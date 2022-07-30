1 dead, 1 critical in Friday night Montgomery shooting

TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man is facing multiple charges after a child, found walking alone Monday night, led investigators to a horrific discovery. Sheriff Jimmy Abbett has confirmed the arrest of Jose Paulino Pascual-Reyes, 37. The man is being held on three counts of capital murder after two decomposing bodies were found, as well as one count of first-degree kidnapping after the child was discovered walking along a roadside. He is also being charged with two counts of abuse of corpse.

AUBURN, AL ・ 9 HOURS AGO