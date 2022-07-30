ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

What to do if you win the second-largest Mega Millions jackpot; winning numbers selected

By Marina Diaz
KMIZ ABC 17 News
KMIZ ABC 17 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EEJ9G_0gyJL0Xq00

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

Mega Millions lottery reaches $1.28 billion dollars, the second-largest jackpot in the game's 20-year history.

The winning numbers are 67-45-57-36-13 MegaBall:14.

The chances of winning the second-largest lottery prize is 1 in 302,575,350.

Winners have two options to receive their payout, which include receiving the full amount in annuity payments, or an immediate payout of about half of the advertised prize amount.

Missouri Lottery says the full $1.28 billion is only available if you chose to have your winnings paid out over the course of 30 yearly payments throughout 29 years.

If you chose to cash out your winnings in one lump sum, the winner will receive roughly half of what the advertised jackpot would be, which would be roughly $747.2 million. This is because the lottery invests money during what would have been the course of 29 years. If you chose to cash out the winning in one lump sum, the taxes will be claimed immediately as well.

The Missouri Lottery advises winners to not make any rash decisions like quitting your job, and moving away immediately after winning. Coming into newfound wealth can be difficult, but it's advised that winners take a second to thoroughly think through what it is they would like to do with their winnings.

Keep the winning ticket secure, sign your name on it, take a picture of it, and keep it somewhere safe. The ticket is the only way the prize money can be collected.

Calling a lawyer, or financial advisor should also be on the top of the winner's to-do list. Having professional advice while you take on your new life in a new tax bracket can make the transition smoother.

As of Aug. 28, 2021, in Missouri, Lottery winners can choose to remain anonymous, which can be a good thing for anybody who wishes to keep their winnings a secret. Changing your phone number, and telling as few people as possible, can help keep the jackpot secret. Word travels fast, and winning such a large amount of money can bring attention that some people may not want.

Scammers do try to take advantage of both winners and players. Mega Millions says scammers may falsely identify themselves as lottery employees in an attempt to receive money or to gain personal information. Mega Millions said representatives will never call, text, or email anybody about prize money, and they will not ask for any money to be paid to them to claim their winnings.

If no one wins tonight's prize, the jackpot goes to $1.7 billion.

The post What to do if you win the second-largest Mega Millions jackpot; winning numbers selected appeared first on ABC17NEWS .

Comments / 1

Related
KCAU 9 News

Cut-off time for buying Mega Millions ticket

KSNF/KODE — Purchasing a $2 dollar Mega Millions lottery ticket could change your life in a billion different ways; that is, if you win the current jackpot. The jackpot currently stands at $1,000,500,000 (that’s one billion, five hundred thousand dollars). If luck is on your side, all that cash, minus taxes, could be yours if […]
MISSOURI STATE
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Missouri's Sales-Tax-Free Weekend Starts Aug. 5

Each year, Missouri has a back-to-school sales-tax-free weekend to help families get supplies (and help us cheapskates get a good deal on computers). The holiday starts the first Friday in August, which this year means Friday, August 5, through Sunday, August 7. Items that qualify for the exemption include:. Clothing...
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Columbia, MO
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Lifestyle
northwestmoinfo.com

Diverse Grandstand Entertainment Planned For 2022 Missouri State Fair

Missouri State Fair Director Mark Wolfe says the grandstand entertainment will be a little more diverse at this year’s Missouri State Fair. He says there will be plenty of free entertainment. Northwest Mo Info · WolfeFreeEntertainment. The entertainment lineup for the Missouri State Fair can be found on...
MISSOURI STATE
KICK AM 1530

A Website claims they found the Best Dive Bar in Missouri

Everyone has their favorite local dive bar spot, so trying to decide what is the best dive bar in each state sounds impossible, but one website claims they figured it out, and their pick for the best in Missouri looks awesome!. According to the website tripsavy.com, the best dive bar...
kttn.com

BTC Bank announces the purchase of Merchants and Farmers Bank

BTC Bank announces it has signed an agreement to purchase Merchants and Farmers Bank with locations in Salisbury, Fayette, Columbia, and Hardin, Missouri. The terms of the purchase provide for BTC Bank to acquire substantially all of the assets and deposits associated with Merchants and Farmers Bank. “We are excited...
COLUMBIA, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jackpot#The Missouri Lottery
Ultimate Unexplained

A Man from Northern Missouri Created a Time Machine and Then Disappeared

Some people dream of building a time machine. One Missouri man really did it and did one thing very few can claim. He disappeared. The story of "Madman" Mike Marcum dates back to 1995. His story is documented on Wikipedia and has even been shared by books on Audible and Soundcloud. He was even featured on the Art Bell radio show in September of 1995. Art Bell's website documents Mike's story and adds that he was alleged to have stolen 6 transformers from a Missouri power station.
MISSOURI STATE
KICK AM 1530

Can You Really Hike with Bison in Missouri? – Yes, and Here’s How

I have found one more thing you might want to add to your bucket list. It's a hike with bison in a Missouri state park that you really can do and I'll explain how. Thanks to Only In Your State for their recent article about Prairie State Park in southwestern Missouri in Mindenmines. In case you didn't know, there are dozens of bison that roam that part of Missouri.
MINDENMINES, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Mega Millions
NewsBreak
Lottery
NPR

Here are the key primary election results from Missouri

Five states hold primaries Tuesday: Arizona, Kansas, Michigan, Missouri and Washington. Missouri's top race is an open contest for U.S. Senate following the retirement of Republican Roy Blunt. Polls open in Missouri at 6 a.m. CT and close at 7 p.m. CT.
MISSOURI STATE
KOLR10 News

When is tax-free weekend in Missouri?

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – School starts back up in just a few weeks in Missouri, meaning back-to-school shopping is once again in full swing. The beginning of August brings excitement for back-to-school shoppers with the annual tax-free weekend during the first part of the month. This year, the tax-free weekend falls on August 5-7. Items that […]
MISSOURI STATE
ozarkradionews.com

Tomorrow is Election Day in Missouri: Check Here For Important Info & Sample Ballots

Primary Election Day is coming to Missouri tomorrow! Get ready for one of the days where your voice matters by checking here on important information here, including sample ballots. Voting begins at 6AM and goes until 7PM. You can check your voting location by going here: https://s1.sos.mo.gov/elections/voterlookup/. Registration ended in...
missouribusinessalert.com

Missouri health system makes national list of best hospitals

Barnes-Jewish Hospital ranked No.11 on a national list of top 20 hospitals last week. The St. Louis hospital was the only Missouri health care system represented on the U.S. News and World Report’s 2022-2023 Best Hospitals Honor Roll. Barnes-Jewish Hospital ranked No. 17 on the list last year. U.S....
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia, MO
14K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Columbia and Jefferson City, MO from ABC 17 News, Where the News Comes First.

 https://abc17news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy