W.Va. income tax proposal stalls in Senate

Two regional candidates advance in Ohio special primary
OHIO (WSAZ) - A state GOP House and Senate race were contested Tuesday in our region during the special primary election in Ohio. According to unofficial results, Shane Wilkin defeated Thomas Hwang by 7,663 to 2,081 votes in the Republican race for State Senate District 17. Wilkin will advance to the November primary.
Gov. DeWine announces safety and security support for Ohio schools
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSAZ) - Gov. Mike DeWine on Tuesday morning spoke at Ohio’s School Safety Summit in Columbus, announcing grant money and new training for school leaders. The governor announced that 1,183 schools in 81 counties will receive nearly $47 million in grant funding for security upgrades that enhance the safety of students and staff.
Special/primary election held in Ohio
OHIO (WSAZ) - Polls open at 6:30 a.m. Tuesday in Ohio for a special/primary election. Voters will select candidates for races, including state House and Senate, to advance to the November general election. Despite the state primary already held in May, Tuesday’s special election comes as the result of a failure to adopt congressional redistricting maps at the state level.
W.Va. to receive $400 million after W.Va. cities, counties settle with major opioid distributors
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A landmark settlement has been reached in litigation against the nation’s “Big Three” opioid distributors AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health, and McKesson. According to the lawyers of West Virginia cities and counties suing the distributors, the “record setting deal” is for $400 million over...
Gov. Beshear tours damage in Pike Co., Ky.
PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - While speaking to media and volunteers at the emergency shelter at Shelby Valley Elementary School in Pike County, Kentucky, Gov. Andy Beshear called the flooding event that occurred July 25 in eastern Kentucky the ‘most devastating and deadliest of his lifetime.’. Gov. Beshear is...
Ky Gov. | Flooding deaths increase to 35, toll expected to rise
FRANKFORT, Ky (WSAZ) – The death toll as a result of flooding in Eastern Kentucky has grown to 35, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced Monday afternoon. “Please pray for families and for those who are missing,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest...
Businesses, groups helping Kentucky flood victims
CHESAPEAKE, Ohio (WSAZ) - People all over the region are finding ways to try to help the flood victims in need in Eastern Kentucky. Jim Galloway is the president of Pickett Concrete in Lawrence County, Ohio. He says the video of the devastation was so disturbing, he’s had difficulty sleeping....
‘These are incredibly strong people’: Beshear says death toll now at 35
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Gov. Andy Beshear confirms that the state’s death toll is now at 35, confirming 5 more deaths since the morning update. Governor Andy Beshear updated Kentuckians on the flooding and relief efforts Monday morning. Rains continued to hit areas already ravaged by storms. Towards the...
Five Ky. counties can apply for FEMA Individual Assistance following flooding, Gov. Beshear says more coming
EASTERN KENTUCKY. (WSAZ) - FEMA Individual Assistance is coming to five eastern Kentucky counties. President Joe Biden announced Saturday, he was adding Individual Assistance to the Major Disaster declaration he approved to expedite support to flooding survivors. These counties are Breathitt, Clay, Knott, Letcher and Perry. Governor Andy Beshear says...
Sheriff’s Office donates police cruisers to Kentucky department
MADISON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Flooding in Kentucky has affected just about everyone and everything in the region, including law enforcement departments in the region. Boone County Sheriff Chad Barker said the Whitesburg Police Department in Letcher County, Kentucky, lost seven police cruisers. “They need transportation for their officers right now,”...
Small Business Administration offering disaster assistance to Ky. flood victims
WASHINGTON. (WSAZ) - The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) has announced low-interest disaster loans are available to businesses and residents in Kentucky following deadly flooding. “We’re committed to providing federal disaster loans swiftly and efficiently, with a customer-centric approach to help businesses and communities recover and rebuild,” said SBA Administrator...
Ky. flooding death toll rises, more bodies recovered
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) - In a video update posted on Facebook Sunday morning, Governor Andy Beshear confirmed the death toll has risen to at least 26, after devastating flooding in eastern Kentucky. He says they do know of additional bodies that have been recovered, but they cannot confirm those deaths...
New Flood Watch for Sunday
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -After a one day “refreshing” reprieve from the summer muggies a renewed push of humid tropical air is set to return on Sunday. Naturally with this new injection of moist air will come the risk of downpours. While the ground has benefited from a drier 24-36 hour stretch, any new downpours will pose the risk of stream rises.
