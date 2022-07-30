Dry Saturday but stormy second half to weekend

A FLOOD WATCH watch continues for portions of the region, including Raleigh, Fayette, McDowell, Wyoming and Nicholas counties until 8 a.m. Tuesday. Tonight will feature scattered showers capable of brief heavy rainfall, but not widespread downpours like we experienced in a few places during the morning. Patchy dense fog will be possible, with low temperatures in the middle 60s.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO