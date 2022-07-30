U.S. approves Boeing inspection, rework plan to resume 787 deliveries

www.cnbc.com
What it's like inside Boeing's new 777X
Described as "the world's largest and most efficient twin-engine jet," the Boeing 777X was originally scheduled to enter into service in 2020, but the launch of the jetliner has been beset by delays.
Flying car worth $170K to take flight in just weeks after passing Federal Aviation Administration inspection
THE Federal Aviation Administration [FAA] has determined that Samson Sky’s flying car, the Switchblade, is safe for aviation. Samson Sky said they might be weeks away from initial Switchblade flight tests after their FAA approval on July 15th. The Switchblade project has been 14 years in the making and...
Boeing Smokes Airbus at Farnborough Airshow
Boeing racked up 172 firm orders at last week's Farnborough Airshow, easily outpacing Airbus. While it didn't make any splashy announcements at Farnborough, Airbus received a commitment for 292 jets just weeks ago and holds a commanding backlog advantage over Boeing. Airbus' superior product portfolio makes it a much better...
This New Flying Car Could Hit the Market in Weeks After Getting FAA Approval
Click here to read the full article. A Ferrari-red flying car could soon become every commuter’s dream come true: It would fly over miles of gridlock to work, land and then drive a mile or two to their parking spaces. Samson Sky’s Switchblade, which has been 14 years in the making, is now ready for its next series of tests. Previously, we reported the Oregon-built vehicle was gearing up for road tests. On July 15, the Federal Aviation Administration determined it was safe for flight testing, so the flying car could be weeks away from going to market. The innovative vehicle was...
A Delta passenger asked a simple question. The answer was a disaster
The airlines survived the latest holiday weekend, likely better than some of their customers. The airlines are almost getting bullish now. Why, Delta and United both insist that problems with flight delays are largely the fault of Air Traffic Control rather than, say, the fact that airlines let far too many competent people leave during the COVID-19 pandemic while they trousered billions of taxpayer dollars.
An American Airlines pilot just said the quiet part out loud (it's not pretty)
Dare I ask why you're sitting there with gritted teeth, mouthing curses toward high-flying brand names?. Another week of airline disruption is supposedly becalmed. Before another week of airline disruption staggers into the air. To recap: airlines say they have staff shortages, the weather has been terrible and air traffic...
Boeing 777X jet performs staggering steep take-off
A Boeing 777X jet has performed a staggering take-off, making a steep, almost vertical climb, to demonstrate the power of its engines and to illustrate how nimble the aircraft is.Footage shows the jet climbing to 1,300 feet in a few seconds - a climb of 6,000 feet per minute - meaning it would reach cruising altitude in just 5 minutes.The aircraft was empty during take-off, which was used to demonstrate capabilities and show them off to new and potential customers.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
Are airplane seats too small? FAA soliciting public comments on minimum dimensions
Following years of pressure and a legal requirement from Congress, the FAA takes another step toward establishing minimum dimensions for plane seats
No Engine, No Fly: Ongoing Propulsion Program Problems Are Grounding F-35s
Lack of spare parts and engines, an under-investment depot-level infrastructure, and much more, have put the F135 engine program under fire. The F-35 Lightning II Joint Strike Fighter, the military’s most expensive weapons system ever, continues to be plagued by a lack of parts for its F135 engines, which cost roughly $12 million a piece, and the people and places to fix them. While improvements to these problems are slowly being made, there are clearly deeply-seated systemic issues at play.
Malaysia Airlines Just Unveiled a Luxurious New Cabin for Its Boeing 737 Aircraft
Malaysian Airlines wants to upgrade your next flight with its refreshed Boeing 737-800 NG. The narrowbody aircraft will feature a revamped interior, comfy new seats and a next-gen in-flight entertainment system called MHstudio. Plans for the overhaul began last year after the airline received feedback from customer surveys and focus groups in 2020.
U.S. FAA proposes that new planes have a second flight deck barrier
WASHINGTON, July 27 (Reuters) - The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said on Wednesday it is proposing to require new passenger airplanes have a second barrier to the flight deck.
U.S. Watchdog Finds 'Weaknesses' in FAA Oversight of Boeing Airplane Flight Manuals
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A government watchdog said Friday it found "weaknesses" in the Federal Aviation Administration's oversight of Boeing airplane flight manuals. In a report, the Transportation Department's Office of Inspector General report said the FAA agreed with the report's recommendations and will begin assessing existing Boeing airplane flight manuals this year.
Nigeria's newly licensed national carrier to lease Airbus, Boeing aircrafts -minister
ABUJA, July 27 (Reuters) - Nigeria's newly licenced national carrier will lease a mix of Airbus and Boeing aircraft, the aviation minister said on Wednesday. Hedi Sirika told reporters in Abuja after the plan was approved by cabinet on Wednesday that the airline will start with three aircraft.
Sick Of Cramped Airplane Seats? FAA Accepting Americans' Comments On Seat Sizing
When the Federal Aviation Agency’s funding was renewed in 2018, they were ordered by Congress to institute minimum dimensions for airplane seats within a year. The agency still has not done as they were instructed. Now, however, the FAA is working towards rectifying this situation. The agency will take...
US regulators will certify first small nuclear reactor design
On Friday, the Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) announced that it would be issuing a certification to a new nuclear reactor design, making it just the seventh that has been approved for use in the US. But in some ways, it's a first: The design, from a company called NuScale, is a small modular reactor that can be constructed at a central facility and then moved to the site where it will be operated.
FAA seeks feedback on airplane seat sizes
Airline passengers hoping for a little more leg room or space on plane seats can tell the federal government how they feel for the next 90 days. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is asking for comment from the public for the next few months. It will then use that feedback to create a new standard minimum for airplane seat sizes.
American Airlines accused of wrecking passenger's expensive electric wheelchair, then damaging his replacement 3 weeks later
John Morris says American Airlines has caused extensive damage to two wheelchairs costing $75,000, and he wants a "seat at the table" to bring about change.
Boeing shares jump after U.S. clears way for 787 Dreamliner deliveries
The Federal Aviation Administration is clearing the way for Boeing to resume 787 Dreamliner deliveries after a pause last year. CNBC's Phil LeBeau joins 'Squawk on the Street' with the details.
The FAA Wants Your Input on Airline Seat Sizes
It's a part of efforts to regulate minimum safe seat sizes on aircraft.
U.S. FAA Issues New Safety Directive on Boeing 777 Airplanes
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on Tuesday issued an airworthiness directive for all Boeing 777 airplanes over safety concerns. The directive was prompted by high electrical resistance within the gust suppression sensor because of corrosion. The FAA said the gust suppression function is a non-essential feature that provides a minor improvement to ride quality during lateral wind gusts at low airspeeds.
