1 dead, 1 critical in Friday night Montgomery shooting

www.wsfa.com
Related
WSFA
Montgomery kidnapping suspect, victim found
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say the suspect and victim in a burglary and kidnapping investigation have been located. According to Central Alabama CrimeStoppers, Saquan Edwards, 30, was captured around 11 a.m. Tuesday in the area of Lagoon Park. Police and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Aviation Unit found the vehicle Edwards was driving and took him into custody.
sylacauganews.com
Second local shooting in as many days claims another Sylacauga man’s life
SYLACAUGA, Ala. – Shooting incidents resulting in death have occurred on back-to-back days in Sylacauga after another tragedy involving a Sylacauga man happened at the 400 block of Pine Grove Rd. last Thursday night, July 28. According to a police report from the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO), authorities...
Possible kidnapping under investigation in east Alabama, person in custody
TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) — Law enforcement are investigating a possible kidnapping in an area off Highway 34 near Lake Martin. Chief Deputy Fred White with the Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Office said they received a call Monday of a young girl wandering on the road. Deputies were able to locate the 12-year-old girl, who has […]
WSFA
Child’s discovery leads Alabama police to 2 bodies, arrest
TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man is facing multiple charges after a child, found walking alone Monday night, led investigators to a horrific discovery. Sheriff Jimmy Abbett has confirmed the arrest of Jose Paulino Pascual-Reyes, 37. The man is being held on three counts of capital murder after two decomposing bodies were found, as well as one count of first-degree kidnapping after the child was discovered walking along a roadside. He is also being charged with two counts of abuse of corpse.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WSFA
Suspect dead after deputy-involved shooting in Elmore County
ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A domestic incident that led to a deadly deputy-involved shooting is under investigation in Elmore County. According to Elmore County Sheriff Bill Franklin, the incident started Monday afternoon at a home in the area of Cherokee Trail. Deputies responded to a domestic dispute in which family members reported that a relative, Darin Gray, was acting erratically.
WSFA
Week passes in search of missing Montgomery man, 79
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A week has passed with no signs of a missing 79-year-old Montgomery man. Montgomery police and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency continue to ask residents to be on the lookout for Jessie Lawson. Lawson was last seen on July 25 sitting on the front porch of...
WSFA
Man, 24, dead in single-vehicle Montgomery crash
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A 24-year-old has died after a single-vehicle crash in Montgomery Sunday. According to Montgomery police, the crash happened around 11:30 p.m. in the 3200 block of Capwood Curve. When officers arrived at the crash scene, they found a 2004 Toyota Tundra. The driver, Martinez Santiago, was fatally injured and pronounced dead.
WSFA
Kidnapping arrest made after child found wandering in Tallapoosa County
TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A kidnapping investigation is underway in Tallapoosa County, and one suspect is in custody. Sheriff Jimmy Abbett said his department responded to a possible kidnapping call Monday morning on County Road 34 just south of Dadeville. He said the investigation led them to a 12-year-old girl wandering down a road. She was taken in for medical assistance.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WSFA
Juvenile suffers life-threatening injuries in overnight Montgomery shooting
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A juvenile male suffered life-threatening injuries following an overnight shooting in Montgomery, according to police. Lieutenant Jarrett Williams said authorities responded to the 500 block of E. Patton Avenue just before 11:30 p.m. Saturday in reference to a person shot. The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
WSFA
Opelika officers searching for July attempted murder suspect
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Opelika Police Department is searching for an attempted murder suspect. 23-year-old Montavious Demetrel Dawson, of Opelika, is wanted for attempted murder charges - related to an incident which occurred on July 14 in the 100 Block of Chester Avenue. If you have any information on...
Detectives: Dadeville girl tied to bed posts, chewed herself free from restraints
DADEVILLE, Ala. (WRBL) – Chilling details involving an alleged kidnapping and discovery of two decomposing bodies are unfolding at a Dadeville mobile home along CR 34. Investigators are calling the 12-year-old girl who escaped the house of horrors early Monday morning a hero. Detectives say the girl was restrained to bed posts inside the mobile home for […]
WSFA
Victims identified in Friday Montgomery double homicide
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have identified the victims of a fatal Friday night shooting. According to police, 30-year-old William Lee, of Montgomery, died Friday night at a local hospital. The other victim, 30-year-old Emanuel Harmon Jr, of Montgomery, died at the hospital Saturday, police said. The shooting happened...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WTVM
National Night Out aims to strengthen relationship between law enforcement, community
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - National Night Out events are planned around the country Tuesday, providing an opportunity to bring law enforcement officers and neighbors together under positive circumstances. National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign. Millions of neighborhoods host block parties, cookouts, and other community events. There are safety...
WSFA
Man charged after armed robbery in Butler County
BUTLER COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A suspect is in custody after an armed robbery in Butler County Saturday morning. Butler County Sheriff Danny Bond says 37-year-old Antonio Hall is facing several charges related to the robbery. According to Bond, deputies were called around 8:30 a.m. to a store, also known...
Alabama man driving lawnmower on road killed in crash with vehicle
CLANTON, Ala. — An Alabama man driving a lawnmower on a road was killed Saturday when he was struck by a vehicle, authorities said. The man, who was not identified, was killed at 1:54 p.m. CDT in Clanton, AL.com reported. According to a news release from the Clanton Police...
WSFA
2 incidents prompt Elmore Correctional Facility lockdown
ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - An Alabama Department of Corrections facility in Elmore County was placed on lockdown Tuesday after two incidents. ADOC said the lockdown happened inside a housing unit at Elmore Correctional Facility and involved two incidents between inmates. ADOC said the facility has since returned to normal...
Sylacauga Police investigating homicide
SYLACAUGA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Sylacauga Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating the person involved in a homicide that occurred Friday night. According to SPD, officers arrived to the intersection of N. Main Avenue and Sherwood Drive after being waved down by residents. Upon arrival, officers found Ja’Drean Mondrell Dykes, 20, […]
elmoreautauganews.com
A Man has Died after reportedly shooting brother, refusing to drop Gun when Deputies arrived; ALEA Investigating
A man who reportedly shot a family member, has died after he was shot by a supervisor and deputy with the Elmore County Sheriff’s Office overnight near Eclectic overnight. According to Elmore County Sheriff Bill Franklin, issues began Monday afternoon, when deputies responded to a domestic incident on Cherokee Trail. Once there, deputies were advised by family members that everything was okay, Franklin said, and deputies left with no services needed.
WSFA
First responders engage with community during National Night Out
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Despite rain in the forecast and gray skies, Montgomery police and emergency officials still showed out for a National Night Out event at Carver High School. Police Chief Darryl Albert said it is an important part of uniting officers with residents in the fight against violent...
WSFA
Man charged with murder in Saturday Montgomery shooting
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have charged a man in connection to a fatal shooting Saturday morning. Police say 20-year-old Prattville resident Jalen Walker has been charged with murder in the shooting death of 40-year-old Montgomery resident Shelby McGhee. Police and fire medics responded to the 3400 block of...
Comments / 4