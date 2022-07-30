Danbury community unites in remembrance of mother, 3 children killed in murder-suicide

DANBURY, Conn. — Police said a 36-year-old mother strangled her three children to death before then dying by suicide herself at a Danbury home on Wednesday night. Danbury police said they received a call at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday for a welfare check at the home at 10 Whaley Street, where they found three children, between ages five and 12, dead in the home. The mother was also found dead in a shed on the property.

