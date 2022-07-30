ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery, AL

1 dead, 1 critical in Friday night Montgomery shooting

By WSFA 12 News Staff
WSFA
 4 days ago
WSFA

Montgomery kidnapping suspect, victim found

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say the suspect and victim in a burglary and kidnapping investigation have been located. According to Central Alabama CrimeStoppers, Saquan Edwards, 30, was captured around 11 a.m. Tuesday in the area of Lagoon Park. Police and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Aviation Unit found the vehicle Edwards was driving and took him into custody.
MONTGOMERY, AL
sylacauganews.com

Second local shooting in as many days claims another Sylacauga man’s life

SYLACAUGA, Ala. – Shooting incidents resulting in death have occurred on back-to-back days in Sylacauga after another tragedy involving a Sylacauga man happened at the 400 block of Pine Grove Rd. last Thursday night, July 28. According to a police report from the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO), authorities...
SYLACAUGA, AL
WSFA

Child’s discovery leads Alabama police to 2 bodies, arrest

TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man is facing multiple charges after a child, found walking alone Monday night, led investigators to a horrific discovery. Sheriff Jimmy Abbett has confirmed the arrest of Jose Paulino Pascual-Reyes, 37. The man is being held on three counts of capital murder after two decomposing bodies were found, as well as one count of first-degree kidnapping after the child was discovered walking along a roadside. He is also being charged with two counts of abuse of corpse.
AUBURN, AL
WSFA

Suspect dead after deputy-involved shooting in Elmore County

ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A domestic incident that led to a deadly deputy-involved shooting is under investigation in Elmore County. According to Elmore County Sheriff Bill Franklin, the incident started Monday afternoon at a home in the area of Cherokee Trail. Deputies responded to a domestic dispute in which family members reported that a relative, Darin Gray, was acting erratically.
ELMORE COUNTY, AL
WSFA

Week passes in search of missing Montgomery man, 79

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A week has passed with no signs of a missing 79-year-old Montgomery man. Montgomery police and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency continue to ask residents to be on the lookout for Jessie Lawson. Lawson was last seen on July 25 sitting on the front porch of...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Man, 24, dead in single-vehicle Montgomery crash

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A 24-year-old has died after a single-vehicle crash in Montgomery Sunday. According to Montgomery police, the crash happened around 11:30 p.m. in the 3200 block of Capwood Curve. When officers arrived at the crash scene, they found a 2004 Toyota Tundra. The driver, Martinez Santiago, was fatally injured and pronounced dead.
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Kidnapping arrest made after child found wandering in Tallapoosa County

TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A kidnapping investigation is underway in Tallapoosa County, and one suspect is in custody. Sheriff Jimmy Abbett said his department responded to a possible kidnapping call Monday morning on County Road 34 just south of Dadeville. He said the investigation led them to a 12-year-old girl wandering down a road. She was taken in for medical assistance.
TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, AL
WSFA

Juvenile suffers life-threatening injuries in overnight Montgomery shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A juvenile male suffered life-threatening injuries following an overnight shooting in Montgomery, according to police. Lieutenant Jarrett Williams said authorities responded to the 500 block of E. Patton Avenue just before 11:30 p.m. Saturday in reference to a person shot. The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Opelika officers searching for July attempted murder suspect

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Opelika Police Department is searching for an attempted murder suspect. 23-year-old Montavious Demetrel Dawson, of Opelika, is wanted for attempted murder charges - related to an incident which occurred on July 14 in the 100 Block of Chester Avenue. If you have any information on...
OPELIKA, AL
WSFA

Victims identified in Friday Montgomery double homicide

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have identified the victims of a fatal Friday night shooting. According to police, 30-year-old William Lee, of Montgomery, died Friday night at a local hospital. The other victim, 30-year-old Emanuel Harmon Jr, of Montgomery, died at the hospital Saturday, police said. The shooting happened...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Man charged after armed robbery in Butler County

BUTLER COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A suspect is in custody after an armed robbery in Butler County Saturday morning. Butler County Sheriff Danny Bond says 37-year-old Antonio Hall is facing several charges related to the robbery. According to Bond, deputies were called around 8:30 a.m. to a store, also known...
BUTLER COUNTY, AL
WSFA

2 incidents prompt Elmore Correctional Facility lockdown

ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - An Alabama Department of Corrections facility in Elmore County was placed on lockdown Tuesday after two incidents. ADOC said the lockdown happened inside a housing unit at Elmore Correctional Facility and involved two incidents between inmates. ADOC said the facility has since returned to normal...
ELMORE COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

Sylacauga Police investigating homicide

SYLACAUGA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Sylacauga Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating the person involved in a homicide that occurred Friday night. According to SPD, officers arrived to the intersection of N. Main Avenue and Sherwood Drive after being waved down by residents. Upon arrival, officers found Ja’Drean Mondrell Dykes, 20, […]
SYLACAUGA, AL
elmoreautauganews.com

A Man has Died after reportedly shooting brother, refusing to drop Gun when Deputies arrived; ALEA Investigating

A man who reportedly shot a family member, has died after he was shot by a supervisor and deputy with the Elmore County Sheriff’s Office overnight near Eclectic overnight. According to Elmore County Sheriff Bill Franklin, issues began Monday afternoon, when deputies responded to a domestic incident on Cherokee Trail. Once there, deputies were advised by family members that everything was okay, Franklin said, and deputies left with no services needed.
ELMORE COUNTY, AL
WSFA

First responders engage with community during National Night Out

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Despite rain in the forecast and gray skies, Montgomery police and emergency officials still showed out for a National Night Out event at Carver High School. Police Chief Darryl Albert said it is an important part of uniting officers with residents in the fight against violent...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Man charged with murder in Saturday Montgomery shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have charged a man in connection to a fatal shooting Saturday morning. Police say 20-year-old Prattville resident Jalen Walker has been charged with murder in the shooting death of 40-year-old Montgomery resident Shelby McGhee. Police and fire medics responded to the 3400 block of...
MONTGOMERY, AL

