Pennington County law enforcement brings old records up to date

South Dakota AG clears Rapid City officer in May shooting
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — The South Dakota attorney general has found that a Rapid City police officer was justified in shooting at a woman seven times as she backed her car into a police squad car during a May pursuit. Attorney General Mark Vargo on Friday called the shooting, which hospitalized 32-year-old Shania Watkins, a “tense, uncertain, and rapidly evolving situation.” The Division of Criminal Investigation found that Watkins, a Rapid City resident, fled from police in her car after an officer attempted to pull her over during the early hours of May 31, 2022. During the pursuit, she reversed her car into a police squad car and an officer fired on her vehicle seven times.
Richard found guilty of 2020 Rapid City Christmas Eve Murder
RAPID CITY, S.D.– Elias Richard was found guilty Thursday of second degree murder in his involvement in the death of 31-year-old Vernall Marshall. On December 24, 2020, near the 1000-block of Silverleaf Avenue, Richard, along with three accomplices, set up a fake drug deal to lure Marshall into their car where they then attacked him. Richard then fatally shot Marshall.
Pennington Co. Sheriff’s Office is ready for Rally after months of prep
PENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D. — We’re only a few days away from the start of the 82nd annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, which will bring hundreds of thousands of visitors to the area. Did you know that the first Rally was held August 12-14, 1938? It was called the Black...
Wanted Nebraska man arrested in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. — A wanted Nebraska man was arrested Monday afternoon at a residence in the 800 block of Roubaix Drive in Rapid City. 30-year-old Tanner Danielson was wanted on charges of first-degree assault, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, false imprisonment and first-degree sexual assault. The charges come from allegedly committing a crime in Lancaster County, Nebraska on July 28.
“Forever free, forever in our hearts”: Rapid City remembers fallen officers
RAPID CITY, S.D.- Eleven years have passed since Rapid City Police Department lost two of their own, but no amount of time diminishes the significance nor eases the pain of their sacrifice. On August 2, 2011, three Rapid City Police officers were shot during a routine stop. Called to the...
Fall River County SO, Hot Springs PD searching for missing man
HOT SPRINGS, S.D. — The Fall River County Sheriff’s Office and the Hot Springs Police Department are seeking help in locating Jim Peschl. Peschl has been missing since July 29. He left his home between 10 a.m. and noon after he said he was headed to Menards in Rapid City.
Janitor’s invention; fatal crash; Sturgis preps
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, August 2. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. One man is behind bars and another man is hurt following a shooting in central Sioux Falls. Police say it happened Saturday morning in the area of 11th and Summit. Authorities say a car drove into the neighborhood and fired a gun over 20 times.
Rapid City officials is urging motorists and drivers to stay away from parking in safety aisles
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Ahead of the Sturgis Rally, officials at Rapid City are asking drivers and motorists to be aware of parking on access lines in parking lots around the city. Multiple complaints have been sent to Rapid City Hall mentioning motorcycles and vehicles parked on access lines ......
Pennington County Sheriff’s Office helps Arizona woman find the answer to a decades-old question while digitizing records
RAPID CITY, S.D. – With boxes of documents and records that can be traced as far back as the 1930s, one case has been of great interest as Pennington County Sheriff officials work to digitize documents. In their records, the sheriff’s office has kept information on every case that...
UK woman attacked by bison at Custer State Park shares her story
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Earlier this year, Amelia Dean from the UK was traveling the United States when she came face to face with death in the form of a bison at Custer State Park. “It’s a surreal enough experience let alone the fact that we weren’t doing anything...
Authorities release report of Rapid City officer-involved shooting
RAPID CITY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota Attorney General Mark Vargo and the Division of Criminal Investigation released the summary of an officer-involved shooting that took place in Rapid City on May 31, 2022. According to the Attorney General’s press release, investigators with the DCI found the officer...
Man dies in motorcycle crash prior to Sturgis Rally
A 28-year-old man died early Sunday morning in a motorcycle crash west of Lead. Preliminary reports say the man was driving westbound on U.S. Highway 14A. He failed to negotiate a curve and lost control, crossing the eastbound lane into a ditch. He was thrown from the motorcycle and pronounced...
Sturgis Rally: What to know for the 82nd event
STURGIS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s nearly rally time in South Dakota. The 2022 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally officially lasts 10 days starting on Friday, August 5 and concluding on Sunday, August 14. Hundreds of thousands of motorcycles will be roaring in the Black Hills. Last year, officials estimated the...
Under a week until the City of Sturgis Motorcycle Rally and businesses are ready
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The City of Sturgis Motorcycle Rally officially starts on Friday, but people come to Sturgis for the experience before that. As you drive through Sturgis, traffic is picking up and businesses are getting ready for the 82nd annual rally. Some people call the weeks leading up to the rally, the pre-rally. When there are not as many people, and the main street is shared with motorcycles and cars. Businesses set up their merchandise and take time to themselves to explore the area.
Sturgis couple receives huge honor for their community involvement at Meade County Fair
STURGIS, S.D. – The Meade County Fair wrapped up Saturday afternoon, with the two-day event dedicated to a local couple for their decades-long involvement in the county’s agriculture landscape. Vonda and Myron Andersen have been a staple part of Meade County’s 4-H community for years, and are still...
One Dead in Lawrence Country Crash
One person died early Sunday morning in a motorcycle crash west of Lead. The name of the person involved is not yet being released pending notification of family members. Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2022 Harley Davidson motorcycle was westbound on U.S. Highway 14A when the operator of the motorcycle failed to negotiate a curve and lost control. The motorcycle went across the east lane and into the ditch.
28-year-old man dies in motorcycle crash near Lead
LEAD, S.D. (KELO) – A 28-year-old man died in a motorcycle crash near Lead early Sunday morning. According to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, the crash happened on U.S. Highway 14A at 12:22 a.m. Sunday two miles west of Lead. The driver of the motorcycle failed to negotiate a curve and lost control.
Sobriety checkpoints announced for August
PIERRE, S.D. — 11 different counties in South Dakota have 13 sobriety checkpoints planned for the month of August. The counties for the August checkpoints include Brown, Codington, Fall River, Jones, Lake, Lincoln, Meade, Minnehaha, Pennington, Spink and Yankton. The checkpoints held every month are designed to encourage people...
Rapid City police fatally shoot man outside casino
RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — Police say Rapid City officers have fatally shot a man with a gun outside a casino. Rapid City Police Chief Don Hedrick says it happened shortly after 10:30 p.m. MDT Tuesday after officers responded to reports of someone firing a gun in the casino’s parking lot. Hedrick says the man […]
