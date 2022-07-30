ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
University City, MO

Heavy cleanup efforts underway at University City pool

FOX2now.com
 4 days ago
fox2now.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX2now.com

Governor Parson tours University City homes to assess flood damage

Missouri Governor Mike Parson visited University City Monday to assess the flood damage in the area. Governor Parson tours University City homes to assess …. Stat Medical provides home testing kits for summer …. Greitens, Schmitt accept Trump’s endorsement of ‘Eric’ …. See what’s on the August...
UNIVERSITY CITY, MO
FOX2now.com

DroneFOX: St. Louis Gateway Transportation Center

A nice view of the St. Louis Gateway Transportation Center, courtesy of our Clement AutoGroup DroneFOX. Trudy Busch Valentine wins Democrat primary for Missouri …. A low turnout for primaries is expected, says Missouri …. Greitens, Hartzler deliver concession speaches in …. Eric Schmitt wins Republican primary for Missouri …
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Man dead in shooting in St. Louis' Central West End neighborhood

A man has died after a shooting Saturday afternoon in the Central West End Neighborhood of St. Louis. Man dead in shooting in St. Louis’ Central West End …. Independent Missouri Senate candidate is closer to …. Man shot in the head at a Greyhound station in St. …
FOX2now.com

15-year-old shot in north St. Louis

A 15-year-old girl was shot in north St. Louis early Monday morning. Teen dies after being shot in the head at a Greyhound …. Independent Missouri Senate candidate is closer to …. Man shot in the head at a Greyhound station in St. …. Governor Parson tours University City homes...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
University City, MO
University City, MO
Government
Local
Missouri Government
FOX2now.com

Wally’s in Fenton is so much more than a place to get gas

It’s not the 71 gas pumps out front that is so eye-catching at Wally’s, it’s everything on the inside. Wally’s in Fenton is so much more than a place to …. A low turnout for primaries is expected, says Missouri …. Greitens, Hartzler deliver concession speaches...
FENTON, MO
FOX2now.com

Anheuser-Busch donates 50,000 of emergency drinking water to St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – Anheuser-Busch is delivering more than 50,000 cans of emergency drinking water as a request from the American Red Cross to the St. Louis region. The water will be delivered from Grey Eagle Distributors of Missouri in Fenton which is Anheuser-Busch wholesale partner and will go to communities that were impacted by the flooding. Grey Eagle Distributors of Missouri also team with the American Red Cross to distribute the water to the communities.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Heat advisory in effect in St. Louis area until Wednesday

ST. LOUIS – A heat advisory will be in effect in the St. Louis area this week. The heat advisory will be in effect from 1 p.m. Monday to 8 p.m. Wednesday. Heat index values are expected to be around 105 daily. These temperatures will impact parts of south-central...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Heman Pool
FOX2now.com

Man shot in the head at a Greyhound station in St. Louis

Police responded to a man getting shot in the head at a Greyhound station Monday. Man shot in the head at a Greyhound station in St. …. Mourning the loss of CBC student killed in hit-and-run …. Woman shot during attempted carjacking. Teen shot and killed at St. Louis Greyhound...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

MoDOT representative addresses recent interstate flooding

The head of the Missouri Department of Transportation's St. Louis Office is answering questions about last week's historic rainfall that resulted in flash flooding along some of our interstate system. Specifically, what can be done to prevent events like that from happening in our future?
MISSOURI STATE
FOX2now.com

Heat advisory in effect Tuesday, storms coming Wednesday afternoon

ST. LOUIS – The heat advisory for the St. Louis area is still in effect Tuesday. It’s expected to be in the mid-90s Tuesday afternoon and will feel around 100+ with the humidity. It will be mostly clear Tuesday night and 78 degrees again out the door Wednesday morning with warm and steamy afternoon storms.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Tim’s Travels: Shakespeare Festival at Kiener Plaza

ST. LOUIS – It’s a free outdoor tour to 24 parks in Missouri and Illinois. We are talking about the St. Louis Shakespeare Festival. It kicks off tonight at Kiener Plaza with “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.” This 90-minute, highly musical afro-centric adaptation is directed by Tre’von Griffith and the costumes are from local fashion designer Brandin Vaughn.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
FOX2now.com

Percy Jackson musical comes to Lebanon, Illinois

A 2010 movie is coming to McKendree University in Lebanon, Illinois. Police ask for help identifying Central West End …. Blair’s Social Second: How much does an endorsement …. Napleton STL shares how to keep your car’s AC cool …. Stat Medical provides home testing kits for summer...
LEBANON, IL
FOX2now.com

Immobilize your attacker and know the vulnerable strike points

ST. LOUIS – There’s a striking chart that Ali Moseia takes us through – Monday he went over strikes to the head, body, and groin. If you know these strikes and do them in an effective way, then you can get away safely from any attack. Learn more about Ali’s Back 2 School Defense class and get the kids signed up.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Hot and humid Monday, showers through week

ST. LOUIS – Attention this week turns back to three consecutive days of heat and humidity. Temperature highs Monday will be in the mid-90s with heat indexes around 100 to 105 thanks to dewpoints in the low 70s. We do have enough instability to maybe fire up a few showers and storms late Monday afternoon ahead of a cold front that dips into the area late Monday into the evening.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Manifest is the best for healthy juices, broths, and bites

ST. LOUIS – Manifest Juice and Broth are now open for business in Clayton. The café on Maryland Avenue offers healthy meals you can get for dine-in and also take-out. It’s the convenient food café that we always needed because if you are going to be healthy, don’t buy your food the same place you get your gas.
CLAYTON, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy