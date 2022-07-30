ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Annual Twilight River Run held at Fairbanks Park

By Matt Coutu
WTWO/WAWV
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Runners participated in the annual Twilight River Run on Friday night.

The event used to happen at midnight, but began earlier this year at 9:45 pm.

Participants had the opportunity to choose between a one-mile run or walk and a 5K run or walk.

They 5K also had a high school team event where area high schools could compete as a group to win money for their school’s running program.

The school team with the lowest cumulative time won $250 and the second place team won $100.

Proceeds went toward the Wabash Valley Roadrunners’ scholarship program.

Each year the club awards two scholarships to outstanding student athletes from the Wabash Valley.

