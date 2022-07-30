ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockville, MD

Group of boys accused of killing Canada goose in private Rockville community

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
 4 days ago
Comments / 6

Maldias
3d ago

This is not an isolated incident, children have not been raised to respect wildlife, or life in general. For years I have even seen children encouraged by their parents to harass Canadian Geese, chasing them around with sticks in hand. Its not as cute as they think it is. It is no surprised that some of these children have grown into their teenage years to become sociopaths.

2
Andrea Wright
3d ago

what is really sad is that they mate for life and will stay where it's mate died. Waiting. These kids are sick, heart and soul.

2
 

