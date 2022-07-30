Criminal records sealed, more free services offered at Fresh Start Resource Fair Saturday

www.fox26houston.com
nunnya bizness
3d ago
catering to illegals and convicts....our new govt is useless beyond even imagination or words.
Reply(1)
6
Child of God
3d ago
Great Job thank you for sharing the free resources with the people they need to do this nationwide
Reply
5
Related
Click2Houston.com
School districts no longer offer free meals to all students due to federal waiver expiration
HOUSTON – The federal waiver that helped school districts provide free meals to all students for the last two years expired at the end of the last school year. Students getting ready to head back to school for the 2022-2023 school year will have to fill out an application – as families did before the pandemic – to qualify for free, reduced, or paid meals.
houstonpublicmedia.org
Houston patients can now receive rental bicycle prescriptions in new program
Doctors at a local clinic can write more than just prescription medication: The Bike RX program allows healthcare providers to write prescriptions for a one year membership with Houston BCycle. The program is for patients with prediabetes, diabetes, prehypertension or hypertension. The program, which started in February, is a collaboration...
virtualbx.com
Ben Taub NeuroPsychiatric Center Level 3 & 4 Buildout – Harris County Hospital District dba Harris Health System
Work includes renovating the shell space on level 3 and partial level 4 of the neuropsychiatric center building at Ben Taub campus in the Texas Medical Center, approximately 19,002 SF. The shell space is to be renovated and converted to administrative and outpatient psych clinical space that is currently located on level 2 and portion of level 4. The relocated and demolished area on level 4 is designed to be a mechanical room dedicated to level 3 build out.
fox26houston.com
'We have to take back our kids,' parents speak as Harris Co., Houston launch new crime initiatives
HOUSTON - Within the last few months, Harris County and Houston have announced new initiatives to crack down on youth violence as more incidents of teens being involved in incident occur. With more teens involved in gun related incidents across the country, many parents believe these measures are needed. "We...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Click2Houston.com
City officials to possibly restructure guidelines of gun buyback program after money collected from ‘ghost guns’ draws scrutiny
HOUSTON – Social media users are sounding off after a person allegedly received more than $3,000 for turning in “ghost guns” at the gun buyback program hosted by Houston and Harris County officials over the weekend. The “no questions asked” One Safe Houston program provided gift cards...
Click2Houston.com
‘The kids are the victims here’: Little League parents accuse team president of mishandling team’s money
HOUSTON – Over a dozen parents filled the dugout at Stude Park on Monday in support of a lawsuit against the president of the Heights-Norhill Little League team and her husband. They say the allegations that include unexplained withdrawals and expenses totaling thousands of dollars really hit home because...
fox26houston.com
Houston PD officer, also president of little league group, accused of misappropriation of funds
HOUSTON - According to the lawsuit, HPD Officer Maria Butron has been president of Heights-Norhill Little League for nearly five years. A temporary restraining order is now in place prohibiting Butron and her husband from touching money belonging to the little league. In the lawsuit, Butron is accused of failing...
defendernetwork.com
City delivers 5th Ward, Kashmere Gardens contamination lawsuit
Mayor Sylvester Turner announced the City of Houston has delivered to Union Pacific Railroad a Notice of Intent to sue under the federal Resource Conservation and Recovery Act. The City’s letter can be found here. The lawsuit is being filed for the imminent and substantial endangerment from environmental contamination...
RELATED PEOPLE
Ghost guns eliminated from future 'No questions asked' gun buyback events in Houston
"No questions asked" gun buyback event was successful enough that the city of Houston and Harris County are planning another one.
Click2Houston.com
Assisted living facility where HPD officer shot knife-wielding man having ‘mental crisis’ is not licensed, KPRC 2 Investigates finds
HOUSTON – Graystone Life Care Assisted Living is a for-profit business entity that advertises on the internet that it is a “licensed facility.” But, KPRC 2 Investigates found out that the business is not licensed. In 2013, the State of Texas sued Robert F Strange Jr. for...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
WARNING-HARRIS COUNTY THIEVES- MCSO AND SHENANDOAH DO NOT TAKE LIGHTLY TO BIG BOX STORE THEFTS
Shenandoah and Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office are not taking lightly to the large number of thefts from the big box stores along the. I-45 corridor. Going back on records over the past year, 73% of the big box store theft arrests along the I-45 corridor were persons from Harris County. Earlier this year County Judge Mark Keough, using his campaign funds posted a sign at the Montgomery/Harris County line warning criminals coming into the county that Montgomery County will prosecute. Multiple arrests have been made this past week from the Big 3, Lowes, Home Depot, and Walmart. Below is the response from last weekend that these thieves met after a theft from the stores on College Park.
After DA's office raises red flags about Houston's gun buyback program, mayor says no 'ghost guns' next time
HOUSTON — The City of Houston is calling this weekend’s gun buyback event a success with 845 guns collected off the streets. However, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg isn't a fan of the idea. She's warning city leaders against using the buyback program again with no questions...
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox26houston.com
Katy Asian Town targeted in string of burglaries, HCSO needs help to ID suspect
KATY, Texas - A string of burglaries at Katy Asian Town has left people on edge. Law enforcement is now asking for the public's help identifying the suspect caught on surveillance video. Several of the businesses are now boarded up after the alleged burglar shattered multiple glass doors to break...
FOUND: Missing Harris County teen found safe, deputies say
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The 15-year-old Harris County girl who hasn't been spotted since Saturday has been found safe, according to deputies. Details on where the girl was found were not given. We will update this page with more details when provided. FOLLOW KHOU 11 on social media for...
Many Houston parents worried they can't afford school supplies
HOUSTON — We know many of you are worried about school starting and the money you'll have to spend to make sure your children have what they need. A KHOU 11 survey finds that 67% of parents either worry they can’t afford or aren't sure they can pay for all the supplies their kids need.
Houston Health Department reopens moneypox vaccine appointments
HOUSTON — The Houston Health Department is reopening appointments for monkeypox vaccines after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday announced a 16,000 dose shipment to the area. The announcement comes after the department put appointments on pause Thursday due to a limited supply of the vaccine.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
This Texas city will give you a $200 gift card if you give them your gun
Houston city and police officials teamed up for the community’s first gun buyback event, allowing Texans to surrender any type of guns in their possession in exchange for compensation. CNN affiliate KHOU has the story.
nypressnews.com
‘In these situations, every second counts’: Man calls for help, hears snoring 911 dispatcher instead
HOUSTON, Texas — A dispatcher in Houston allegedly fell asleep during the middle of a 911 call. The last thing anyone wants to hear in an emergency is snoring. The person who called, Louis Gonzales, said he is concerned this could happen to someone else, someone perhaps in an even more critical situation.
mocomotive.com
Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Featured Felons For 7/29/2022
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX — Serving Montgomery, Liberty and San Jacinto Counties. Featured Felons for the Week of 7-29-2022. All warrants confirmed active as of 07-27-2022. If you recognize any of the above suspects, do not attempt to apprehend them. Call Crime Stoppers at:. 1-800-392-STOP; Smart Phone app “P3TIPS”. IMPORTANT…
Former NFL player Kevin Ware indicted for murder of girlfriend, tampering with evidence
Kevin Ware was indicted Thursday for murder and tampering with evidence, specifically a corpse, in the death of his girlfriend, Taylor Pomaski.
Comments / 9