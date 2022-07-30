Young artists of Van Go unveil benches commissioned for clients

lawrencekstimes.com
lawrencekstimes.com
Raven to host reading for Native American author’s debut novel
Audience members can interact with Native American author Oscar Hokeah on Wednesday during a free event highlighting the writer’s debut novel, “Calling for a Blanket Dance,” at the Raven Book Store. After a reading, attendees will have an opportunity to talk with the regionalist author about the...
kcparent.com
Kansas City's Fall Festival Guide
Autumn means Fall Festivals in Kansas City! From apples to pumpkins, crafts to carnivals, ethnic festivals, and much much more... celebrate everything autumn at a local fair. Note: This is your Guide to Fall Festivals in Kansas City 2022. This list was compiled by the staff of KC Parent Magazine and may not be reproduced in print or online without permission. If you know of changes or additions to this guide, please email kristina@kcparent.com.
inkansascity.com
This Weekend IN Kansas City: August 5-7
While the number of summer weekends left on the calendar are dwindling, ways to explore what Kansas City has to offer are not. Here are five things to do around town this weekend. Over 20 musicians from across the country are coming to the Azure Amphitheater for Breakaway Festival, a...
KCTV 5
Plowboys BBQ closing all restaurant locations, signaling end of 9-year run
BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. (KCTV) - Plowboys BBQ is closing the doors to all of its restaurants, says its four founders are all retiring “from restaurant life”. The local BBQ franchise closed its Overland Park location in December, citing “pandemic challenges,” leaving its Kansas City location and its flagship Blue Springs location on 7 Highway. Now those locations will also be closed permanently, effective Aug. 14, Plowboys owners announced Tuesday morning.
scenicstates.com
6 Waterfalls Near Kansas City Worth Checking Out
When you think “Kansas City”, do you think “waterfalls”? If not, you’re about to be amazed. On a hot summer day, all I want is to get out of the city and spend some time in the shade, possibly surrounded by nature. And if you’re staying in Kansas City, there are plenty of good options for a refreshing day out of town.
Plowboys Barbeque closes its doors after nearly a decade
The founders of Plowboys Barbecue are headed for retirement and closing the doors of their restaurants in the Kansas City area.
WIBW
Neighborhoods prepare for National Night Out
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Neighborhoods planning events for Topeka’s ‘National Night Out’ are gathering all the necessary preparations. Monday, August 1, was pick-up day, where event organizers stopped by the Safe Streets Coalition, at 2209 SW 29 St., to pick up bottled waters, gift cards, food, and other supplies from Dillons or Hy-Vee. Any participating neighborhoods also received financial assistance for other event expenses.
point2homes.com
17325 Bradshaw Street, Overland Park, Johnson County, KS, 66062
Base Price as of 7/27/2022 is $615,000 + lot + options! 2022 Distinctive Design and Plan Award! MODEL HOME NOT FOR SALE. PRICE MAY NOT REFLECT CURRENT REPRODUCTION PRICING. Luxury living at its finest! Prepare to say WOW! A herringbone pattern brick on the front porch leads you to the Alder wood Double front doors with Flemish Glass to the Arcadia 1.5 Story by Doyle Construction. This model is not for sale but we can reproduce it for you! The striking 2 Story Entry has a Study with double modern glass french doors, a vaulted ceiling with beams & unique built in shelving. The Great Room will knock your socks off with a gorgeous tile fireplace with cabinets illuminated by library lighting. A chef's delight Kitchen is not only stunning and has everything you could ever imagine including amazing pantry. Relax in the Primary Suite featuring a trimmed accent wall, ceiling beams, door to the covered deck, cabinet style linen cabinet with glass doors, luxurious shower & freestanding tub. The well designed closet is complete with a built in dresser & mirror with direct access to the Laundry Room. The white oak treads on the staircase with an accent wall leads you to the family friendly loft. The Loft has a box vault ceiling with shiplap in a herringbone pattern, accent lighting & a cool wood trimmed wall. The 2nd Bedroom has wainscotting with a fun hidden room. The 4th Bedroom is a junior suite with a trimmed accent wall & custom barn door to the bath & closet. The covered deck boasts composite flooring with a 2 tone border & a box vault. Reproduction Spec home getting ready to start on lot 396...... we can build you one! Chapel Hill features 2 swimming pools (one competition sized), clubhouse with a clubroom for residents use, pickleball court, tot lot, walking trails & more with immediate access to the 1200 acre Heritage Park complex with 18 hole golf course, off leash dog park, recreational lake with a sand beach and more!
