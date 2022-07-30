www.blackhillsfox.com
Black Hills Pioneer
Meade County approves revamped discretionary formula
STURGIS — The Meade County Commission has unanimously adopted a new discretionary formula resolution which continues the county’s tradition of providing a tax break on development in the county. The discretionary formula is a tax incentive tool that helps to promote economic development throughout South Dakota by providing...
KEVN
Pennington County Wheel Tax has been approved for increase
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -The Pennington County Board of Commissioners met today for the second reading of the proposed increase to the wheel tax. The proposal will raise the wheel tax from two dollars to five dollars. While Pennington County collects a variety of taxes such as property taxes and...
KEVN
Foster families needed in Pennington County
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - With 1,644 children in the custody of DSS, the need for foster families in Pennington County is urgent. To this end, South Dakota Kids Belong has been working to bring more awareness of communities along with engaging businesses to become “Foster Friendly” offering discounts to active foster families.
KEVN
DSS to hold child care listening sessions
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Department of Social Services is going to hold several listening sessions for childcare providers and the general public in Sioux Falls, Aberdeen and Rapid City. Virtual sessions will also be available for those who are unable to attend in person. “Child care is an...
Black Hills Pioneer
Unexpected issues delay Sandstone Hills Drive construction
SPEARFISH — Construction that was anticipated to take about four weeks has turned into a project that has hit numerous unexpected snags, delaying the completion of the project perhaps into the fall. In mid-June, Sandstone Hills Drive was closed to allow for the sanitary sewer upsize and road resurfacing;...
newscenter1.tv
Sturgis couple receives huge honor for their community involvement at Meade County Fair
STURGIS, S.D. – The Meade County Fair wrapped up Saturday afternoon, with the two-day event dedicated to a local couple for their decades-long involvement in the county’s agriculture landscape. Vonda and Myron Andersen have been a staple part of Meade County’s 4-H community for years, and are still...
KEVN
Black Hills Harley-Davidson hosting Rally at Exit 55
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - August means rally and at Black Hills Harley-Davidson the tents are already up ahead of the big event. Aside from a major part of the rally happening in Sturgis, there are other smaller events in the surrounding area happening like the Rally at exit 55. This event is hosted by Black Hills Harley-Davidson and was originally a smaller venue where motorcyclists could stop by on their way to Sturgis to fix up their bikes.
KELOLAND TV
Sturgis Rally: What to know for the 82nd event
STURGIS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s nearly rally time in South Dakota. The 2022 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally officially lasts 10 days starting on Friday, August 5 and concluding on Sunday, August 14. Hundreds of thousands of motorcycles will be roaring in the Black Hills. Last year, officials estimated the...
KEVN
South Dakota receives Presidential Disaster Declaration for June storm
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - South Dakota has received a Presidential Disaster Declaration that allows the Federal Emergency Management Agency to help South Dakota local governments in six counties statewide recover from public infrastructure damage sustained as a result of a tornado, severe storms, straight-line winds, flooding, and hail that occurred June 11-14, 2022.
KEVN
City crews to conduct additional smoke testing
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Utility maintenance crews along with the City of Rapid City will be conducting additional smoke testing of sanitary on Wednesday and Thursday this week. The testing will take place on Seger Drive to Eglin Street and N. Lacrosse to Watiki Way where the similar testing...
KEVN
The City Parks Division will begin mosquito fogging this week
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -The City Parks Division will begin mosquito fogging later this week near the Elks Country Club area. It has been a light year for mosquitoes which can be attributed to this being a dry summer. The chemicals that are used in the fogging are not harmful...
KEVN
UK woman attacked by bison at Custer State Park shares her story
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Earlier this year, Amelia Dean from the UK was traveling the United States when she came face to face with death in the form of a bison at Custer State Park. “It’s a surreal enough experience let alone the fact that we weren’t doing anything...
KEVN
Gas prices decrease for the 4th week
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Gas prices have fallen for the 4th straight week after steady increases since March. According to a report from Stacker, the national average gas price was $4.26 on Friday, that’s down 76 cents a gallon from the record high of $5.02 in June. The average...
KEVN
Applications open for funds to local startups
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Elevate Rapid City is giving people in the area the opportunity to unleash their own entrepreneurial aspirations. The organization, as part of a partnership with Heartland Forward and Builders and Backers, announced that you can apply for a $5-thousand grant by turning ideas into potential businesses.
kotatv.com
Under a week until the City of Sturgis Motorcycle Rally and businesses are ready
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The City of Sturgis Motorcycle Rally officially starts on Friday, but people come to Sturgis for the experience before that. As you drive through Sturgis, traffic is picking up and businesses are getting ready for the 82nd annual rally. Some people call the weeks leading up to the rally, the pre-rally. When there are not as many people, and the main street is shared with motorcycles and cars. Businesses set up their merchandise and take time to themselves to explore the area.
Wyoming’s One Of The States With An Age Limit On Helmet Laws
With the legendary Sturgis Motorcycle Rally coming up, there are many riders that will pass through Wyoming at some point over the next couple weeks. For 10 straight days just off I-90 in Sturgis, South Dakota, the real world ends and bikers from all over meet up for an all out party.
KEVN
August heat index showing signs of potential wildfires
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -The National Interagency Coordination Center released its August heat index report showing areas with the largest potential to have wildfires. States like Texas and South Dakota are on their map in deep red, indicating a high potential for wildfires. The goal of the fire outlook report...
kotatv.com
How one tragedy started a foundation to educate others on water safety
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -“Cold Water...Josh was on the back...with his really good friend and never surfaced after he fell off.” says Louise McDaniel, Mother of Joshua Haugen. On June 4th, 1999, Joshua Haugen was on the back of a Jet Ski on the Pactola Reservoir when he...
KEVN
Wanted fugitive arrested in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A 30-year-old fugitive from Nebraska was arrested this afternoon in Rapid City. Tanner Danielson was wanted on multiple charges such as first degree assault, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, false imprisonment and first degree sexual assault. Following the crime that took...
newscenter1.tv
Fall River County SO, Hot Springs PD searching for missing man
HOT SPRINGS, S.D. — The Fall River County Sheriff’s Office and the Hot Springs Police Department are seeking help in locating Jim Peschl. Peschl has been missing since July 29. He left his home between 10 a.m. and noon after he said he was headed to Menards in Rapid City.
