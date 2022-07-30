Danbury community unites in remembrance of mother, 3 children killed in murder-suicide

www.fox61.com
1 dead, 2 injured in Hartford shooting
HARTFORD, Conn. — A Hartford man died after police said he was shot on Winter Street late Monday night. Hartford police responded to the area of Brook Street and Winter Street on two ShotSpotter notifications just before 11 p.m. When officers got to the scene, they found 23-year-old Brian...
World War II Mortar shells were found in a Connecticut town
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — A local man found three mortar shells in the Mattabasset River in Middletown Tuesday morning. At around 9:50 a.m., Officers responded to an address in Middletown after a man said he found three mortar shells while magnet fishing. Police said he brought the three shells back to his home and called the Middletown Police Department.
Connecticut police departments host National Night Out events
CONNECTICUT, USA — Tuesday, August 2, is National Night Out, which is an evening of neighborhood block parties and community events hosted by police departments across the country. The annual event is geared toward enhancing relationships between community members and police. Several events were held in cities across Connecticut,...
Bloomfield deadly assault victim identified as suspect's granddad
BLOOMFIELD, Connecticut — New details after what police are calling a domestic violence incident in Bloomfield that turned deadly. The 77-year-old victim police said was assaulted on Friday, died Sunday morning. The victim was the grandfather of the suspect. Kevin Carter now has a one million dollar bond. FOX61...
Driver's window shatters after shot at by a BB gun: Orange police
ORANGE, Conn — A driver in Orange had their car shot at with a BB gun while traveling on Derby Avenue over the weekend, police said. The incident happened around 6:40 a.m. on Saturday while the driver was heading eastbound on Derby Avenue (Route 34) just before the intersection with Orange Center Road.
Naugatuck kennel owner faces new charge of killing animal
NAUGATUCK, Conn. — A Naugatuck kennel owner who is already facing a variety of charges connected to the training facility he owns, was arrested Saturday on a charge of animal abuse. David Rivera turned himself in to police and was charged with malicious wounding/ killing of an animal. Police...
2 New Britain residents killed in Massachusetts crash
WORCESTER, Mass. — Two people from New Britain are dead after a crash in Worcester, Massachusetts over the weekend, officials said. The crash happened just after 7 a.m. on Route 290 eastbound by exit 24, according to Massachusetts State Police. Officials said a 2009 Toyota Matrix, driven by an...
Conn. flags to be lowered for soldier killed by lightning
HARTFORD, Conn. — Flags will be lowered around Connecticut for a soldier killed by lightning while training in Georgia last month. Sgt. 1st Class Michael D. Clark of Bolton had served for 22 years on active duty and as a Army reservist. Clark, 41, had deployed four times to Iraq and Afghanistan as part of a medical unit, the 933rd Forward Resuscitative Surgical Company, which performs emergency surgery and other urgent treatment on wounded soldiers in combat.
'This is a volatile situation': Judge denies release for Nathan Carman
BURLINGTON, Vt. — The man charged with killing his mother at sea during a 2016 fishing trip off the coast of New England in a plot to inherit millions of dollars will remain detained pending trial, a federal judge in Vermont ruled Tuesday. U.S. District Court Judge Geoffrey Crawford...
Danbury father discovered his 3 children dead in their home: Neighbor
DANBURY, Conn. — Police said a 36-year-old mother strangled her three children to death before then dying by suicide herself at a Danbury home on Wednesday night. Danbury police said they received a call at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday for a welfare check at the home at 10 Whaley Street, where they found three children, between ages five and 12, dead in the home. The mother was also found dead in a shed on the property.
Car found on top of two vehicles in New Haven parking lot
NEW HAVEN, Conn — A car was found on top of two other vehicles in a New Haven parking lot, according to the city's police and fire departments. Police said they responded to a call around 1:50 p.m. on Monday in the area of Broadway on a report of a car that struck multiple cars in a parking lot and was on top of two vehicles.
Hartford woman opens wellness center to help marginalized communities
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — A new wellness center opened in Hartford County called Where Healing Begins Wellness Center, located at 10 Grassmere Avenue, West Hartford. The inspiration behind the wellness center is to make mental health services accessible to those in underrepresented and marginalized communities. Lorena Soto-Bunker is the...
16-year-old drowns in East Hartford public pool: Police
EAST HARTFORD, Conn. — A 16-year-old from East Hartford is dead after drowning at a public pool in town overnight, police said. Police were called to Terry Pool on High Street just after midnight after it was reported that a group of juveniles were inside the fenced area of the property.
Connecticut man ticketed for going more than twice the speed limit: New Hampshire State Police
WOODSTOCK, New Hampshire — A Danbury man was charged with reckless driving after he sped past a New Hampshire state trooper going 161 mph in a 70 mph zone on Sunday. Alejandro Zapata-Rebello, 30, of Danbury, was charged with two counts of reckless driving, and one charge of disobeying an officer by state police. The Woodstock Police Department also charged him with reckless driving. He is scheduled to appear in court on September 22.
Old Lyme among local communities requiring more water during drought conditions
OLD LYME, Conn. — The Connecticut Water Company, which serves 62 communities across the state, said the water systems in some of their communities are quickly approaching a drought watch. And one of those communities is Old Lyme, where summer renters have contributed to straining the town's water supply.
Man tries to bring children to casino to meet up with 'other subjects': Ledyard police
LEDYARD, Conn. — A Torrington man is facing charges after trying to bring runaway girls to a Connecticut casino to meet up with other people overnight Thursday, police said. Ledyard police were called to a home on Church Hill Road around 1 a.m. to investigate runaways under the state Department of Children and Families care.
Connecticut, 4 states settle with Postal Service over cigarettes
NEW YORK — Connecticut, New York City and three states that had filed a lawsuit against the U.S. Postal Service announced a settlement Monday. The agency agreed it would destroy packages of cigarettes sent illegally to the United States from other countries. New York City and California had initially...
West Hartford man arrested in road rage, pistol-whipping
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — A West Hartford man was arrested on charges in connection to a road rage incident that ended up with another man being threatened and hit with a gun. Christopher Rung, 53, of West Hartford, was charged early Thursday with assault 2nd degree with a firearm, threatening 1st degree, reckless endangerment and breach of peace. Police said he was held on a $250,000 dollar bond pending his arraignment which was scheduled for Thursday.
New Haven Police canvass neighborhoods for new recruits
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — New Haven Police Department is looking for new officers to join the force as the department is down dozens of officers. In recent weeks, locals have raised their voices, asking for a department that looks more representative of the community. On Wednesday, New Haven police officers went into local neighborhoods, including Newhallville, looking for new recruits.
Hartford Land Bank helping transform neighborhoods a home at a time
HARTFORD, Conn. — Harford is on a quest to transform and revamp neighborhoods. It's all a part of the seven initial parcels transferred from the City of Hartford to the Hartford Land Bank in January 2021. On Friday, July 29, there was a ribbon cutting for the second newly...
