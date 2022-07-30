ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

3-year-old drowns at Hampton Cove pool

By Zach Hester
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3foN21_0gyJGBmH00

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — A three-year-old boy drowned in a Hampton Cove pool on Friday evening.

According to HEMSI spokesperson Don Webster, paramedics were called to the Hampton House Pool around 6:15 p.m. When they arrived, the boy was out of the water.

Woman’s body found during welfare check in Florence

Webster said the boy was taken to Huntsville Hospital for Women and Children, where he was pronounced dead.

Due to the tragic event, Saturday’s Swim for Melissa which was scheduled to be held at the pool is being postponed.

The Huntsville Hospital Foundation released the following statement on the cancellation:

The 17th annual Swim for Melissa has been postponed and will not take place on Saturday, July 30. The Huntsville Hospital Foundation team will be in touch with all of our registered swimmers when we have more details about the next steps.

Thank you to all our swim families, sponsors, and donors for their understanding and support of our Neonatal ICU. Your friendship and generosity mean the world to the George family and our entire team.

Huntsville Hospital Foundation
