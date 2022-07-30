Bills to ensure access to water in New Mexico move forward in Congress

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Efforts to make sure New Mexico communities continue to have access to water are moving forward in Congress. “A historic drought has forced ranchers in our parched eastern plains to sell their cattle early. “These bills will empower our communities, our tribes, and our pueblos who have depended on these life-giving waters since time immemorial,” said Rep. Melanie Stansbury.

One of the bills sponsored by Rep. Stansbury would put in place new technology to track and manage water resources across the United States. Another would create a collaborative process for keeping water in the Rio Grande and the third bill would make it easier for tribes and pueblos to get money for water security.

The bills are rolled into the Wildfire Response, Drought, and Resiliency Act. That legislation also ramps up firefighting resources and secures comprehensive relief for wildfire and flood victims. The legislation passed the House and is now headed to the Senate.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.