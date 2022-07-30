Dunk a local celebrity for charity

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Undo’s Upper Ohio Valley Italian Heritage Festival is in full swing down at Heritage Port for its 39th year. It’s one of the biggest parties of the summer, and features great family fun, iconic Italian traditions, incredible food and entertainment.

Along with all of the festival staples, there are also great opportunities to help out the local community. The Ohio Valley Trades and Labor Assembly are once again hosting their Dunk Tank for Charity.

The organization’s President Tom Hoffman tells us that this is a great way to have fun and maybe even take out some frustrations, all while benefiting people in need.

“Well we’re actually the oldest central labor council in the United States, and they were a part of the community way back then in 1883 and we just wanted to be a part of the community again. We’re all union-affiliated here and we have different organizations that donate money and we donate all this money back to the community.” Tom Hoffman, President of the Ohio Valley Trades and Labor Association

The local celebrities will be taking their seat in the dunk tank all weekend to raise money for the charities of their choice, so head on down to dunk some familiar faces for a good cause.

Our own 7NEWS web manager John Lynch took his spot Friday evening, only to go down on the first pitch by anchor Kathryn Ghion.

