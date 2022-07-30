Report: Padres, Cardinals Currently Lead Juan Soto Sweepstakes

Click here to read the full article. Baseball announcing legend Vin Scully, who called games for the Los Angeles Dodgers for more than 60 years, has died at the age of 94, the team announced on Tuesday. “We have lost an icon,” Dodgers president and CEO Stan Kasten said in a statement: “The Dodgers’ Vin Scully was one of the greatest voices in all of sports. He was a giant of a man, not only as a broadcaster, but as a humanitarian. He loved people. He loved life. He loved baseball and the Dodgers. And he loved his family. His voice...

