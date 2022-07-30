Lekkerimaki working to round out game for Canucks

www.nhl.com
Related
NHL
FLAMES INTRODUCE CALGARY WRANGLERS
The club's AHL affiliate's new name and logo have been revealed. The Flames are proud to introduce the Calgary Wranglers as their new American Hockey League affiliate with name and logo reveal. The Wranglers become the second team to don the name in Calgary following the Calgary Wranglers of the...
NHL
Lightning bring back Namestnikov, add three defensemen
Sign Cole, Fleury, trade McDonagh to Predators for Myers. After the NHL Draft, free agency and other offseason moves, NHL.com is examining where each team stands in preparation for the 2022-23 regular season, which starts Oct. 7. Today, the Tampa Bay Lightning:. 2021-22 season: 51-23-8, third in Atlantic Division; lost...
NHL
Growing and Developing
With two draft classes in play and a soon-full AHL roster, Kraken name former pro Jeff Tambellini as director of player development. Plus, Matt Larke and Andrew Allen new roles. 12:24 AM. The Kraken nearly tripled the team's prospect pool this summer, motivating Seattle to announce Tuesday former NHLer Jeff...
NHL
Parent, Favell thrived playing goalie for Flyers in inaugural season
Each started 37 times in 74-game schedule, helped Philadelphia reach playoffs. Legendary hockey reporter Stan Fischler writes a weekly scrapbook for NHL.com. Fischler, known as "The Hockey Maven," shares his humor and insight with readers each Wednesday. This week Fischler presents his "Picture equals a 100 words" segment. He zeroes...
RELATED PEOPLE
NHL
Canucks bolster forward group with Mikheyev, Kuzmenko, Lazar
Hope to take next step in first full season under Boudreau. After the NHL Draft, free agency and other offseason moves, NHL.com is examining where each team stands in preparation for the 2022-23 regular season, which starts Oct. 7. Today, the Vancouver Canucks:. 2021-22 season: 40-30-12, fifth in Pacific Division;...
NHL
Heidt focused on consistency prior to 2023 NHL Draft
Center prospect led Prince George of Western Hockey League in scoring last season as 16-year-old Riley Heidt is just beginning his road towards the 2023 NHL Draft, but the 17-year-old center prospect is already well-schooled in the path. Heidt, who plays for Prince George of the Western Hockey League, has...
NHL
Ostlund evolving with Sabres, 'has every single quality other than size'
BUFFALO -- Noah Ostlund keeps improving while he takes the next steps toward his goal of playing in the NHL. A skilled, smooth skater with high hockey sense, vision, competitiveness, and a work ethic to match, Ostlund (5-foot-11, 163 pounds) was selected by the Buffalo Sabres with the No. 16 pick in the 2022 NHL Draft.
NHL
Young, drafted by favorite team, 'living in a dream' with Canucks
VANCOUVER -- Ty Young may have grown up in Calgary, Alberta, but thanks to a summer spent with his grandparents on Vancouver Island, British Columbia, his favorite team was the Vancouver Canucks, making his selection by them in the fifth round (No. 144) of the 2022 NHL Draft all the more special.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NHL
Mailbag: Tarasenko's future, Devils playoff chances, rivalry games
Here is the Aug. 3 edition of the mailbag, where we answer your questions asked on Twitter using #OvertheBoards. Tweet your questions to @drosennhl. Do the St. Louis Blues still have any talks ongoing with teams about Vladimir Tarasenko? There have been mixed reports about him still wanting out but talks seem to have died completely. What are the chances he ends up with the team this year and leaves in free agency? -- @BeerLeagueSelke.
NHL
Predators Preseason Home Game on Sept. 30 to be Played at 5 p.m. CT
Nashville, Tenn. (Aug. 1, 2022) - The Nashville Predators preseason game at Bridgestone Arena on Sept. 30 against the Tampa Bay Lightning has been changed to a 5 p.m. CT puck drop. Following that game, the Predators will depart for Europe to participate in the Global Series, making stops in...
