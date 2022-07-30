1 on 1 Technical College in Phenix City holds back-to-school bash

www.wtvm.com
Opelika City Schools celebrate faculty, staff with Welcome Back Breakfast
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Brown Agency and Stone Martin Builders, Alabama’s largest home builders, sponsored a Welcome Back Breakfast for the faculty and staff of Opelika City Schools. At this event, breakfast was provided to over 600 school employees. “Teachers take on many roles as mentors, leaders, and...
National Night Out aims to strengthen relationship between law enforcement, community
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - National Night Out events are planned around the country Tuesday, providing an opportunity to bring law enforcement officers and neighbors together under positive circumstances. National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign. Millions of neighborhoods host block parties, cookouts, and other community events. There are safety...
Phenix City Interim Superintendent shares top priorities for upcoming school year
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Phenix City students will return to the classroom on Thursday. A sense of normalcy is at the top of the list of things Interim Superintendent Dr. Darrell Seldon says he wants out of this year. In Phenix City, mask are not required, but Seldon says...
Columbus Tech holds grand opening for new child development center
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus Technical College (CTC), in partnership with Enrichment Services, held the grand opening and ribbon cutting for its new child development center. This center is all a part of an expansion of Enrichment Services in the Chattahoochee Valley. The new center provides an opportunity to deliver...
Alabama school systems prepare to welcome back students
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Believe it or not summer is coming to an end. This is the final week of the summer break for many students across the River Region. Next week, it’s back to class!. While your kids are soaking up their final days of freedom, teachers are...
Columbus officials prepare for school safety forum
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Officials remind drivers to slow down through school zones and pay attention to the road. All Muscogee County students will officially be back in the classroom on August 8. With that in mind, Columbus Police Chief Freddie Blackmon says it’s essential for drivers to obey school zone speed limits and avoid distracted driving.
Central High student loses battle with brain cancer, leaves impact on former teachers
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – As teachers and faculty at Central High School prepare for the upcoming school year, they are remembering the lessons they learned from a former student. Despite battling cancer throughout high school, Tatiana Gordon was determined to walk across the graduation stage. No matter how long it took to get out […]
Columbus Urban League hosts ‘All White Attire Gala’
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - One bridge connected two communities Sunday evening for a good cause. The 14th Street Pedestrian Bridge connected Uptown Columbus and Phenix City with music and laughter. Columbus Urban League hosted an ‘All White Attire Gala’. The nonprofit organization is also celebrating a half of century of...
Columbus police chief talks school safety for upcoming year
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Muscogee County Schools, the largest school district in the region, will welcome students back on Friday for children in kindergarten through second grade and on Monday for third to 12th grade. The top goal on school officials and law enforcement’s list is safety. Columbus Police...
CHIME IN: Send in pictures of your kids on their first day of school!
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Time really does fly when you’re having fun. Summer vacation has come to an end for some students in our area as school started back today. Since August 1 marks the first day back to school for some of our Chattahoochee Valley counties - we are on the edge of our seats to see your “first day” pictures!
Parent weighs in on Stewart County Schools’ mask mandate
STEWART COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - The Stewart County School District has announced a mask mandate for students and teachers in the 2022-2023 school year. Shaconda Screws is a mother of three with two of her children currently attending Stewart County Schools, and she says the sudden change for all children to wear masks is a welcome relief for her.
Columbus Parks and Recreation to host annual dog swim day at Double Churches Pool
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The dog days aren’t over just yet. In fact, pups in the Chattahoochee Valley have a whole day dedicated to them!. On August 20, from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., all pups are invited to the Double Churches Pool for the annual Dog Days of Summer Doggie Swim Day. This end-of-season event offers the perfect opportunity for your dog(s) to play fetch, paddle around in the shallow end or take a plunge off the diving board!
Free gas giveaway in East Columbus; local non-profit helps during hard times
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – It’s no secret, pulling up to the gas pump has been costing Americans a hefty penny. One local non-profit, F.A.I.T.H is doing their part to help residents in Columbus. The Feeding Accepting Inspiring The Hurting (F.A.I.T.H) team rolled up their sleeves and offered nearly 200 Columbus residents some relief at the […]
Nature meets dining: Botanic L.L.C. opening in Opelika
OPELIKA, Al. (WTVM) - Dining meets nature: a new experience coming soon to Opelika. Botanic L.L.C. is under construction now. The people behind the dream of Botanic LLC: Stacy Brown and husband King Braswell are working together to create a Southern experience that they’ve been building since January 2021.
Columbus Animal Care and Control to ‘let the dogs out’ at Market Days on Broadway
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Who let the dogs out? Columbus Animal Care and Control is bringing dogs to Market Days on Broadway - in PUPtown Columbus!. On Saturday, August 6th, Uptown turns into “Puptown” as visitors can also find adoptable dogs, courtesy of Columbus Animal Care and Control. They will also be accepting donations - the proceeds of which all go to the care of the animals and the shelter.
Stewart County School District to require masks for students, staff
STEWART COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - The Stewart County School District has announced a mask mandate for students and teachers in the 2022-2023 school year. This decision comes from a high transmission of COVID-19 in the area. All students and staff must wear a mask in the building of the school and also on buses and transportation.
2022 Wiregrass Two-A-Days: Eufaula Tigers
EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVY) -- The Eufaula Tigers look to get back to powerhouse ways in 2022 under former Tiger player and coach Jerrel Jernigan. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
DeSoto State Park drowning victim identified
Update: DeKalb County Coroner Tom Wilson identified the victim as 31-year-old Riley Dean Pearce of LaGrange, Georgia. Wilson said Pearce drowned. From earlier: One man has died following an incident at DeSoto State Park in Fort Payne on Saturday. According to Dekalb County Sheriff Nick Weldon, the victim is in...
Columbus officials on scene of possible fire at apartments on Peabody Ave
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Fire Department is on the scene at a senior living apartment complex on Peabody Avenue. There is no official word of a fire taking place, nor any reported injuries. Stay with News Leader 9 as we learn more information.
Lanett Police investigate possible bomb threat at local Kroger
LANETT, Ala. (WRBL) — Officers with the Lanett Police Department are on the scene of a possible active bomb threat at Kroger on Gilmer Avenue, according to Lanett Police Chief Richard Casner. A News 3 viewer told us that she was evacuated from the store at around 4:45 p.m. Police say they are investigating the […]
