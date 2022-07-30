Predators add McDonagh, Niederreiter to load up for Cup run

www.nhl.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Group of Tennessee Doctors Applauds House Passage of Assault Weapons BanAdvocate AndyTennessee State
Williamson Democrats Offering Rides to the PollsAdvocate AndyWilliamson County, TN
Fait la Force Craft Beer Craft Fair, Saturday August 6thHeidi SuydamNashville, TN
Free Things to Do in Nashville This Weekend!Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
Putting the Ho Ho Ho Back In Santa's Go Go Go!H TitsworthTennessee State
Related
Yardbarker
NHL Rumors: P.K. Subban drawing interest, and Artemi Panarin dismisses trade talk
Today’s NHL Rumors has a Hudson River Rivalry theme to it regarding New Jersey Devils unrestricted free agent P.K. Subban and New York Rangers star Artemi Panarin. We start in New Jersey where Subban still remains unsigned and looking for a new team. At this time, a return to the Devils seems unlikely. His agent, Don Meehan spoke with Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette and provided an update.
NHL
FLAMES INTRODUCE CALGARY WRANGLERS
The club's AHL affiliate's new name and logo have been revealed. The Flames are proud to introduce the Calgary Wranglers as their new American Hockey League affiliate with name and logo reveal. The Wranglers become the second team to don the name in Calgary following the Calgary Wranglers of the...
Yardbarker
Red Wings Could Have A “Pleasant Surprise” in Dominik Kubalik
When Detroit Red Wings general manager (GM) Steve Yzerman was asked to assess the moves he made in free agency, he described forward Dominik Kubalik as a “pleasant surprise.” Perhaps the GM anticipated Kubalik would be retained by his previous team, the Chicago Blackhawks. Perhaps Yzerman figured there would be more competition for the 26-year-old winger; after all, signing a player who has 62 goals over the last three seasons to a two-year deal that carries a cap-hit of just $2.5 million has to be seen as a high-value move for Yzerman and the Red Wings. But if you ask Kubalik, he’ll tell you that he anticipated moving on from the Blackhawks a lot sooner.
Yardbarker
Rangers’ Brennan Othmann, Will Cuylle, and Dylan Garand playing at WJC
New York Rangers prospects Brennan Othmann, along with Will Cuylle and Dylan Garand will soon be in action. Team Canada has just announced their final roster for the World Junior Championships being played in Edmonton from August 9th to 20th. The tournament was cancelled back in December. Forever Blueshirts reported...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NHL
Lightning bring back Namestnikov, add three defensemen
Sign Cole, Fleury, trade McDonagh to Predators for Myers. After the NHL Draft, free agency and other offseason moves, NHL.com is examining where each team stands in preparation for the 2022-23 regular season, which starts Oct. 7. Today, the Tampa Bay Lightning:. 2021-22 season: 51-23-8, third in Atlantic Division; lost...
The Ideal Spot for Bryan Rust in the Penguins Lineup
How should the Pittsburgh Penguins deploy Bryan Rust?
Yardbarker
Panthers Get Extra Veteran Depth with Del Zotto Signing
The Florida Panthers entered free agency expecting to add very little as they were $3 million over the cap. However, the team managed to walk away with a surprisingly decent haul, making arguably the blockbuster trade of the offseason with the acquisition of forward Matthew Tkachuk. Apart from that, they...
NHL
Canucks bolster forward group with Mikheyev, Kuzmenko, Lazar
Hope to take next step in first full season under Boudreau. After the NHL Draft, free agency and other offseason moves, NHL.com is examining where each team stands in preparation for the 2022-23 regular season, which starts Oct. 7. Today, the Vancouver Canucks:. 2021-22 season: 40-30-12, fifth in Pacific Division;...
RELATED PEOPLE
NHL
Ostlund evolving with Sabres, 'has every single quality other than size'
BUFFALO -- Noah Ostlund keeps improving while he takes the next steps toward his goal of playing in the NHL. A skilled, smooth skater with high hockey sense, vision, competitiveness, and a work ethic to match, Ostlund (5-foot-11, 163 pounds) was selected by the Buffalo Sabres with the No. 16 pick in the 2022 NHL Draft.
