LA County Could Drop Out of High COVID-19 Transmission Level Next Week

LA County to Start Offering Novavax COVID Vaccine Wednesday
Los Angeles County’s health director said Tuesday she hopes the availability of a new form of COVID-19 vaccine, Novavax, will prompt people who have been hesitant about the previously available shots to finally consider getting vaccinated. The county will begin offering doses of the Novavax vaccine Wednesday, providing the...
Orange County Experiences Declines in COVID-19 Metrics
Orange County’s COVID-19 hospitalizations showed a trend downward as fatalities continued mounting in July, according to data released Tuesday by the Orange County Health Care Agency. Last Wednesday, there were 350 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 and 48 in intensive care. As of Monday, there were 295 hospitalized with 49...
LAUSD Outlines COVID Protocols for New School Year; No More Weekly Testing
With the start of classes less than two weeks away, Los Angeles Unified School District officials reiterated to parents Tuesday that many of the hard-line COVID-19-control measures that have been in effect over the past year are being dropped. Most notably, students and staff will no longer need to undergo...
LACo Board Deadlocks Over Proposed Operator of 211 Assistance Line
The future operation of Los Angeles County’s 211 resident-assistance hotline was left in question Tuesday when a proposed $67.2 million contract with a private company to take over management of the service failed to generate enough support among the Board of Supervisors. After a lengthy debate, the proposed contract...
Board of Supervisors Issue Proclamation of Local Emergency for Monkeypox
Los Angeles County Supervisor Holly Mitchell Tuesday has issued a proclamation of local emergency for monkeypox to address the number of increasing cases in Los Angeles County. It is in response to bolster the county’s response to the monkeypox outbreak, Mitchell said in a statement released Tuesday. The Board of...
Bill Allowing Safe Injection Sites in Los Angeles Heads to Governor’s Desk
Los Angeles could soon become one of three cities in California to provide supervised injection sites under legislation passed by the state Senate Monday and heading to Gov. Gavin Newsom’s desk. Newsom said in 2018 he was “very, very open” to the idea of a pilot program to allow...
County Contract with Engineering Firm Sets Salton Sea Project in Motion
Riverside County supervisors Tuesday approved a $4.12 million contract with an Encinitas-based firm to provide engineering and design services for a project to revitalize a portion of the dying Salton Sea. “We’ve been working on this project for several years now,” Salton Sea Authority Executive Director Patrick O’Dowd told the...
LAX Introduces First Automated People Mover Train Car
The Los Angeles International Airport introduced its first Automated People Mover train car Tuesday, marking a step toward the future of how people will be able to travel to and from the airport. The driverless train system is the centerpeice of LAX’s Landside Access Modernization Program, featuring six stations that...
Anthony Marrone Begins Service As LA County Acting Fire Chief
Anthony Marrone begins his duties Monday as the Acting Los Angeles County Fire Department Chief, following the retirement of Daryl L. Osby as the agency’s top leader. “During this transition phase, I thank the Board of Supervisors for selecting me and entrusting me to continue our department’s mission of protecting lives, the environment and property,” Marrone said.
LAPD Sergeant Fired Over Testing Payment Dispute Seeks Reinstatement
A veteran Los Angeles police sergeant who alleges she was wrongfully fired in May for refusing to pay for coronavirus testing while awaiting a decision on her request for a religious exemption from taking the vaccination is asking a judge to reinstate her with back pay. Former LAPD Sgt. Barbara...
Metro to Begin Enforcing Traffic Rules Along Crenshaw Boulevard
Metro Monday will begin enforcing left-hand turn traffic rules with the aid of cameras at several train crossings along Crenshaw Boulevard in Los Angeles. Motorists “who disobey traffic signals and operate vehicles in an illegal manner” at specific intersections on Crenshaw Boulevard between West 59th Street and 48th Street East that are equipped with surveillance cameras will receive citations in the mail, with fines beginning at $100 plus penalties and assessments, according to Metro.
LA City Council Set to Vote on Banning Homeless Encampments Near Schools
The Los Angeles City Council is expected to vote Tuesday on an ordinance that would ban homeless encampments within 500 feet of schools and daycare centers. The council voted 10-1 in favor of the ordinance last month, with Councilman Mike Bonin dissenting. Since the vote was not unanimous, the matter requires a second vote. The issue was on the agenda last Wednesday — the council’s first meeting since its summer recess — but the vote was reset for Tuesday.
Person Killed in Traffic Crash in Menifee Area of Riverside County
A person was killed Monday in a traffic crash in the Menifee area. The crash was reported shortly before 6 a.m. on the southbound 215 Freeway north of McCall Boulevard, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. One person died at the scene, and another person was taken to a...
October Sentencing Set for Burbank Man Convicted in T-Mobile Phone Scam
A man who once co-owned a T-Mobile retail store in Eagle Rock faces sentencing in October for running a $25 million scheme to use stolen T-Mobile employee credentials to illegally infiltrate the mobile phone company’s internal computer systems to unlock its cell phones. Argishti Khudaverdyan, 44, of Burbank, was...
Woman Reported Missing in Palmdale Found
A 28-year-old woman diagnosed with bipolar disorder and schizophrenia, who went missing in Palmdale, has been found, authorities said Monday. Esmeralda Torres had last contacted her family at 1:45 a.m. Sunday, and authorities sought the public’s help to find her. On Monday, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported...
Man Found Safe After Last Being Seen in Palmdale
A 59-year-old man who was last seen in Palmdale has been found safe, authorities announced Tuesday. Carlos Palacios was last seen about 10 a.m. July 24 in the 3800 block of Lemsford Avenue, near William J. McAdam Park, and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department sought the public’s help to locate him.
Authorities Identify Burbank Man Killed in Palm Springs Crash
Authorities Tuesday identified a 31-year-old man who was killed in a fatal collision in Palm Springs caused by someone suspected of driving under the influence. The collision occurred around 9 p.m. Saturday, according to the Palm Springs Police Department. Investigators said a vehicle driven by Kevin Atteberry, 57, of Los...
Animal Shelters Offer Pets at Minimal Cost During Monthlong Adoption Drive
All this month, homeless dogs and cats are being offered for adoption at bottom rates to encourage Riverside County residents to open their hearts and homes to new four-legged friends. The county’s three operational animal shelters are participating in the “Clear the Shelters” event, during which abandoned and neglected dogs...
Flash Food Watch Issued for Parts of Southland
Forecasters were predicting a chance of monsoonal showers, thunderstorms and possible moderate to heavy rain Monday in the Los Angeles and Ventura county mountains and the Santa Clarita and Antelope valleys. Isolated to scattered showers will likely continue through at least Monday, especially in the mountains and deserts, according to...
One Year Ago Today (August 2, 2021)…Lyft Driver Convicted Of Raping Passenger In Orange County
One Year Ago Today (August 2, 2021)…A 45-year-old Lyft driver is scheduled to be sentenced in October for raping a woman he was driving home nearly two years ago, according to court records obtained. Jorge Tapiacastro was convicted Wednesday of rape by use of drugs, rape, sexual battery and...
