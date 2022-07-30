ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio County, WV

Dunk a local celebrity for charity

By Steve Moore
WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4U949v_0gyJGW4I00

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Undo’s Upper Ohio Valley Italian Heritage Festival is in full swing down at Heritage Port for its 39th year. It’s one of the biggest parties of the summer, and features great family fun, iconic Italian traditions, incredible food and entertainment.

Along with all of the festival staples, there are also great opportunities to help out the local community. The Ohio Valley Trades and Labor Assembly are once again hosting their Dunk Tank for Charity.

The organization’s President Tom Hoffman tells us that this is a great way to have fun and maybe even take out some frustrations, all while benefiting people in need.

“Well we’re actually the oldest central labor council in the United States, and they were a part of the community way back then in 1883 and we just wanted to be a part of the community again. We’re all union-affiliated here and we have different organizations that donate money and we donate all this money back to the community.”

Tom Hoffman, President of the Ohio Valley Trades and Labor Association

The local celebrities will be taking their seat in the dunk tank all weekend to raise money for the charities of their choice, so head on down to dunk some familiar faces for a good cause.

Our own 7NEWS web manager John Lynch took his spot Friday evening, only to go down on the first pitch by anchor Kathryn Ghion.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.

Comments / 0

Related
WTRF- 7News

Celebrate Youth Festival is BACK in person

Youth Services System Inc. has announced that their 15th annual ‘Celebrate Youth Festival’ is going to return with all of the food and fun that everyone remembers before the COVID-19 pandemic.   For the past two years, Celebrate Youth had modified the festival to be more COVID-friendly by inviting attendees to a “drive-thru” where they provided […]
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

Heritage Music Bluesfest will keep you going

When Bruce Wheeler found himself wanting to start outdoor events in 2001, Heritage Port was the place for the first ever Heritage Music Bluesfest and every second weekend in August, besides 2020, has been dedicated to it ever since.  The Bluesfest features two stages – a main stage with national and international blues talent, as […]
WHEELING, WV
westliberty.edu

Alumni Traveling Happy Hours are Big Success

WEST LIBERTY, W.Va., Aug. 2, 2022 — West Liberty University’s new Director of Alumni Affairs Amanda Bennett came up with a great way to meet and greet local alumni this summer that is proving to be a big success. “We began our ‘Alumni Traveling Happy Hours’ in the...
WHEELING, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Ohio County, WV
Society
County
Ohio County, WV
WDTV

The Ultimate Tribute to Kenny Rogers coming to the Robinson Grand

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The Ultimate Tribute to Kenny Rogers will be coming to the Robinson Grand in October. Award-winning country recording artist Alan Turner recreates the magic of a night with Kenny in the Ultimate Kenny Rogers Tribute Show, The Gambler Returns. The show is scheduled for Sunday, Oct....
CLARKSBURG, WV
weelunk.com

Wheeling Italian Heritage Festival 2022: See Photos from the Celebration

The 2022 Upper Ohio Valley Italian Heritage Festival took over Wheeling Heritage Port this weekend for its annual three-day celebration. This beloved summer festival celebrates all things Italy with live music, food, dancing and a bocce tournament. The festival is organized by a volunteer board of directors who have worked...
WHEELING, WV
The Dominion Post

A cappella group coming to Morgantown

The a cappella sensation Straight No Chaser will perform Sept. 19 at the Morgantown Metropolitan Theatre in downtown Morgantown. The show begins at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are on sale at the. You have reached content available exclusively to Dominion Post subscribers.
MORGANTOWN, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Celebrity#Ohio Valley#Upper Ohio Valley Italian#The Ohio Valley Trades#Labor Assembly#Dunk Tank For Charity#Labor Association#Nexstar Media Inc
WTRF- 7News

SMART Center planning interactive programs for the Italian festival

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – This year at the Undo’s Upper Ohio Valley Italian Heritage Festival it’s all about partnerships. Some of those brought more local food options to the festival. Others, are bringing activities for the whole family. Sunday is traditionally family day at the festival. New this year there will be a Car Cruise […]
WHEELING, WV
Your Radio Place

Kayak tours continue in Belmont County

BARNESVILLE — The second stop of the Belmont County Kayak Tour will visit the Egypt Valley Wildlife Area on Aug. 9 at 6 p.m. If you don’t have a kayak, a canoe and all necessary safety equipment will be provided for free! If you would like to join, call 740-526-0027 or messaging us on Facebook.
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Charities
NewsBreak
Sports
WBOY 12 News

West Virginians get ‘Idol Across America’ chance next week

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — “American Idol” hopefuls in the Mountain State have the opportunity to audition virtually over Zoom next Monday, Aug. 8 as part of “Idol Across America.” During this first round of auditions, hopefuls can sign up to audition in front of producers and receive real-time feedback. It starts this Wednesday, Aug. 3. […]
CLARKSBURG, WV
WTRF- 7News

Veterans Appreciation Ceremony provides “common ground” at the Undo’s Upper Ohio Valley Italian Heritage Festival

WHEELING W.Va. (WTRF): Community – That’s what West Virginia State Senator, Ryan Weld, says ties the veterans who faced common hardship fighting for our country to the Italian-Americans who faced common hardship coming to America.  “It’s the same for veterans. The Veterans worked together as a community because they had those common experiences, faced those […]
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

Vagabond Kitchen brings Appalachian comfort to Kentucky

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Running a restaurant is much more than seasoning dishes and chopping vegetables. It’s a constant, all-day rush that doesn’t leave time for much else. Vagabond Kitchen owner Matt Welsch says he was in the middle of that culinary grind when a fellow West Virginia chef reached out to him about Kentucky’s […]
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

Boa Constrictor discovered on lawn in Belmont County

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) A four-to-five-foot-long snake that turned out to be a boa constrictor was found coming out of a wooded area and going onto a lawn in the Wolfhurst area early Monday morning. Belmont County Cpl. Elizabeth Sall responded to the call and retrieved the snake, believed to be an escaped pet. Cpl. […]
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

WTRF- 7News

51K+
Followers
7K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Wheeling/Steubenville news & weather stories, and we do what we do to make the Ohio Valley & the rest of West Virginia a better place to live.

 https://www.wtrf.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy