Rapid City, SD

Black Hills Pioneer

Meade County approves revamped discretionary formula

STURGIS — The Meade County Commission has unanimously adopted a new discretionary formula resolution which continues the county’s tradition of providing a tax break on development in the county. The discretionary formula is a tax incentive tool that helps to promote economic development throughout South Dakota by providing...
MEADE COUNTY, SD
KEVN

Pennington County Wheel Tax has been approved for increase

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -The Pennington County Board of Commissioners met today for the second reading of the proposed increase to the wheel tax. The proposal will raise the wheel tax from two dollars to five dollars. While Pennington County collects a variety of taxes such as property taxes and...
PENNINGTON COUNTY, SD
KEVN

Foster families needed in Pennington County

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - With 1,644 children in the custody of DSS, the need for foster families in Pennington County is urgent. To this end, South Dakota Kids Belong has been working to bring more awareness of communities along with engaging businesses to become “Foster Friendly” offering discounts to active foster families.
PENNINGTON COUNTY, SD
KEVN

DSS to hold child care listening sessions

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Department of Social Services is going to hold several listening sessions for childcare providers and the general public in Sioux Falls, Aberdeen and Rapid City. Virtual sessions will also be available for those who are unable to attend in person. “Child care is an...
RAPID CITY, SD
Black Hills Pioneer

Unexpected issues delay Sandstone Hills Drive construction

SPEARFISH — Construction that was anticipated to take about four weeks has turned into a project that has hit numerous unexpected snags, delaying the completion of the project perhaps into the fall. In mid-June, Sandstone Hills Drive was closed to allow for the sanitary sewer upsize and road resurfacing;...
SPEARFISH, SD
KEVN

Black Hills Harley-Davidson hosting Rally at Exit 55

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - August means rally and at Black Hills Harley-Davidson the tents are already up ahead of the big event. Aside from a major part of the rally happening in Sturgis, there are other smaller events in the surrounding area happening like the Rally at exit 55. This event is hosted by Black Hills Harley-Davidson and was originally a smaller venue where motorcyclists could stop by on their way to Sturgis to fix up their bikes.
STURGIS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Sturgis Rally: What to know for the 82nd event

STURGIS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s nearly rally time in South Dakota. The 2022 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally officially lasts 10 days starting on Friday, August 5 and concluding on Sunday, August 14. Hundreds of thousands of motorcycles will be roaring in the Black Hills. Last year, officials estimated the...
STURGIS, SD
KEVN

South Dakota receives Presidential Disaster Declaration for June storm

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - South Dakota has received a Presidential Disaster Declaration that allows the Federal Emergency Management Agency to help South Dakota local governments in six counties statewide recover from public infrastructure damage sustained as a result of a tornado, severe storms, straight-line winds, flooding, and hail that occurred June 11-14, 2022.
HAAKON COUNTY, SD
KEVN

City crews to conduct additional smoke testing

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Utility maintenance crews along with the City of Rapid City will be conducting additional smoke testing of sanitary on Wednesday and Thursday this week. The testing will take place on Seger Drive to Eglin Street and N. Lacrosse to Watiki Way where the similar testing...
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

The City Parks Division will begin mosquito fogging this week

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -The City Parks Division will begin mosquito fogging later this week near the Elks Country Club area. It has been a light year for mosquitoes which can be attributed to this being a dry summer. The chemicals that are used in the fogging are not harmful...
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

Gas prices decrease for the 4th week

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Gas prices have fallen for the 4th straight week after steady increases since March. According to a report from Stacker, the national average gas price was $4.26 on Friday, that’s down 76 cents a gallon from the record high of $5.02 in June. The average...
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

Applications open for funds to local startups

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Elevate Rapid City is giving people in the area the opportunity to unleash their own entrepreneurial aspirations. The organization, as part of a partnership with Heartland Forward and Builders and Backers, announced that you can apply for a $5-thousand grant by turning ideas into potential businesses.
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

Under a week until the City of Sturgis Motorcycle Rally and businesses are ready

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The City of Sturgis Motorcycle Rally officially starts on Friday, but people come to Sturgis for the experience before that. As you drive through Sturgis, traffic is picking up and businesses are getting ready for the 82nd annual rally. Some people call the weeks leading up to the rally, the pre-rally. When there are not as many people, and the main street is shared with motorcycles and cars. Businesses set up their merchandise and take time to themselves to explore the area.
STURGIS, SD
KEVN

August heat index showing signs of potential wildfires

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -The National Interagency Coordination Center released its August heat index report showing areas with the largest potential to have wildfires. States like Texas and South Dakota are on their map in deep red, indicating a high potential for wildfires. The goal of the fire outlook report...
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

Wanted fugitive arrested in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A 30-year-old fugitive from Nebraska was arrested this afternoon in Rapid City. Tanner Danielson was wanted on multiple charges such as first degree assault, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, false imprisonment and first degree sexual assault. Following the crime that took...
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Fall River County SO, Hot Springs PD searching for missing man

HOT SPRINGS, S.D. — The Fall River County Sheriff’s Office and the Hot Springs Police Department are seeking help in locating Jim Peschl. Peschl has been missing since July 29. He left his home between 10 a.m. and noon after he said he was headed to Menards in Rapid City.

