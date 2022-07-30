ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Blue Jays SP Alek Manoah exits game against Tigers after being hit by comebacker

By Mike Santa Barbara
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kDV20_0gyJGZiT00
Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Alek Manoah. Kevin Sousa-USA TODAY Sports

Toronto Blue Jays ace Alek Manoah left Friday night's game against the Detroit Tigers with an elbow injury after being struck by a line drive.

Pitching in the top half of the sixth inning, Manoah was struck in his right elbow by a comebacker off the bat of Tigers' infielder Jonathan Schoop.

Manoah immediately grabbed his elbow in pain and was then briefly examined by the team trainer before leaving the game.

Manoah struggled a bit on the mound during his outing against Detroit. Over 5.1 innings, he allowed seven hits and four earned runs. It's only the third time he's allowed more than three earned runs in a start this season.

The 24-year-old was coming off two stellar performances against the Boston Red Sox and Kansas City Royals. Manoah held the Red Sox to just one earned run off seven hits in an 11-4 Toronto win after allowing just four hits and an earned run against the Royals in another blowout victory, 10-4.

Named an All-Star in just his second major league season, Manoah is 11-4 with a 2.43 ERA over 20 starts in 2022 for the Blue Jays.

Read this on the web

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Report: Padres hit snag in Juan Soto trade talks

Juan Soto may be available, but nobody said it would be easy to acquire him. The San Diego Padres reportedly are the favorites to land Soto in a trade. But one reporter says there is a holdup. According to Dominican Republic MLB reporter Hector Gomez, the Washington Nationals are now...
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Sports
City
Detroit, MI
City
Lamotte Township, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
Yardbarker

TRADE: Braves And Nationals Make A Deal

Nationals: "We've acquired OF Trey Harris from the Atlanta Braves in exchange for INF/OF Ehire Adrianza. Harris was the winner of Atlanta’s 2019 Hank Aaron Award, presented annually to the top offensive player in Atlanta’s Minor League system." The Braves also added that former MLB All-Star Robinson Cano...
WASHINGTON, DC
Yardbarker

A.J. Allmendinger collapses out of car after NASCAR race

A.J. Allmendinger absolutely battled through some tough conditions during Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, but he still managed a top-10 finish. Allmendinger’s cool suit wasn’t working, and he also ran out of water in his bottle late in the race. The driver of the No....
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alek Manoah
Yardbarker

Yankees strike deal with A's for Frankie Montas, Lou Trivino

The New York Yankees have been busy at the MLB trade deadline, and that trend continued with a trade with the Oakland Athletics. Jeff Passan of ESPN is reporting that the Yankees have traded for right-handed starting pitcher Frankie Montas and closer Lou Trivino. In return for the two Oakland arms, the Yankees are trading back a handful of pitchers of their own.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kansas City Royals#The Detroit Tigers#The Boston Red Sox#The Red Sox
Yardbarker

Baker Mayfield Struggling In Panthers Camp

Matt Rhule’s job with the Carolina Panthers hangs in the balance of quarterback Baker Mayfield. The team’s trade for the former Browns QB was one to save the job of Rhule this season. However, after we’ve seen Mayfield in Panthers practice, it would appear he’s struggling.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Yardbarker

Royals trading Whit Merrifield to Blue Jays forces him to reevaluate vaccination status

The Kansas City Royals have traded one of their best players, Whit Merrifield, to the Toronto Blue Jays. It's a sign that the Royals, currently the third-worst team in the American League, have decided to basically give up on 2022 and move on to the future. The opposite can be said for the Jays, though, who add one of the better second basemen in baseball to a team currently battling with the New York Yankees and Houston Astros at the top of the AL.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

Seattle Seahawks – who’s being released and who’s retiring?

The Seattle Seahawks have been busy signing contracts recently – especially the one-day kind. Both K.J. Wright and J.R. Sweezy retired this week with the Seattle Seahawks, returning home after playing for other teams. Right before these ceremonial contracts, we saw RB Chris Carson get released in result of retiring with a lingering neck injury.
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Toronto Blue Jays
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Cardinals reportedly trade for Jose Quintana from Pirates

Pittsburgh's return for Quintana has yet to be announced, but the starting pitcher-hungry Cardinals have to be feeling great about adding another arm to their rotation. Quintana is 3-5 in 20 games started this season with a 3.50 ERA and WHIP of 1.27. He was an All-Star for the Chicago White Sox in 2016 and has since played for the Chicago Cubs, Los Angeles Angels, San Francisco Giants, and Pirates.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

Twins acquire starting pitcher Tyler Mahle in trade with Reds

The Cincinnati Reds continued their rebuild Tuesday by trading starting pitcher Tyler Mahle to the Minnesota Twins in exchange for a trio of prospects. The deal will send infielder Spencer Steer, pitcher Steve Hajjar and infielder Christian Encarnacion-Strand to the Reds. They were the Twins' seventh, 18th and 23rd ranked prospects, via MLB.com. Last week, Cincinnati acquired three of the Seattle Mariners' top five prospects in a deal for All-Star pitcher Luis Castillo.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

Yardbarker

37K+
Followers
38K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports news and rumors.

 https://www.yardbarker.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy