Night one of Butte's Brawls and Kickstarts Days a 'knockout'

Mining for gold: Butte’s total teamwork strikes for Class A championship
BUTTE — You can apply any description you want to the effort that the Butte Miners put forth in tournament time in 2022. Montana-Alberta American Legion Class A State Champion is one superlative that will not fade. Butte’s goal for the entire season was to win the state championship....
New hoot owl restrictions for southwest, west-central Montana rivers
MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks officials announced new hoot owl restrictions starting Tuesday at 2 p.m. on several southwest and west-central Montana rivers. The restrictions will be implemented on sections of the Shields, Madison, Ruby, East Gallatin, Clark Fork and Bitterroot rivers and Silver Bow Creek.
Homer Club began their Butte Odyssey in 1891
Life on Montana’s frontier wasn’t easy. Whether on farms and ranches or in Montana’s few urban areas, the work was hard and dangerous for the men who worked on the ranches or mines. It was hard for the women, as well, as many women worked hard to...
Carroll's Matthew Burgess is back and 'feeling like a million bucks'
HELENA — For the first time since leaving last season’s opener with an injury, Carroll’s All-American running back Matthew Burgess was a full participant in a formal team practice. The Saints kicked off fall camp Tuesday with a pair of two-hour practices, officially beginning the march toward...
State A Legion: Butte Miners win first state title since 1953
BELGRADE — Trey Hansen was at the Butte Miners team dinner on Saturday when he received a jolt stronger than any late-night caffeine. Butte head coach Jim LeProwse pulled Hansen aside and told him there was a change of plans. Hansen would be the Miners starting pitcher for Sunday morning’s Class A State Tournament title game.
Jeff Graham named Montana Tech women’s basketball head coach
BUTTE — Former Belt High School girls basketball coach Jeff Graham has been named Montana Tech's new women's basketball coach, the school announced on Monday. Graham built a powerhouse program at Belt High School (Class C) accumulating a 358-42 overall record that includes six state championships, seven divisional titles, 11 conference titles, and 11 district titles in 15 seasons. For his efforts, Graham was named the Montana Coaches Association Coach of the Year six times in girls basketball.
10 Famous People who Graduated from Montana High Schools
Who do you think is the most famous person from Montana? You may think of someone like Michelle Williams or others. However, many famous people were born here in our great state but moved elsewhere while children before they could graduate high school here. There are definitely lots of famous people who graduated in the Treasure State, so let's look at 10 of them.
1-year-old drowns after falling in pool at Montana daycare
HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A 1-year-old boy drowned at a home daycare just north of Helena last week. Lewis and Clark County Sheriff Leo Dutton says Camden Brown of Billings and other children were at the daycare on July 21 when the boy got out of the house and fell into a pool in the […]
Dillon man killed in motorcycle crash
A 27-year-old Dillon man was killed Sunday afternoon when the motorcycle he was driving crashed head-on into another vehicle near Dewey.
Subdivisions progress in Anaconda
For the past few years or so, new subdivisions have been underway in Anaconda for residents and those hoping to move there. The five subdivisions are part of a years-long effort to revitalize the town and make it more attractive, said Chief Executive of Anaconda-Deer Lodge County, Bill Everett. While...
Smoke plume from Clover Fire in Madison County seen for miles
Smoke was visible for miles Sunday from the 900-acre Clover Fire burning in the Middle Fork of Warm Springs Creek in Madison County. Red flag conditions including high winds flamed the lightning-caused fire reported July 13 in the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest, but burning stayed within the containment lines, officials reported in a press release. One spot fire was detected and quickly addressed.
Montana Democratic Platform Reaffirms Support for Abortion Access, State Constitution and Public Lands
Montana Democrats met in their historical stronghold of Butte this weekend for the party’s 2022 platform convention, reaffirming support for positions core to the party’s identity following a year of Republican control of the state that’s seen a rapid advancement of conservative policies emerging from Helena. Amendments...
Domestic dispute in Twin Bridges
An incident of domestic violence at the King’s Motel in Twin Bridges was reported by motel owners Jeffrey and Mindy Mills. The incident, according to Mills, began this morning when they heard a female screaming “No!.... Help me!” The female and the male had arrived to the motel the evening before in a car with Illinois plates, and booked a room for the evening.
Assault suspect accused of slapping and spitting on officer
A 30-year-old Helena woman is being charged with felony counts of assault with a weapon and assault on a peace officer and a misdemeanor count of assault with bodily fluid after allegedly hitting someone with a water flask and slapping and spitting on a police officer. An officer responded to...
