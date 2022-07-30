Young artists of Van Go unveil benches commissioned for clients

Base Price as of 7/27/2022 is $615,000 + lot + options! 2022 Distinctive Design and Plan Award! MODEL HOME NOT FOR SALE. PRICE MAY NOT REFLECT CURRENT REPRODUCTION PRICING. Luxury living at its finest! Prepare to say WOW! A herringbone pattern brick on the front porch leads you to the Alder wood Double front doors with Flemish Glass to the Arcadia 1.5 Story by Doyle Construction. This model is not for sale but we can reproduce it for you! The striking 2 Story Entry has a Study with double modern glass french doors, a vaulted ceiling with beams & unique built in shelving. The Great Room will knock your socks off with a gorgeous tile fireplace with cabinets illuminated by library lighting. A chef's delight Kitchen is not only stunning and has everything you could ever imagine including amazing pantry. Relax in the Primary Suite featuring a trimmed accent wall, ceiling beams, door to the covered deck, cabinet style linen cabinet with glass doors, luxurious shower & freestanding tub. The well designed closet is complete with a built in dresser & mirror with direct access to the Laundry Room. The white oak treads on the staircase with an accent wall leads you to the family friendly loft. The Loft has a box vault ceiling with shiplap in a herringbone pattern, accent lighting & a cool wood trimmed wall. The 2nd Bedroom has wainscotting with a fun hidden room. The 4th Bedroom is a junior suite with a trimmed accent wall & custom barn door to the bath & closet. The covered deck boasts composite flooring with a 2 tone border & a box vault. Reproduction Spec home getting ready to start on lot 396...... we can build you one! Chapel Hill features 2 swimming pools (one competition sized), clubhouse with a clubroom for residents use, pickleball court, tot lot, walking trails & more with immediate access to the 1200 acre Heritage Park complex with 18 hole golf course, off leash dog park, recreational lake with a sand beach and more!

JOHNSON COUNTY, KS ・ 4 DAYS AGO