Crews relocate memorial honoring Johnson County deputy
Johnson County Sheriff's office and Overland Park relocate a memorial dedicated to fallen Sheriff's Deputy Brandon Collins.
martincitytelegraph.com
Dr. Benoist Troost: Beyond the Street Which Bears His Name. . . For Now
In recent weeks, there has been an effort to rename Troost Ave. Launched by Chris Goode, owner of Ruby Jean’s Juicery and prior member of the Parks Board, wants to rename the 10-plus mile street “Truth Avenue.”. At the heart of the argument is Dr. Benoist Troost, a...
4 rescued in Kansas River after canoes flip during dam crossing
JEFFERSON COUNTY (KSNT) – A group of Kansas Game Wardens rescued four individuals after their canoes overturned on July 30. According to Kansas Wildlife and Parks Game Wardens, they received a call for help from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office regarding a report of four overturned canoes in the Kansas River. A group of wardens […]
KVOE
Child passes away in Scranton after being found unresponsive in vehicle Sunday
A child has passed away after being found unresponsive inside a vehicle in Osage County over the weekend. Sheriff Chris Wells says deputies received a 911 call shortly before 3:45 pm about the 2-year-old child in Scranton. Deputies, Scranton first responders and Osage County EMS responded and started life-sustaining measures as soon as they arrived. The child was rushed to an unspecified Topeka hospital but was pronounced dead.
KSNT
Topeka child gets life-saving kidney transplant
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Two-year-old Tayzlee Mellott received a life-changing surgery on July 11 of this year to help improve her quality of life, brightening her future. When Tayzlee was born, she was diagnosed with a multicystic dysplastic kidney, meaning she was born with one kidney that was filled with cysts, preventing the kidney from functioning correctly.
lawrencekstimes.com
Two Lawrence churches vandalized ahead of Aug. 2 vote
Two Lawrence churches were vandalized overnight with pro-choice messaging on the eve of Kansas’ vote on a constitutional amendment that would allow the state Legislature to ban abortion. Victory Bible Church, 1942 Massachusetts St., was defaced at around 11:30 p.m. Sunday, pastor Leo Barbee Jr. said. A security camera...
lawrencekstimes.com
Incumbent Douglas County Commissioner Patrick Kelly advances to general election
Voters in the Douglas County Commission’s 1st District chose incumbent Patrick Kelly over Dustin Stumblingbear as the Democrat who will advance to the November general election. Kelly will face Republican Justin Spiehs and Libertarian Steve Jacobs on the Nov. 8 ballot. “We put a lot of work into a...
Sioux City Journal
Kansas man charged with giving marijuana to female juveniles
SIOUX CITY -- A Kansas man who traveled to Sioux City to meet a 14-year-old girl has been charged with providing marijuana to the girl and a second juvenile female. According to court documents, Sharan Mongar began a conversation on a social media site with the 14-year-old at around 7 p.m. Thursday and agreed to bring her marijuana, saying he'd also bring alcohol and condoms.
lstribune.net
Dear Jackson County Residents
Today I write a letter of endorsement for Theresa Cass-Galvin who is running for County Executive. Theresa was a great support to Frontier Justice during 2020/21 as we navigated the ever-changing mask policies dictated by the county. It was her belief that if we created policies that kept our staff and clientele safe, we would know best on when to enforce masks or to not enforce mask use. Novel concept that we are free in America and every day when you chose to wear a mask, or not, you were choosing for yourself. Many of you were frustrated and did not understand the mask policies being passed down. We complied, by law, and we all came out on the other side of last year just fine.
Over $17,000 raised by Spangles for Kansas family hit by car
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The fast-food chain Spangles has surpassed their fundraising goal for a Kansas basketball player and her family that were critically injured after a driver hit them in Kentucky. Over $17,000 have been raised for Ava Jones, a Nickerson High School basketball star, and her family to help them through their continued recovery. […]
Child found in car in Osage County later dies
OSAGE COUNTY (KSNT) – A two-year-old child was found unresponsive inside a vehicle in Scranton on Sunday, July 31, according to the Osage County Sheriff’s Office. The child was found at 3:40 p.m. The sheriff’s office said first responders began life-saving measures immediately, and although the child was rushed to a Topeka hospital, the 2-year-old […]
Residents warned: Another scam in Kansas; no discount on utilities
DOUGLAS COUNTY —Some utility billing customers have reported receiving a call offering a $25 discount on City utility services, according to the city of Lawrence social media page. The city warned residents, "This is not an offer from the City of Lawrence. It is a scam to get your...
