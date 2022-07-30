State auditor wants Oklahoma County to keep closer tabs on where federal dollars go

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Braum's is opening their 307th location in NW Oklahoma City on Aug. 2. The new location is at 2924 NW 150th St., just to the west of May Ave. "This is an excellent location and we have already started connecting with fellow community members in the area," said Drew Braum, President and CEO. "We are so excited to be adding another location to serve northwest Oklahoma City."

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO