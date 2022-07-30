Iowa returns impressive lineup for 2022-23 season

cbs2iowa.com
977wmoi.com
Only one home football game for the Iowa Hawkeyes still has tickets available. The University of Iowa announces the season opener against South Dakota State on September 3rd is now sold out, joining all Iowa home games, except for the Black Friday game against Nebraska. ***Courtesy of Total Traffic News***
Iowa Football: Five potential breakout candidates during fall camp
Iowa football kicks off fall camp this week as the Hawkeyes will look toward putting together a successful 2022 campaign. Iowa had a strong 2021 season as the Hawkeyes finished the regular season with a 10-2 record, which was good enough to put them in the Big Ten Championship against Michigan.
Daily Iowan
Davis to add depth, versatility for Iowa women’s basketball
The word surrounding Molly Davis at Carver-Hawkeye Arena during a July 29 Iowa women’s basketball availability session was experience. Davis, from Midland, Michigan, transferred from Central Michigan to Iowa this summer after three years in the Chippewa backcourt. The 5-foot-7 guard has two seasons of college eligibility left and...
KCCI.com
IOWA CITY, Iowa — The opening game for the 2022 Iowa football season versus South Dakota State on Sept. 3 has officially sold out. The university's athletic department made the announcement on Monday. With the most recent sellout, six of the seven Hawkeye home games have reached sellout status.
Sioux City Journal
Newcomers energize veteran Hawkeye women
IOWA CITY – Although the starting five returns intact for a third straight season, there is a different vibe in this summer’s workouts for the University of Iowa women’s basketball team. The Hawkeyes are working with an expanded roster – filling all 15 available scholarships for the...
cbs2iowa.com
"Clash at Kinnick": Local high schools to open football season at home of the Hawkeyes
IOWA CITY, Iowa — The Battle for Zeus will take place under the lights at Kinnick Stadium on Friday, August 26. Iowa City City High football announced Monday their opening game will be played at the 69,000+ seat stadium against the Liberty Lightning. According to Little Hawk football, it...
College Football News
Iowa Hawkeyes Preview 2022: Season Prediction, Breakdown, Key Games, Players
Iowa Hawkeyes Preview 2022: Previewing, predicting, and looking ahead to the Iowa season with what you need to know and keys to the season. Head Coach:Kirk Ferentz, 24th year at Iowa, 178-110 27th year overallL 190-131, 2021 Preview. 2021 Record: Overall: 10-4, Conference: 7-3 Keys To The Season | Season...
earnthenecklace.com
Phil Reed Leaving KCRG: Where Is the Iowa News Anchor Going?
Phil Reed has been Eastern Iowa’s source for news for six years. But now, he’s moving on to the next step of his career. Phil Reed announced he is leaving KCRG-TV9, and Cedar Rapids residents naturally had questions. They want to know where he is going next and if his new job will also take him away from the city. Viewers don’t want to see him leave broadcasting; fortunately for them, the news anchor is not stepping away from the industry. Here’s what Phil Reed said about leaving KCRG.
Daily Iowan
Point/Counterpoint | What will Iowa football’s record be in 2022?
10-2 Grant Hall, Sports Reporter. The Hawkeye football team has all the tools to follow up last year’s 10-win season with another successful season despite losing some key players. The Tylers (Linderbaum and Goodson) are gone, preparing for their rookie year in the NFL, as are Matt Hankins, Zach...
UNI Swimmer’s Funeral and Visitation Scheduled This Week
Last Thursday, UNI Athletics announced that soon-to-be junior on the swimming and diving team, Lily Ernst, passed away. Visitation and funeral services for the Iowa City West High School alum have now been scheduled for this week. The visitation will take place tomorrow, August 2, at West High from 4-7 PM.
