State auditor wants Oklahoma County to keep closer tabs on where federal dollars go

oklahomawatch.org
What Legislators Did Instead of Funding Voter-Approved Criminal Justice Reforms
Oklahoma voters sent a message in 2016: Stop sending people to prison on minor drug and property crimes. Direct money saved to counties for drug and mental health treatment. State lawmakers still haven’t gotten the second half of that. Nearly seven years later, not a dime has been invested...
KTUL
ODEQ issues emergency order in case of unpermitted aerobic wastewater systems
PAYNE COUNTY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality (ODEQ) has issued an emergency order regarding the unpermitted installation of 15 aerobic wastewater treatment systems in Payne and Noble County. The emergency order was issued to Garrison Shann, who reportedly installed 15 unpermitted aerobic wastewater treatment systems, which...
pryorinfopub.com
Highest paying jobs in Oklahoma City that require a graduate degree
Compiled the highest paying jobs that require a graduate degree in Oklahoma City, OK using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
oklahomawatch.org
How Oklahoma Lawmakers Handled Potential Conflicts of Interest in 2022
Oklahoma lawmakers abstained from voting more than 100 times in 2022 due to potential conflicts of interest, an Oklahoma Watch review of legislative records found. State law prohibits elected officials from using their position for profit. Legislators, judges and state elected officials are asked to submit an annual financial disclosure form with the following personal and spousal information:
KOCO
Incorrectly installed septic systems in Oklahoma counties lead to revoked license
STILLWATER, Okla. — Septic systems installed incorrectly in some Oklahoma counties have led to a revoked license. Up to 70 homes could have sewage in their yards across Payne and Noble counties. The Department of Environmental Qualities said it is an ongoing investigation into a local septic system installer...
readfrontier.org
This public housing complex is 85 years old and lacks air conditioning, but there’s a waiting list
Editor’s note: This story is the first in an ongoing series on affordable housing in Oklahoma City in partnership with the local media collaborative Oklahoma Media Center, the nonprofit newsroom The Frontier, The Oklahoman and the Oklahoma City-based magazine Curbside Chronicle. Without air-conditioning, it is sweltering in the summer...
KFOR
Large Oklahoma earthquake damage class action lawsuit settlement gets preliminary approval
PAWNEE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A settlement in a class action lawsuit over earthquake damage in Pawnee County has received preliminary approval. The Pawnee County District Court preliminarily approved the the $850,000 Adams v. Eagle Road settlement for damage caused by earthquakes near Pawnee and Cushing in 2016, according to Scott Poynter of Poynter Law Group.
Update: Earlsboro Police Chief let go during city council meeting
There is been confusion over a city council meeting scheduled for Monday night in the town of Earlsboro and police officers said they’re concerned the city will get rid of the department or their jobs.
city-sentinel.com
Oklahoma Historical Society to host Oklahoma All-Black Towns State Conference
OKLAHOMA CITY — On Saturday, August 20, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. the Oklahoma Historical Society is partnering with the Oklahoma Conference of Black Mayors to present the Oklahoma All-Black Towns State Conference. The event will bring together the mayors of Oklahoma’s 13 All-Black towns. The event will be held at the Oklahoma History Center, located at 800 Nazih Zuhdi Drive in Oklahoma City.
KOCO
Cherokee Nation housing authority expands homeowner assistance program
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Cherokee Nation's housing authority is expanding their homeowner assistance fund program, which is aimed at helping eligible citizens experiencing financial struggles due to the pandemic. Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. says the program will provide more stability and security for their citizens by relieving some...
KOCO
Oklahoma counties want police officers in hallways during school year
OKLAHOMA CITY — Some Oklahoma counties want police officers in their hallways this school year. Sheriffs in both Oklahoma County and Cleveland County told KOCO 5 they’ve seen an uptick in requests and are already looking to hire more deputies to meet the demand. The upsetting scenes in...
KOCO
Organizers host block party in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — Organizers hosted a big block party on Saturday in Oklahoma City. The Uptown Outside event took place in the Uptown 23rd District. Organizers said the block party was an excellent chance for people to listen to live music and enjoy food from local businesses. This was...
Braum’s to open 307th store in Oklahoma City
A popular fast-food restaurant is opening another location in Oklahoma City.
kiowacountysignal.com
When pulled over do not share, especially in Oklahoma
The lights were flashing red and blue in the rear and side view mirrors. It’s something that nobody wants to see and an experience that I had not had, as a driver, for probably over a decade. That streak ended last Thursday night. The Hennessey, Oklahoma police officer seemed...
KTUL
Braum's opening their 307th location in NW OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Braum's is opening their 307th location in NW Oklahoma City on Aug. 2. The new location is at 2924 NW 150th St., just to the west of May Ave. "This is an excellent location and we have already started connecting with fellow community members in the area," said Drew Braum, President and CEO. "We are so excited to be adding another location to serve northwest Oklahoma City."
KOCO
School district faces consequences after violating controversial state law
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma’s largest teacher’s union says educators are in fear following the punishment two districts received for breaking a controversial state law. Mustang Public Schools is adamant they did everything they could to remedy the situation. KOCO 5 wanted to get a better understanding of...
KTUL
Rose State College offering free wastewater classes this month due to worker shortage
MIDWEST CITY (KOKH) — The wastewater industry provides in-demand, high-paying careers and Rose State College is now offering a free, fast-paced program to get Oklahomans certified. The four-day class is scheduled for the end of this month, and once completed, students who pass their two DEQ tests can apply...
lutherregister.news
Allen Threatt, Sr., named to Oklahoma Route 66 Hall of Fame
Descendents of Allen Threatt, Sr., filled Luther Town Hall Thursday for a reception to celebrate the family patriarch’s recent induction into the Oklahoma Route 66 Hall of Fame. The reception was held prior to a meeting of the Luther Town Board of Trustees. Threatt died more than 70 years...
KTUL
Two Oklahoma school districts punished for violating CRT ban
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Two school districts in Oklahoma have been found in violation of House Bill (HB) 1775, which is the ban on Critical Race Theory (CRT) in schools. The Oklahoma State Board of Education (OSDE) carried out disciplinary action Thursday, with both Tulsa Public Schools and Mustang Public Schools receiving the disciplinary action of "accreditation with warning", which is the third tier of OSDE's five accreditation tiers.
KTUL
"Speak up": Oklahoma families discuss back-to-school safety tips
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — With the first day of school coming up, some parents across the Oklahoma City metropolitan area are having a serious conversation with their kids. Children are learning how to be safe in the classroom, as violence continues to terrorize districts around the country. Fox 25 listened to the discussion at two homes.
