Pittsburgh Public Safety: Man shot in the head after possible robbery

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — Allegheny County police have made two arrests after a burglary in Fox Chapel. According to a release from investigators, 27-year-old Robert Gizler and 27-year-old Zachary Zeise were responsible for a burglary on Woodbrook Drive on July 22. The two men allegedly pawned several of the...
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pittsburgh police are investigating an overnight carjacking in Chartiers. Officers were dispatched to the 1200 block of Chartiers Avenue just before 3 a.m. for a reported carjacking.When officers got on the scene, the victim told them he was working as a rideshare driver who was called to pick up passengers at an address in that block, investigators said.When he arrived to pick up his passengers, police said he got out of the vehicle and four armed men wearing masks approached him. The suspects then held a gun to his head and robbed him. The victim was otherwise unharmed.The suspects then got in his white, four-door, 2019 Ford Focus and fled the area.The investigation is ongoing.
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- An investigation is underway following a deadly shooting on Pittsburgh's North Side.According to Pittsburgh Police, a man died after being taken to the hospital following a shooting early Monday morning.Officers were called out to the area of Anderson Street and East General Robinson Street around 1:30 a.m. for reports of a shooting.When they arrived at the scene, they found a man who had been shot twice.The victim was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead later in the morning.The medical examiner identified him as 35-year-old Prentis Hutchinson from Avalon. Police say the investigation is ongoing.
An Allegheny County woman is accused of shooting her boyfriend at a Penn Township home early Tuesday, according to court papers. The 32-year-old man was shot in the shoulder and neck and was taken to AHN Forbes Hospital in Monroeville, authorities said. Police arrested Leah Hope Gillis, 33, of North...
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh police are looking for a missing 13-year-old girl.Alison Vivas was last seen in Oakland on Tuesday around 6 p.m. She is 4-foot-10 with glasses and has black hair with "some yellow in the back," Pittsburgh police said.Officials say she was wearing a black shirt, black and blue shorts and black flip-flops.
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A woman wanted on attempted homicide charges was arrested after a crash on the Fort Duquesne Bridge Monday morning. State police said 33-year-old Ronika Carter first gave troopers a fake name when she was involved in a crash around 12:30 a.m., but they were able to identify her and learned she had several warrants out for her arrest. According to court paperwork, Carter shot a man on Second Avenue in Hazelwood on June 11, 2021. Police said Carter could be seen on surveillance footage struggling with the man before shooting him. The criminal complaint said the victim returned gunfire, hitting Carter.Carter was charged with criminal attempt, aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person and two firearms charges. When she was arrested after the crash, police said they found a gun, which she isn't allowed to own, in her car.
PITTSBURGH — A rollover accident happened near UPMC Children’s Hospital in Pittsburgh’s Lawrenceville neighborhood Monday afternoon. According to Allegheny County 911, police, fire and EMS units were called to the intersection of Penn Avenue and 44th Street at 3:20 p.m. Pittsburgh police originally said two people were...
WILMERDING, Pa. — Emergency and gas crews were on the scene of a crash in Wilmerding, Allegheny County, where a garbage truck crashed into two homes on Patton Street around 4 a.m. Tuesday. Watch the report from Wilmerding: Click the video player above. The Wilmerding Fire Marshal told Pittsburgh's...
A garbage truck driver died after the truck he was driving rolled over and crashed into three houses in Wilmerding early Tuesday. Allegheny County Police said the truck had been traveling on Jefferson Street and attempted to turn onto the 400 block of Patton Street when it tipped over and crashed into the houses.
A Trumbull County Judge has issued a warrant for the arrest of a Youngstown woman accused of smashing windows in the Trumbull County Court House. Issued by common pleas court Judge Peter Kontos, Joanna McCane, 43, failed to appear in his court Monday for a hearing on an indictment charging her with one count of vandalism.
A 42-year-old Boardman Township man was charged with inducing panic after he threatened to bring a toy gun to the Brookfield police station, hoping to create a disturbance, according to a police report.
GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — A man from the nation of Azerbaijan is facing felony charges after he allegedly broke into a Westmoreland County home and stole a child's toy.According to the victim and state police, it was neighbors who called law enforcement to let them know that there was something strange going on at a home on Broadview Road in New Stanton. Police said neighbors saw Orxan Huseynov breaking into the home.Later, Huseynov told police that he was with a friend on a cross-country trip to Los Angeles. "During their travels, they were tired and decided to pull over in the New Stanton area," trooper Stephen Limani said. "For some reason, he decided to go for a walk."Police said Huseynov, 29, stole a toy jeep from the residence. "The only thing missing was a matchbox car that you could buy at any type of box store," Limani said.Huseynov is free awaiting his preliminary arraignment on multiple felony charges.
(File Photo of the Rivers Casino in Pittsburgh) (Pittsburgh, Pa.) Pa State Police at the Rivers Casino in Pittsburgh is reporting that they have charged 37-year-old Brandi Coyle of Coraopolis with criminal trespass after an incident that occurred at the casino on July 31, 2022 at 11:10 AM. Troopers reported...
BENTLEYVILLE, Pa. — A teen helped residents escape an apartment building after it caught fire in Washington County early Tuesday. The fire happened in the 100 block of Church Street in Bentleyville around 12:52 a.m. Falon O’Regan, 17, jumped into action to help people living inside, grabbing a trampoline...
