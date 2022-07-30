Group of boys accused of killing Canada goose in private Rockville community

www.fox5dc.com
Maldias
3d ago
This is not an isolated incident, children have not been raised to respect wildlife, or life in general. For years I have even seen children encouraged by their parents to harass Canadian Geese, chasing them around with sticks in hand. Its not as cute as they think it is. It is no surprised that some of these children have grown into their teenage years to become sociopaths.
Reply
2
Andrea Wright
3d ago
what is really sad is that they mate for life and will stay where it's mate died. Waiting. These kids are sick, heart and soul.
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas Governor Offers Washington D.C. and New York City a DealTom HandyTexas State
Republican Senators Change Their Vote, Blocking a Bill to Help Sick Veterans.Kevin AlexanderWashington, DC
MCPS Hosts Job Info SessionHeather JauquetRockville, MD
2022 NFL Draft Review: Washington CommandersAdrian HolmanWashington, DC
Washington D.C. Mayor Asks For Help From National Guard Over Governor Abbott’s ActionTom HandyWashington, DC
Related
15-Year-Old Damascus Boy Reported Missing
Gaithersburg, MD – Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations...
WJLA
Search underway in Md. for father, 10-year-old son missing in Potomac River: USCG
CHARLES COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A search is underway Tuesday for a father and his ten-year-old son after the pair became distressed while swimming in the Potomac River on Monday, according to a spokesperson with the Coast Guard Mid-Atlantic. The search is happening south of the 301 bridge near...
2-year-old girl from DC found dead in hotel room in Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (DC News Now) — The Virginia Beach Police Department (VBPD) said it is investigating the death of a 2-year-old girl from Washington, D.C. and that the death was considered suspicious. A spokeswoman for VBPD said that officers were at a hotel in the 3600 block of Atlantic Ave. at the Oceanfront shortly […]
Concern Grows For Missing Maryland Teen
Police are asking for the public's help locating a missing 16-year-old from Silver Spring, authorities say. Daleyah Sanchez went missing from the 11400 block of Lockwood Drive. A missing person's release was posted on Monday, August 1, according to the Montgomery County police. Sanchez is described as 5 foot 3,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Man, Boy Go Missing In Maryland While Swimming In Potomac River
The search is on in Charles County as all hands are on deck as they attempt to locate a missing man and boy who were lost swimming in the Potomac River. On Monday afternoon, the pair was reported missing near Swan Point in Newburg, though the search had to be temporarily suspended due to darkness.
fox5dc.com
Search continues for father, son both missing after going under while swimming in Potomac River
CHARLES COUNTY, Md. - Search crews continue to scour the Potomac River in Charles County for a father and son who went missing after going under while swimming Monday. U.S Coast Guard officials say the father, son and three other family members were swimming from shore to their anchored boat off of Swan Point just south of the Rt. 301 bridge around 4:30 p.m. when the son began to struggle.
fox5dc.com
Arlington assault suspects flee on scooters: police
ARLINGTON, Va. - Authorities are searching for three juvenile suspects they say assaulted a person on an Arlington street and fled the area on scooters. The incident happened July 29 just after 4:50 a.m. in the 2800 block of S. Campbell Street. The male victim reported he was walking in...
WTOP
Father, son missing in Potomac River
A father and son disappeared while swimming in the Potomac River Monday evening in Charles County, Maryland, and search efforts are underway Tuesday morning. According to the U.S. Coast Guard, state and local officials have been searching for the two near Swan Point. #CoastGuard, state, locals, search Potomac River for...
IN THIS ARTICLE
weaa.org
rockvillenights.com
Victim robbed in Rockville parking lot
Montgomery County police responded to a report of a robbery in a Rockville parking lot early yesterday morning. The robbery was reported in a commercial parking lot in the 12000 block of Parklawn Drive at 12:30 AM Sunday. A weapon other than a firearm was employed in the robbery.
