Coastal Carolina’s Grayson McCall named to Walter Camp Watch List

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – Coastal Carolina quarterback Grayson McCall continues to get national attention. The redshirt junior has been named to the Walter Camp 2022 Player of the Year preseason watch list.

There are 42 offensive players on the preseason watch list, along with eight defensive players.

McCall, was recently named the 2022 Sun Belt Conference Preseason Offensive Player of the Year. He was also named to both the Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award and Maxwell Award preseason watch lists.

