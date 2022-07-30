Annual Twilight River Run held at Fairbanks Park

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Runners participated in the annual Twilight River Run on Friday night.

The event used to happen at midnight, but began earlier this year at 9:45 pm.

Participants had the opportunity to choose between a one-mile run or walk and a 5K run or walk.

They 5K also had a high school team event where area high schools could compete as a group to win money for their school’s running program.

The school team with the lowest cumulative time won $250 and the second place team won $100.

Proceeds went toward the Wabash Valley Roadrunners’ scholarship program.

Each year the club awards two scholarships to outstanding student athletes from the Wabash Valley.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.