NHL
Parent, Favell thrived playing goalie for Flyers in inaugural season
Each started 37 times in 74-game schedule, helped Philadelphia reach playoffs. Legendary hockey reporter Stan Fischler writes a weekly scrapbook for NHL.com. Fischler, known as "The Hockey Maven," shares his humor and insight with readers each Wednesday. This week Fischler presents his "Picture equals a 100 words" segment. He zeroes...
NHL
Heidt focused on consistency prior to 2023 NHL Draft
Center prospect led Prince George of Western Hockey League in scoring last season as 16-year-old Riley Heidt is just beginning his road towards the 2023 NHL Draft, but the 17-year-old center prospect is already well-schooled in the path. Heidt, who plays for Prince George of the Western Hockey League, has...
NHL
Mailbag: Tarasenko's future, Devils playoff chances, rivalry games
Here is the Aug. 3 edition of the mailbag, where we answer your questions asked on Twitter using #OvertheBoards. Tweet your questions to @drosennhl. Do the St. Louis Blues still have any talks ongoing with teams about Vladimir Tarasenko? There have been mixed reports about him still wanting out but talks seem to have died completely. What are the chances he ends up with the team this year and leaves in free agency? -- @BeerLeagueSelke.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NHL
Kylington signs two-year contract with Flames, avoids arbitration hearing
Defenseman gets $5 million, had NHL career-high 31 points last season. Oliver Kylington signed a two-year, $5 million contract with the Calgary Flames on Tuesday. It has an average annual value of $2.5 million. The 25-year-old defenseman was a restricted free agent and avoided a salary arbitration hearing scheduled for...
NHL
Klingberg: 'I'm Excited to Get to Work'
After signing a one-year contract with Anaheim, defenseman John Klingberg met with the media Monday morning to explain what led him to join the Ducks, his thoughts on changing teams for the first time in his NHL career and how he can help mentor some of his new team's young core.
NHL
FLAMES RE-SIGN OLIVER KYLINGTON
The defenceman has signed a two-year extension with the club. The Flames announced today that they have re-signed defenceman Oliver Kylington to a two-year contract with an AAV of $2,500,000. Kylington, a native of Stockholm, Sweden had a breakout season in 2021-22 with nine goals and 22 assists for 31...
NHL
FLAMES RE-SIGN MARTIN POSPISIL
The forward has inked a one-year deal with the club. The Flames announced today that they have re-signed forward Martin Pospisil to one year, two-way contract with an AVV of $750,000. Pospisil, a native of Zvolen, Slovakia notched seven goals and 18 assists for 25 points in 47 games last...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL
Fortifying Roster in All Zones
When new Kraken forward Oliver Bjorkstrand peeked at his phone late one night on his recent honeymoon in South Africa, he noticed a "few missed calls." He decided it best to answer them even as he and his wife fully intended to unplug from everyday life during the trip. "There's...
NHL
Madden Looking Forward to Coaching Coyotes' Crop of Prospects
Former Selke winner also hopes to bolster Arizona's penalty kill with 'smart, aggressive' style of play. John Madden knows a thing or two about how to play defense. The Arizona Coyotes' newest assistant coach was renowned throughout his NHL career as one of the league's best defensive forwards, having won the Selke Trophy in the 2000-01 season while finishing as the runner-up on three other occasions.
NHL
Marko Torenius Named Development & Goaltending Coach for Abbotsford
Vancouver, B.C. - Vancouver Canucks General Manager Patrik Allvin and Abbotsford Canucks General Manager Ryan Johnson announced today that the organization has named Marko Torenius as Goaltending Development Coach and Goaltending Coach of the Abbotsford Canucks. "We are very happy with the staff that has been assembled for the upcoming...
Yardbarker
New York Rangers offseason changes led by Vincent Trocheck and relying on kids
The New York Rangers have had a decent offseason to date. No more major moves are expected, at least in the form of free agent signings. All in all, GM Chris Drury made 9 key signings with 4 of them being unrestricted free agents that were not here last season. He also let 6 of his own unrestricted free agents walk and made two trades.
Comments / 0