ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

LA County Could Drop Out of High COVID-19 Transmission Level Next Week

By Contributing Editor
mynewsla.com
 4 days ago
mynewsla.com

Comments / 0

Related
mynewsla.com

LA County to Start Offering Novavax COVID Vaccine Wednesday

Los Angeles County’s health director said Tuesday she hopes the availability of a new form of COVID-19 vaccine, Novavax, will prompt people who have been hesitant about the previously available shots to finally consider getting vaccinated. The county will begin offering doses of the Novavax vaccine Wednesday, providing the...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

Orange County Experiences Declines in COVID-19 Metrics

Orange County’s COVID-19 hospitalizations showed a trend downward as fatalities continued mounting in July, according to data released Tuesday by the Orange County Health Care Agency. Last Wednesday, there were 350 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 and 48 in intensive care. As of Monday, there were 295 hospitalized with 49...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

LACo Board Deadlocks Over Proposed Operator of 211 Assistance Line

The future operation of Los Angeles County’s 211 resident-assistance hotline was left in question Tuesday when a proposed $67.2 million contract with a private company to take over management of the service failed to generate enough support among the Board of Supervisors. After a lengthy debate, the proposed contract...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
Local
California COVID-19 Vaccines
Los Angeles County, CA
Health
Los Angeles County, CA
Government
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Health
Local
California Coronavirus
Local
California Government
Los Angeles County, CA
COVID-19 Vaccines
mynewsla.com

County Contract with Engineering Firm Sets Salton Sea Project in Motion

Riverside County supervisors Tuesday approved a $4.12 million contract with an Encinitas-based firm to provide engineering and design services for a project to revitalize a portion of the dying Salton Sea. “We’ve been working on this project for several years now,” Salton Sea Authority Executive Director Patrick O’Dowd told the...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

LAX Introduces First Automated People Mover Train Car

The Los Angeles International Airport introduced its first Automated People Mover train car Tuesday, marking a step toward the future of how people will be able to travel to and from the airport. The driverless train system is the centerpeice of LAX’s Landside Access Modernization Program, featuring six stations that...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Hepatitis B#Poverty#General Health
mynewsla.com

Anthony Marrone Begins Service As LA County Acting Fire Chief

Anthony Marrone begins his duties Monday as the Acting Los Angeles County Fire Department Chief, following the retirement of Daryl L. Osby as the agency’s top leader. “During this transition phase, I thank the Board of Supervisors for selecting me and entrusting me to continue our department’s mission of protecting lives, the environment and property,” Marrone said.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

Metro to Begin Enforcing Traffic Rules Along Crenshaw Boulevard

Metro Monday will begin enforcing left-hand turn traffic rules with the aid of cameras at several train crossings along Crenshaw Boulevard in Los Angeles. Motorists “who disobey traffic signals and operate vehicles in an illegal manner” at specific intersections on Crenshaw Boulevard between West 59th Street and 48th Street East that are equipped with surveillance cameras will receive citations in the mail, with fines beginning at $100 plus penalties and assessments, according to Metro.
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

LA City Council Set to Vote on Banning Homeless Encampments Near Schools

The Los Angeles City Council is expected to vote Tuesday on an ordinance that would ban homeless encampments within 500 feet of schools and daycare centers. The council voted 10-1 in favor of the ordinance last month, with Councilman Mike Bonin dissenting. Since the vote was not unanimous, the matter requires a second vote. The issue was on the agenda last Wednesday — the council’s first meeting since its summer recess — but the vote was reset for Tuesday.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
mynewsla.com

October Sentencing Set for Burbank Man Convicted in T-Mobile Phone Scam

A man who once co-owned a T-Mobile retail store in Eagle Rock faces sentencing in October for running a $25 million scheme to use stolen T-Mobile employee credentials to illegally infiltrate the mobile phone company’s internal computer systems to unlock its cell phones. Argishti Khudaverdyan, 44, of Burbank, was...
BURBANK, CA
mynewsla.com

Woman Reported Missing in Palmdale Found

A 28-year-old woman diagnosed with bipolar disorder and schizophrenia, who went missing in Palmdale, has been found, authorities said Monday. Esmeralda Torres had last contacted her family at 1:45 a.m. Sunday, and authorities sought the public’s help to find her. On Monday, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported...
PALMDALE, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Found Safe After Last Being Seen in Palmdale

A 59-year-old man who was last seen in Palmdale has been found safe, authorities announced Tuesday. Carlos Palacios was last seen about 10 a.m. July 24 in the 3800 block of Lemsford Avenue, near William J. McAdam Park, and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department sought the public’s help to locate him.
PALMDALE, CA
mynewsla.com

Authorities Identify Burbank Man Killed in Palm Springs Crash

Authorities Tuesday identified a 31-year-old man who was killed in a fatal collision in Palm Springs caused by someone suspected of driving under the influence. The collision occurred around 9 p.m. Saturday, according to the Palm Springs Police Department. Investigators said a vehicle driven by Kevin Atteberry, 57, of Los...
PALM SPRINGS, CA
mynewsla.com

Flash Food Watch Issued for Parts of Southland

Forecasters were predicting a chance of monsoonal showers, thunderstorms and possible moderate to heavy rain Monday in the Los Angeles and Ventura county mountains and the Santa Clarita and Antelope valleys. Isolated to scattered showers will likely continue through at least Monday, especially in the mountains and deserts, according to...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy