What to do if you win the second-largest Mega Millions jackpot; winning numbers selected

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

Mega Millions lottery reaches $1.28 billion dollars, the second-largest jackpot in the game's 20-year history.

The winning numbers are 67-45-57-36-13 MegaBall:14.

The chances of winning the second-largest lottery prize is 1 in 302,575,350.

Winners have two options to receive their payout, which include receiving the full amount in annuity payments, or an immediate payout of about half of the advertised prize amount.

Missouri Lottery says the full $1.28 billion is only available if you chose to have your winnings paid out over the course of 30 yearly payments throughout 29 years.

If you chose to cash out your winnings in one lump sum, the winner will receive roughly half of what the advertised jackpot would be, which would be roughly $747.2 million. This is because the lottery invests money during what would have been the course of 29 years. If you chose to cash out the winning in one lump sum, the taxes will be claimed immediately as well.

The Missouri Lottery advises winners to not make any rash decisions like quitting your job, and moving away immediately after winning. Coming into newfound wealth can be difficult, but it's advised that winners take a second to thoroughly think through what it is they would like to do with their winnings.

Keep the winning ticket secure, sign your name on it, take a picture of it, and keep it somewhere safe. The ticket is the only way the prize money can be collected.

Calling a lawyer, or financial advisor should also be on the top of the winner's to-do list. Having professional advice while you take on your new life in a new tax bracket can make the transition smoother.

As of Aug. 28, 2021, in Missouri, Lottery winners can choose to remain anonymous, which can be a good thing for anybody who wishes to keep their winnings a secret. Changing your phone number, and telling as few people as possible, can help keep the jackpot secret. Word travels fast, and winning such a large amount of money can bring attention that some people may not want.

Scammers do try to take advantage of both winners and players. Mega Millions says scammers may falsely identify themselves as lottery employees in an attempt to receive money or to gain personal information. Mega Millions said representatives will never call, text, or email anybody about prize money, and they will not ask for any money to be paid to them to claim their winnings.

If no one wins tonight's prize, the jackpot goes to $1.7 billion.

