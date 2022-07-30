ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

U.S. approves Boeing inspection, rework plan to resume 787 deliveries

CNBC
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.cnbc.com

Motley Fool

Boeing Smokes Airbus at Farnborough Airshow

Boeing racked up 172 firm orders at last week's Farnborough Airshow, easily outpacing Airbus. While it didn't make any splashy announcements at Farnborough, Airbus received a commitment for 292 jets just weeks ago and holds a commanding backlog advantage over Boeing. Airbus' superior product portfolio makes it a much better...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Robb Report

This New Flying Car Could Hit the Market in Weeks After Getting FAA Approval

Click here to read the full article. A Ferrari-red flying car could soon become every commuter’s dream come true: It would fly over miles of gridlock to work, land and then drive a mile or two to their parking spaces. Samson Sky’s Switchblade, which has been 14 years in the making, is now ready for its next series of tests. Previously, we reported the Oregon-built vehicle was gearing up for road tests. On July 15, the Federal Aviation Administration determined it was safe for flight testing, so the flying car could be weeks away from going to market. The innovative vehicle was...
CARS
Person
Steve Dickson
ZDNet

A Delta passenger asked a simple question. The answer was a disaster

The airlines survived the latest holiday weekend, likely better than some of their customers. The airlines are almost getting bullish now. Why, Delta and United both insist that problems with flight delays are largely the fault of Air Traffic Control rather than, say, the fact that airlines let far too many competent people leave during the COVID-19 pandemic while they trousered billions of taxpayer dollars.
INDUSTRY
The Independent

Boeing 777X jet performs staggering steep take-off

A Boeing 777X jet has performed a staggering take-off, making a steep, almost vertical climb, to demonstrate the power of its engines and to illustrate how nimble the aircraft is.Footage shows the jet climbing to 1,300 feet in a few seconds - a climb of 6,000 feet per minute - meaning it would reach cruising altitude in just 5 minutes.The aircraft was empty during take-off, which was used to demonstrate capabilities and show them off to new and potential customers.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Drive

No Engine, No Fly: Ongoing Propulsion Program Problems Are Grounding F-35s

Lack of spare parts and engines, an under-investment depot-level infrastructure, and much more, have put the F135 engine program under fire. The F-35 Lightning II Joint Strike Fighter, the military’s most expensive weapons system ever, continues to be plagued by a lack of parts for its F135 engines, which cost roughly $12 million a piece, and the people and places to fix them. While improvements to these problems are slowly being made, there are clearly deeply-seated systemic issues at play.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
US News and World Report

U.S. Watchdog Finds 'Weaknesses' in FAA Oversight of Boeing Airplane Flight Manuals

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A government watchdog said Friday it found "weaknesses" in the Federal Aviation Administration's oversight of Boeing airplane flight manuals. In a report, the Transportation Department's Office of Inspector General report said the FAA agreed with the report's recommendations and will begin assessing existing Boeing airplane flight manuals this year.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Ars Technica

US regulators will certify first small nuclear reactor design

On Friday, the Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) announced that it would be issuing a certification to a new nuclear reactor design, making it just the seventh that has been approved for use in the US. But in some ways, it's a first: The design, from a company called NuScale, is a small modular reactor that can be constructed at a central facility and then moved to the site where it will be operated.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
ABC News

FAA seeks feedback on airplane seat sizes

Airline passengers hoping for a little more leg room or space on plane seats can tell the federal government how they feel for the next 90 days. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is asking for comment from the public for the next few months. It will then use that feedback to create a new standard minimum for airplane seat sizes.
TRAVEL
US News and World Report

U.S. FAA Issues New Safety Directive on Boeing 777 Airplanes

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on Tuesday issued an airworthiness directive for all Boeing 777 airplanes over safety concerns. The directive was prompted by high electrical resistance within the gust suppression sensor because of corrosion. The FAA said the gust suppression function is a non-essential feature that provides a minor improvement to ride quality during lateral wind gusts at low airspeeds.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

