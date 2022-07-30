Blue Jays SP Alek Manoah exits game against Tigers after being hit by comebacker

Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Alek Manoah. Kevin Sousa-USA TODAY Sports

Toronto Blue Jays ace Alek Manoah left Friday night's game against the Detroit Tigers with an elbow injury after being struck by a line drive.

Pitching in the top half of the sixth inning, Manoah was struck in his right elbow by a comebacker off the bat of Tigers' infielder Jonathan Schoop.

Manoah immediately grabbed his elbow in pain and was then briefly examined by the team trainer before leaving the game.

Manoah struggled a bit on the mound during his outing against Detroit. Over 5.1 innings, he allowed seven hits and four earned runs. It's only the third time he's allowed more than three earned runs in a start this season.

The 24-year-old was coming off two stellar performances against the Boston Red Sox and Kansas City Royals. Manoah held the Red Sox to just one earned run off seven hits in an 11-4 Toronto win after allowing just four hits and an earned run against the Royals in another blowout victory, 10-4.

Named an All-Star in just his second major league season, Manoah is 11-4 with a 2.43 ERA over 20 starts in 2022 for the Blue Jays.