NHL
Kylington signs two-year contract with Flames, avoids arbitration hearing
Defenseman gets $5 million, had NHL career-high 31 points last season. Oliver Kylington signed a two-year, $5 million contract with the Calgary Flames on Tuesday. It has an average annual value of $2.5 million. The 25-year-old defenseman was a restricted free agent and avoided a salary arbitration hearing scheduled for...
NHL
Canucks Announce Human Performance Staff for 2022.23 Season
Vancouver, B.C. - Vancouver Canucks General Manager Patrik Allvin announced today the club's Human Performance staff for the 2022.23 season. New additions to the Canucks' medical staff include Dr. Harry Sese (Health & Performance Consultant), Josh Termeer (Athletic Therapist), and Dr. Erik Yuill (Performance Therapist). The club has also retained Graeme Poole (Rehab Therapist), Rebecca White (Wellness Therapist), and Alex Hodgins (Mental Performance Consultant.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL
Marko Torenius Named Development & Goaltending Coach for Abbotsford
Vancouver, B.C. - Vancouver Canucks General Manager Patrik Allvin and Abbotsford Canucks General Manager Ryan Johnson announced today that the organization has named Marko Torenius as Goaltending Development Coach and Goaltending Coach of the Abbotsford Canucks. "We are very happy with the staff that has been assembled for the upcoming...
NHL
FLAMES RE-SIGN OLIVER KYLINGTON
The defenceman has signed a two-year extension with the club. The Flames announced today that they have re-signed defenceman Oliver Kylington to a two-year contract with an AAV of $2,500,000. Kylington, a native of Stockholm, Sweden had a breakout season in 2021-22 with nine goals and 22 assists for 31...
NHL
FLAMES RE-SIGN MARTIN POSPISIL
The forward has inked a one-year deal with the club. The Flames announced today that they have re-signed forward Martin Pospisil to one year, two-way contract with an AVV of $750,000. Pospisil, a native of Zvolen, Slovakia notched seven goals and 18 assists for 25 points in 47 games last...
NHL
Madden Looking Forward to Coaching Coyotes' Crop of Prospects
Former Selke winner also hopes to bolster Arizona's penalty kill with 'smart, aggressive' style of play. John Madden knows a thing or two about how to play defense. The Arizona Coyotes' newest assistant coach was renowned throughout his NHL career as one of the league's best defensive forwards, having won the Selke Trophy in the 2000-01 season while finishing as the runner-up on three other occasions.
NHL
Fortifying Roster in All Zones
When new Kraken forward Oliver Bjorkstrand peeked at his phone late one night on his recent honeymoon in South Africa, he noticed a "few missed calls." He decided it best to answer them even as he and his wife fully intended to unplug from everyday life during the trip. "There's...
NHL
USA, Canada Face Off Nov. 20
Hockey fans, Olympics fans, sports fans, take note: Two of the world's elite teams square off Nov. 20 at Climate Pledge Arena when the American and Canadian national women's hockey squads meet in the 2022-23 Rivalry Series. It will be the first U.S. date for the matchup of teams that have dominated gold-medal game appearances in the International Ice Hockey Federation World Championships and Winter Olympics, including Canada's 3-2 win in Beijing last February to avenge Team USA's golden victory in 2018.
NHL
Summer Spotlight: Vladislav Gavrikov
Vladislav Gavrikov has never seemed out of place on the Blue Jackets blue line, but he sure did look more comfortable this year than any season before. His easygoing manner and deadpan sense of humor made him a pretty quick hit among teammates and the Blue Jackets fan base, but it also belied the fierce competitor he is in his own defensive zone. From pretty much the day he showed up, the KHL veteran and Olympic gold medalist was a solid player defensively and nailed down a regular spot on the CBJ defensive corps.
NHL
Luke Hughes gaining experience through intense schedule
PLYMOUTH, Mich. -- Luke Hughes has such an intense schedule, the New Jersey Devils prospect sometimes has a hard time keeping it straight. The 18-year-old defenseman played one game for the United States at the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship in Edmonton and Red Deer, Alberta, before the tournament was canceled Dec. 29 due to concerns surrounding the coronavirus.
Comments / 0