Dry Saturday but stormy second half to weekend

www.wvnstv.com
Related
WVNT-TV
More rain Monday as another soggy week gets started
A FLASH FLOOD WARNING: has been issued for the extreme western edge of Wyoming County until 2:30pm. FLASH FLOOD WATCH: issued for Pocahontas, Nicholas, Fayette, Raleigh, Wyoming, & McDowell county in West Virginia until 8 AM, Tuesday, August 2nd. Despite a decrease in shower activity this afternoon, a cold front...
WVNT-TV
Storms possible tonight, summertime heat returns this week!
A FLOOD WATCH watch continues for portions of the region, including Raleigh, Fayette, McDowell, Wyoming and Nicholas counties until 8 a.m. Tuesday. Tonight will feature scattered showers capable of brief heavy rainfall, but not widespread downpours like we experienced in a few places during the morning. Patchy dense fog will be possible, with low temperatures in the middle 60s.
WVNT-TV
Unique Airbnb: What West Virginia has that others don’t
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — West Virginia’s tourism industry is continuing to grow, and now there are completely unique slices of West Virginia available to rent. Ever wanted to stay in a treehouse or a storybook cottage? Then West Virginia is the place. 12 News spoke to two unique...
WVNT-TV
Live ammonia class and drill held at West Virginia State Fire Academy
JACKSON’S MILL, W.Va. (WBOY) — The West Virginia State Fire Academy held an ammonia class and drill that involved a controlled release of live ammonia on Saturday. The ammonia training started in a classroom in the early morning with safety information learning about ammonia’s chemical and physical properties, how it’s transported and what are some mitigation techniques for a potential ammonia incident.
Comments / 0