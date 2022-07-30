SC7 Day 29 - Exploring Bull Island - The 7th Wonder of South Carolina

wach.com
3 Most Charming Towns in South Carolina
While everybody knows that South Carolina has some of the most beautiful beaches in the country, not so many people know that there are also lots of small, charming towns around that you can explore. All of these places are great travel destinations no matter who you are traveling with. Whether you are traveling with your family and children, with a big group of friends or on your own, there are lots of things that you can do. No matter how you like to spend your free time, you will definitely find something for your liking in these charming towns.
Family awarded $20.7 million in lawsuit after man drowns on vacation in South Carolina
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — A family has been awarded $20.7 million in a lawsuit against a lifeguard company after a man drowned while on vacation in South Carolina. According to WPDE, a jury has awarded Zurihun Wolde’s family $20.7 million after he drowned at a Myrtle Beach hotel in August 2018. The family filed a lawsuit against Lack’s Beach Service, the City of Myrtle Beach and a lifeguard.
South Carolina State Fair is hiring for temporary positions
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Looking for a unique way to make some extra money? The South Carolina State Fair is now hiring for temporary positions available during the 12-day event in October. The South Carolina State Fair, the state’s largest annual event, is now accepting temporary employment applications for this...
charlottemagazine.com
Make South Carolina’s Old 96 District Your Summer Send-Off
Take one last splash this summer in South Carolina’s Old 96 District! Ditch the crowds and discover the unexpected wonders of Abbeville, Edgefield, Greenwood, Laurens and McCormick counties. Enjoy life at a slower pace and experience our locally owned eateries—whether you’re looking for fine dining, a casual café, or...
charlestondaily.net
South Carolina Ranks 11th longest to sell homes on average in latest study
The study by online bank Tangerine.ca analyzed data from Zillow, which included the average ‘days to pending’ and ‘days to close’ numbers over the past four years to see where homes take the longest to sell on average. ‘Days to pending’ refers to how long it takes to get an offer that is accepted, and ‘Days to close’ refers to how long it takes to close the sale.
The Post and Courier
Court punts decision to shift Carolina Panthers' HQ bankruptcy to SC
It's a delay of game call for the builders of the failed Carolina Panthers $800 million practice site and headquarters in York County. Mascaro/Barton Malow, the general contractor on the 234-acre development, and numerous firms that worked on the doomed project are asking that the associated bankruptcy filing be moved downfield to South Carolina.
Charleston City Paper
Monday headlines: Cunningham picks female fighter pilot, lawyer as running mate
Former Congressman Joe Cunningham of Charleston the Democratic nominee for governor, on Monday tapped a female civil litigator who flew combat missions in Iraq to be his lieutenant governor running mate. “It is an incredible honor and privilege to be selected to be Joe Cunningham’s running mate,” said Casey in...
Fun recipes from South Carolina
Stacker compiled a list of recipes from South Carolina using Allrecipes.
WYFF4.com
South Carolina back-to-school guide: What you need to know before students head back to school
GREENVILLE, S.C. — It can be stressful planning for your student for the upcoming school year. However, this ultimate guide includes school start dates, information on what you can buy tax-free this weekend and vaccination requirements. We also have a way to help others in need as they head...
What South Carolina counties have the highest COVID-19 case rates within the last week?
CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Both urban and rural counties in South Carolina top the list for the areas with the highest rate of new COVID-19 cases, according to information updated Monday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. At the top of the list is Cherokee County, with an average of 534.03 new […]
WIS-TV
South Carolina joins robocall task force
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina is joining a robocall task force. Attorney General Alan Wilson announced Tuesday the formation of the nationwide Anti-Robocall Litigation Task Force. The 50 state group plans to educate consumers, investigate telecommunications companies and take legal action against those responsible for robocalls. Wilson said the...
South Carolina town named best city in America for 10th year in a row
CHARLESTON, S.C. — One of South Carolina's most well-known cities is also one of its most awarded - so much so that readers may have already guessed which one just made the top spot on Travel + Leisure's Best Cities in America list for the 10th time. The one...
5 breathtaking beaches in South Carolina
There is no doubt that some of the most wonderful beaches are located in South Carolina, and if you have never visited this beautiful state, then you are definitely missing out on a lot of great experiences. That's because South Carolina truly offers anything you could think of. No matter how you prefer to spend your free time, you will most certainly find something for your liking in South Carolina.
WRDW-TV
VIDEO: South Carolina sub teacher shortage
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Armed man robs man walking in Central West End. CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Armed man robs man walking in Central West End. Our latest Pet of the Week is Gilbert, another fantastic feline looking for his furever home. Man Shocked in Green Township on Aug. 2. Updated: 13...
wach.com
South Carolina Red Cross deploys volunteers to Kentucky
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) - — At least 30 people are dead in Kentucky after devastating flooding. Now, a group from South Carolina is helping survivors pick up the pieces. “It’s pretty devastating down here,” said Robert Mann, a Red Cross volunteer. Robert Mann, from Gaston, and four...
Cunningham picks former fighter pilot as running mate in South Carolina governor’s race
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Joe Cunningham has chosen Tally Parham Casey, a civil litigator who flew fighter jets during three combat tours over Iraq, to be his running mate in his quest to become South Carolina’s first Democratic governor in 20 years. “She’s one of the most impressive people that I’ve ever met,” said Cunningham, […]
Least educated counties in South Carolina
Stacker compiled a list of the least educated counties in South Carolina using data from U.S. Census Bureau.
Five charming small towns in Virginia that are considered a must-visit
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the Planet Ware website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on visiting Virginia or if you're looking for nice places to live, you might want to consider the following small towns.
wfxb.com
Gas Prices in South Carolina, U.S. Continue to Decline
Gas prices in South Carolina and the nation continue to decline. Today, GasBuddy reported that the average gas prices in South Carolina was down 14.1 cents per gallon over the week averaging $3.68 a gallon. The national average also dropped by 15.9 cents to $4.17 a gallon. This marks the seventh straight week that prices have declined. The cost of diesel also went down an average of 14.8 cents per gallon nationally falling to $5.27 a gallon. Gas prices in the Palmetto State are 61.1 cents per gallon lower that they were at the beginning of July but are 80.5 cents per gallon more expensive than they were this time last year.
holycitysinner.com
This Month in SC History: The H.L. Hunley Sinks for the First Time in the Charleston Harbor
Brought to you by the South Carolina Historical Society. Many are familiar with the story of the Confederate submarine, the H.L. Hunley, which on February 17, 1864, became the first submarine to successfully sink an enemy ship in combat when it sank the USS Housatonic off the coast of Charleston.
