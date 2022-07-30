A Great Night of Comedy with Ed Hill – Elks Performing Arts Center

prescottenews.com
Related
A resort company walks into a small town: Cottonwood's rental crisis is no joke
COTTONWOOD, Ariz. — Melany Walton had thought Cottonwood would be the perfect place for her to spend her retirement years. When she decided to move from California to the small Arizona town 12 years ago, she expected her costs of living to be cheaper. And for a while, they...
SignalsAZ
3.86-Acre Commercial Pad Available in Prescott Valley
A fantastic opportunity is available from Fain Signature Group to purchase or build to suit this 3.86-acre commercial site in the heart of Prescott Valley. Join Maverick, Alliance, Walmart, Fry’s, Kohl’s, and many other businesses in this location. The site provides easy access to Glassford Hill Road, Prescott Valley’s main road connecting Hwy 69 and 89A.
SignalsAZ
Apartments for Rent in Prescott Valley Breaking Ground in August
Fain Signature Group announced the groundbreaking of LEGADO, a 329 unit multifamily housing project scheduled to open for residents beginning in 2024. Since unanimously being approved by the Town of Prescott Valley, the Fain Signature Group has been finalizing this mixed use multi-family apartment project. The first of its kind for the downtown area, LEGADO will be located at the corner of Florentine and Main, across the street from Homestead apartments. In the heart of Prescott Valley’s Town Center, LEGADO will include amenities such as gated community, parking garage, a 5,000 sq ft rooftop restaurant open to the public, electric vehicle charging stations, pool, and 8,000 sq ft of commercial lease space on street level for businesses. The covered parking includes 124 additional public parking spaces for the Town Center. Residents will also enjoy poolside cabanas & spa, fitness center, two turf courtyards, bbq pavilions and dog washing station.
theprescotttimes.com
City Of Prescott New Bulk Item Collection Schedule 2022
The City of Prescott will be providing a Bulk Item Collection Event beginning August 29th to assist residential utility customers with disposal of bulky items that do not fit in their regular trash or recycle container. Bulky items include but are not limited to large household items such as mattresses, furniture, BBQ grills, bikes, yard waste and appliances.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
AZFamily
Well-known Camp Verde man dies in roofing accident, deputies say
CAMP VERDE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Authorities in Camp Verde say the owner of a well-known pest control company in the community has died following an apparent roofing accident Monday morning. The Camp Verde Marshal’s Office says they were called out to a home near Stolen Boulevard and Quarterhouse Lane...
prescottenews.com
Wranglers Advance To Semifinals With 49-30 Win Over Tucson – Ron Williams
Photo: 15 Imeek Watkins returns the kickoff 56 yards for a touchdown in the second quarter, on his way for a 56-yard kickoff return for a touchdown. Wranglers head coach Less Moss said that the goal of the game was to score on every possession. Well, they darn near did that, in a 49-30 first round playoff win over the Tucson Sugar Skulls, in Prescott Valley Saturday night (July 23rd). It was the third time in four meetings this season that the Wranglers beaten the Sugar Skulls.
prescottenews.com
Dewey Man in Critical Condition After Restaurant Employee Assault – Prescott Valley Police Department
A Dewey man is in critical condition after a restaurant employee assaulted him this week. On Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at approximately 4:41 PM, an altercation occurred at the restaurant in the 3000 block of Glassford Hill Road, Prescott Valley. A customer complained about his food order, at which time an employee came out from behind the service counter and struck the customer in the head. The customer fell to the floor, striking his head, and lost consciousness. Officers and Central Arizona Fire & Medical Authority responded to tend to the customer.
prescottenews.com
Opinion: Why Law Enforcement Loves Trump – Buz Williams
“A hero is an ordinary person who faces extraordinary circumstances and acts with courage, honor and self sacrifice, yup, that describes a police officer.” – Whole Truth Project. Two weeks ago I went to a convention for the Public Safety Writers Association in Las Vegas. My book publisher...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Customer Ends Up In Hospital After Complaining About Food At Arizona Eatery
The customer was complaining about a food order.
theprescotttimes.com
PVPD Seeks Public’s Help to Locate Runaway Juveniles
The Prescott Valley Police Department is asking the public’s help to locate two runaway juveniles. Dominick Collins is a 17-year-old, 5’10”, 146 lbs. with blonde hair and green eyes. He was last seen wearing a black Tommy Hilfiger sweatshirt, black and white joggers, and possibly a “playboy” hat.
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Yavapai by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-01 17:35:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-01 18:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Yavapai The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Yavapai County east of Dewey-Homboldt in west central Arizona * Until 615 PM MST. * At 534 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles north of Spring Valley, or 14 miles southeast of Prescott Valley, moving north at 5 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Cherry and Powell Springs Campground. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
