio and Dallas were two of the most popular places homebuyers were seeking to move to in the second quarter of 2022. Overall, a record 32.6% of Redfin.com users nationwide looked to move from one metro to another during this time, the report said.
'The Legend' just keeps on running
SAN ANTONIO - The numbers, like the man, are legendary. Oh, but it is. 66-year-old Michael Granados has run 3.1 miles a day, 7 days a week, 52 weeks a year - for 25 years. That's over 27,000 miles -- and counting. “One day I just decided to run for...
Westside San Antonio groups seek historic title for destroyed brothel site
HDRC recommends denying it but has some alternatives.
Your Guide to Hotel Pool Passes in San Antonio
JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort and Spa. Families can do much more than simply swim at this far Northside resort. Priced at $60 for adults and $45 for children, day passes allow guests to utilize the property’s 9-acre water park, which includes four pools, water slides and a 650-foot rapid river. Not up for thrills? Relax in the 1,100-foot lazy river. There’s also an adults-only infinity edge pool, or you can add a spa pass for the ultimate getaway. 23808 Resort Pkwy.
San Antonio Comedy Clubs: Enjoy Comedy Shows And Open Mic Nights in SA
In need of a hearty laugh that’ll have you beating your knees and burning your abs? Check out some of the best San Antonio Comedy Clubs that you’ve been long looking for. Instead of succumbing in to the urge to hit people with sticks out of frustration, comedy is intended to keep people laughing as a stress-buster. Even while driving to a comedy club may involve more work than just watching your favorite skits on Netflix, but the lively atmosphere may make the experience more lasting than it ever could on a tiny screen.
San Antonio Burrito Bites: Cabo Bob's great food, but bad service
One of the best burritos I've had paired with the worse service
