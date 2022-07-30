ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsborough, NC

Charge dropped against Banchero tied to teammate's DWI stop

The Associated Press
HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (AP) — Prosecutors have dismissed a misdemeanor charge against former Duke player and No. 1 overall NBA draft pick Paolo Banchero tied to an impaired-driving incident involving a teammate and grandson of now-retired Blue Devils coach Mike Krzyzewski.

The News and Observer of Raleigh reported Friday that Banchero’s citation for aiding and abetting impaired driving from a November traffic stop had been dropped.

Michael Savarino, Krzyzewski’s grandson and a Duke reserve last season. pleaded guilty to driving while impaired Wednesday in a plea agreement that included community service and probation, the newspaper reported.

Authorities said Savarino was driving a Jeep registered to Banchero while Banchero was riding in the back seat. Banchero — drafted last month by the Orlando Magic — was cited for aiding and abetting impaired driving.

Orange County assistant district attorney Maren Hardin told the newspaper in an email it’s “not unusual for a person charged with aiding and abetting DWI to have his or her charge dismissed upon the disposition of the principal’s DWI.” Hardin didn’t respond to an email from The Associated Press on Friday.

Savarino has transferred to New York University.