WJLA
Catherine Hoggle, Md. mom accused of killing her 2 kids expected in court later this week
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — The woman charged with murder in the disappearance of her two children is set to make an appearance in a Maryland courtroom this week. Catherine Hoggle has a hearing planned for Thursday at 1:30 p.m., according to new information from the court. The hearing...
arlnow.com
Police investigating attack in Shirlington by scooter-riding kids
A trio of scooter-riding teens or tweens attacked and seriously injured someone in Shirlington early Friday morning, according to police. The incident happened shortly before 5 a.m. near the intersection of S. Quincy Street and Campbell Avenue. The motive for the alleged attack is unclear. “At 4:52 a.m. on July...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox5dc.com
Woman who has called DC, MD and VA home celebrates 108th birthday; shares secret to staying young
LAUREL, Md. - A happy belated to a woman who truly represents the entire D.C. region! Maryland resident Mrs. Sally Washington turned 108-years-old over the weekend. She was born in 1914 in Franklin County, Virginia and moved to the District in the 1930s -- where she lived for eight decades!
NBC Washington
Several Men Arrested in Scheme to Steal Personal Checks From Mailboxes
Several men are in custody and more could be charged in what prosecutors say was an elaborate scheme to steal personal checks from mailboxes. There have been 13 incidents in D.C., Maryland and Virginia of letter carriers being robbed at gunpoint, sometimes assaulted, to get their arrow key so thieves could then break into mailboxes.
fox5dc.com
Father, son missing in Potomac River; rescue efforts underway
CHARLES COUNTY, Md. - Two people — including one child — have been reported missing in the Potomac River, and the rescue operation is underway. Local authorities were alerted of a vessel in distress just south of the 301 bridge in the Swan Point neighborhood of Charles County around 4:30 p.m. Monday. The Coast Guard was notified shortly after.
fox5dc.com
15-year-old shot in the back in Southeast DC; police say suspect seen in gold sedan
WASHINGTON - Authorities are looking for a suspect they say shot a 15-year-old in the back in Southeast, D.C. The shooting happened just after 2:45 a.m. Tuesday in the 1600 block of Fort Dupont Street. Police say the male juvenile was taken to the hospital in stable condition. Investigators say...
Police looking to identify toddler found in West Baltimore
BALTIMORE -- Police are asking for public assistance in identifying a young girl found Tuesday morning in West Baltimore. Police said the girl's name is possibly Zhara, but are unsure of the spelling. Officers on patrol found the 3- to 4-year-old girl unattended at the Poe Homes apartment building on the 800 block of west Saratoga Street. Police said the officers couldn't find a parent or guardian, and nobody in the area knew the girl. The toddler was taken to an area hospital to be evaluated, police said.
WTOP
36 years after teen’s hanging death, his family is still searching for answers
On the 36th anniversary of her brother Keith’s death, Sherri Warren was still fighting back tears. “There is no evidence to show me that this was a suicide,” Sherri told WTOP. July 31, 1986, marked the day Montgomery County police discovered the body of 19-year-old Keith Warren hanging...
fox5dc.com
4 Black female firefighters sue DC Fire for $10 million for race, gender discrimination
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - Four long-tenured Black female firefighters are suing DC Fire and Emergency Services for $10 million for race and gender discrimination, according to a press release. The lawsuit says the discrimination came in the form of payment of wages, promotions, training and job opportunities and maintenance...
Man Killed In Chicken House Collapse ID'd By Coroner, OSHA Investigating
A man suffocated to death and seven others were hurt when a building collapsed in Adams County on Friday, July 29, authorities say. Jose Rojas Flores, 53, of Harrisburg, died of accidental traumatic asphyxia at the scene of the chicken house collapse at Hillandale Farms in the 300 block of Spicer Road, Tyrone Township that happened just before 7:30 a.m., according to Adams County coroner Pat Felix and Pennsylvania state police.
Comments / 6