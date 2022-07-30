3 people injured this evening in second shooting of the day

www.wdef.com
wcyb.com
Johnson City man killed in Chattanooga shooting, police say
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WCYB) — A Johnson City man was killed in a Chattanooga shooting Sunday, according to authorities. Our sister station, WTVC, reported the victim was identified as 22-year-old Christopher Harris. Police said the shooting was in the 2500 block of O Rear Street. Harris was taken to Erlanger...
Man whom investigators said pulled out AK-47 style gun killed during undercover operation
GORDON COUNTY, Ga. — Gordon County deputies have shot and killed a man after investigators said he pulled out a gun and threatened them during an undercover drug operation. The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. Monday near the intersection of Brookline Circle and Dews Pond Road. The Gordon County...
WTVCFOX
Chattanooga Police identify man shot & killed Sunday; No arrests made
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — UPDATE: 8/1 @ 3:00 p.m. The Chattanooga Police Department has identified the victim killed in Sunday's shooting as 22-year-old Christopher Harris of Johnson City, Tennessee. Harris was taken to Erlanger East where he was pronounced deceased. Police determined the shooting happened in the 2500 block of...
mymix1041.com
Local News for Tuesday, August 2nd
Here is your Cleveland, Tenn. | Bradley County, Tenn. news on mymix1041.com, sponsored by Toyota of Cleveland:. On July 31, 2022, at around 11:00 a.m., deputies from Bradley County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shots fired call in the area of Buchanan Road. When deputies arrived, there was no one in the area. A second call came in from a male claiming to be a victim of the shooting. The victim stated he and his child fled the scene and deputies made contact with them at the Walmart Supercenter off Treasury Drive.
WTVC
Victim identified in Walker County shooting; Search for suspects continue
WALKER COUNTY, Ga. — The Walker County Sheriff's Office is searching for two suspects after a fatal shooting Monday afternoon. Deputies received a call around 1:45 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of East Peachtree street. When officers arrived, they found 29-year-old Dakota Ryan Bradshaw shot and killed while...
WTVC
BCSO: Two men charged after shooting toward Bradley County father and child
BRADLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — The Bradley County Sheriff's Office responded to a shooting on Sunday, July 31 around 11:00 a.m. in the area of Buchanan Road. When officers arrived, they found nobody until they received a call coming from a man who said he and his child had been shot at the Walmart Supercenter off Treasury Drive.
wvlt.tv
Company hopes “smart gun” will help stop accidental shootings
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - As the debate surrounding gun control rages, one start-up company hopes its modification will save the lives of children. Lodestar calls it a “smart gun.” It’s a Glock-17 with its patented modifications. The weapon can be unlocked in three ways: through an app,...
eastridgenewsonline.com
Police Briefs for Aug. 1
The following information was compiled from ERPD “pass along” reports. 22-010666 – 3208 Ringgold Road – Found Property – The East Ridge Fast Lube service manager called police to retrieve a firearm that was left in a vehicle. He stated it was a rental from enterprise, and they called to ask if the firearm was left in the vehicle. Upon my arrival, the owner showed up and advised they left the firearm in the vehicle when he turned it in. The firearm was returned to the owner.
WDEF
Kitchen fire in Chattanooga apartment complex displaces residents in 16 units
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The Chattanooga Fire Department responded to a fire Sunday afternoon at the Rustic Village Apartments in the 500 block of Central Drive. The department got the call a little after 1:30, but one resident News 12 spoke to says he smelled smoke late this morning. According...
WDEF
Chattanooga Police needs the public’s help to get information on fatal shooting
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The Chattanooga Police Department needs your help to find out what led to a fatal shooting this afternoon. According to the release, police got a call from Erlanger East hospital that a shooting victim showed up and later died. The department has no other information, as...
chattanoogacw.com
Crews help family get across flooded Hamilton County creek Monday night
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Crews with the Mowbray Volunteer Fire Department and Dallas Bay Fire and Rescue worked to get a family across a creek filled with recent rainwater Monday night. This happened in what's known as the Pocket Wilderness at about 6 p.m. The family had gotten across...
WTVC
47-year-old man shot in his own driveway in Chattanooga Friday afternoon
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A 47-year-old man is recovering from serious injuries after Chattanooga Police say he was shot in his driveway Friday afternoon. This happened just a little after 2 p.m. on the 1400 block of Lillian Lane. Police say the victim was having an argument with 3 men...
WDEF
Man shot in his Brainerd driveway
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – A man suffered serious injuries from an afternoon shooting in Brainerd. Police say it happened in the 1400 block of Lillian Lane at Tunnel Boulevard around 2:14 PM. Witnesses told officers that the victim was assaulted by three men while he was in his driveway. As...
WTVC
Crash involving tractor-trailer & SUV sends two people to the hospital in Dade County
DADE COUNTY — UPDATE: 8/1 @ 8:00 p.m. Georgia State Patrol says the stoppage of traffic resulted from three separate crashes on I-24. GSP says the first crash happened when a Dodge truck hit a Ford Focus. The Focus then hit a box truck then ran into a Freightliner.
Georgia county offering $500 reward for information on grave vandals
CHATTANOOGA COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia county is seeking help to identify people whom they say vandalized graves last weekend. The Chattooga County Sheriff’s Office is offering a $500 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the vandals. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts...
WTVC
Guilty plea in 2019 crash that killed Dade County HS Senior & injured others
On Tuesday, July 26, Logan Christopher Gordy entered a guilty plea to one count of homicide by vehicle and two counts of serious injury by vehicle. Gordy was sentenced to 10 years on probation, with 8 months to be served in the county jail. Gordy will also be required to...
WAFF
32-year-old Georgia man drowned at Desoto Falls
DEKALB Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A 32-year-old Georgia man died after drowning at Desoto Falls Saturday. A video from the DeKalb County Daily News shows the rescue efforts that occurred Saturday. The video shows a helicopter working to get the man out of the area.
WTVC
Overturned vehicle cleared on I-75 Northbound near Highway 153 exit ramp
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Crews are working an overturned vehicle on I-75 Northbound near the Highway 153 North Exit Ramp. According to the TDOT Smartway camera, the northbound exit ramp right lane, and both shoulders are blocked. WATCH A LIVESTREAM OF CREWS WORKING THE CRASH HERE:. We have reached...
WDEF
Man found by a mowing crew today was involved in a wreck sometime this week
ROSSVILLE, Georgia (WDEF) – We’ve learned more about the death of a Georgia man last night in Walker County. His body wasn’t found until a G-DOT crew spotted it while mowing. They found his vehicle a few minutes later, 300 feet down Highway 2. The Georgia State...
7 injured, 3 hospitalized after car loses control, runs into crowd at north Georgia car auction
DALTON, Ga. — Seven people were injured and three sent to a nearby hospital after a car lost control at a car auction, hitting several people. It happened just before 2 p.m. during festivities at the Mountain Moonshine Cruiz-In at the Dalton Convention Center. Emergency officials said a car...
