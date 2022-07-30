ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Cosmetic procedure kills 2nd woman this month in Tijuana

By Fernie Ortiz
ValleyCentral
ValleyCentral
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dlFeg_0gyJG7Kc00

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — A second woman has died from complications related to cosmetic surgery this month in Tijuana, Mexican media reported.

A 36-year-old woman died Wednesday after undergoing cosmetic surgery at the private Diagnosis Hospital, which had its license suspended and was under review, El Sol De Tijuana reported Friday.

Erwin Areizaga, head of Baja California’s Protection Against Health Risks Commission, said Dr. Alexsander Llamas, the hospital administrator, could not provide proof of license, which the commission has previously confiscated.

“Although the clinic has a license, the verification will continue in subsequent days to review in detail all aspects of the hospital, such as clinical records, maintenance logs of surgical equipment, in addition to documents that accredit medical personnel and of nursing,” the agency said in a news release.

Guatemalan diplomat’s wife dies after cosmetic surgery in Tijuana

It is unclear whether Llamas performed the surgery.

Areizaga said inspectors visited the establishment on Wednesday and that Llamas was the one who received them and took care of them as head of the clinic.

Areizaga then said prosecutors mentioned that they couldn’t find Llamas, but Areizaga referred any questions about the doctor’s whereabouts to the Baja California State Attorney General’s Office.

The wife of a Guatemalan diplomat died on July 4 after undergoing a cosmetic procedure in Tijuana.

On July 4, María José Chacón, 38, was rushed by ambulance to Tijuana’s Red Cross Hospital, where doctors said she died of organ failure following a cosmetic procedure on June 24 at Hospital Jerusalem.

Credentials for cosmetic surgery centers in Tijuana to be scrutinized

She was the wife of Henry Giovanni Ortiz, the Guatemalan consul general in Denver.

The person who performed the cosmetic procedure on Chacon did not have a surgical license, Areizaga said.

“After the inspection, it was determined there was no medical accreditation for this person pretending to be a doctor at this establishment,” Areizaga said last week. “Investigators discovered the doctor responsible for the clinic had died earlier, and that’s why this institution did not have a license.”

According to the reports, Areizaga says staff at the Hospital Jerusalem ignored a state order to close but continued performing medical and surgical procedures. The facility reportedly was also running an illegal pharmacy on site.

He stated the hospital had been shut down and sealed off, but staff members allegedly removed seals on doors and admitted more patients.

Visit BorderReport.com for the latest exclusive stories and breaking news about issues along the U.S.-Mexico border

Baja California Gov. Marina del Pilar Ávila Olmeda has said she will push a bill in the state congress to “avoid these types of charlatans.”

“All patients who seek a surgical procedure need to have assurances they will be cared for by first-level doctors in Baja California institutions,” the governor said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTSM

Body in a blanket found in a trashcan in front a bar in Juarez

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Another body was found, this time outside a bar on a very busy area in Ciudad Juarez. This morning, a man rummaging through a trash can, discovered a body wrapped in a blanket, right in front of a commercial plaza on the Gomez Morin Boulevard. According to reports, this man alerted the […]
EL PASO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
El Paso, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
El Paso, TX
Crime & Safety
cbs4local.com

Neighbors shaken by east El Paso restaurant accused of selling narcotics

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — Ciro’s Bar & Kitchen in east El Paso is under investigation by the Texas Alcoholic And Beverage Commission for allegedly selling narcotics at their establishment. The business, located at 1610 N. Zaragoza Road, had its liquor permit suspended for 90 days Friday. Some...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

El Paso County Sheriff's Office 'Most Wanted' for July 30

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributes fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department every week through the Most Wanted feature. The attached fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful. The agencies submit these...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Family of slain El Paso woman sets up a GoFundMe on her behalf

EL PASO, Texas – Family members of the woman found dead in east El Paso have set up a GoFundMe fundraiser to cover funeral expenses.  The El Paso Police Department found the body of 51-year-old Marisela Veliz on Tuesday after a report of a missing person and welfare check request.  Officials said they had found The post Family of slain El Paso woman sets up a GoFundMe on her behalf appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
Ash Jurberg

The richest person in El Paso is giving away millions

Readers like to see inspiring stories, so I have been writing a popular series of articles highlighting people who generously give back to their community. I have written several on generous people from Texas, and today's article is no different. This time we look at a man from El Paso that has been very generous in his charitable donations.
EL PASO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mexico#Seals#Accreditation#Cosmetic Surgery#Violent Crime#Mexican#Diagnosis Hospital#El Sol De Tijuana#Baja California#The Baja California State#General S Office
ValleyCentral

ValleyCentral

18K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 4 and Local 23 News online source for headlines in the Rio Grande Valley. https://www.valleycentral.com/

 https://www.valleycentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy