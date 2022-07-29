ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

Kevin Cash’s growth as Rays manager impresses his old boss

By Times
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GymFw_0gyJD18t00
Rays manager Kevin Cash talks with the media before the start of Friday's game against Cleveland and his former boss, Terry Francona. [ DOUGLAS R. CLIFFORD | Times ]

ST. PETERSBURG — Rays manager Kevin Cash, in place since the 2015 season, is the second longest-tenured manager in the American League. Who is first? His old boss and frequent good-natured tormentor, Cleveland Guardians manager Terry Francona.

When the Rays and Guardians met Friday night at Tropicana Field, it was a reunion of Cash and Francona, who still exchange barbs and obvious affection.

“For me, (it means) I’m getting old and for Cash, I don’t know, I didn’t think he was that good to begin with,” Francona said.

He laughed before getting serious.

“Everybody who knows us knows how much I think of him,” Francona said. “I know I’m biased — and I don’t apologize for it — but I think he’s really good and he has proven that out.

“I do know last year at the All-Star Game, watching him talk to the team, I sat back there and I was like, ‘Damn, man.’ As you do stuff, you get more confident, just like as a player.”

Cash, who spent 2013-14 as Francona’s bullpen coach in Cleveland, said time has flown.

“It’s pretty bizarre (to have the second-most managerial tenure in the AL), but I’m pretty appreciative of how fortunate I am to be here with the Rays with such a tremendous ownership group and front office,” Cash said. “I’m very confident that Tito (Francona) would say the same thing. These are very volatile positions, so I’m honored at the opportunity and happy I’m still doing it.”

Kluber vs. Cleveland

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40IUtk_0gyJD18t00
Rays starting pitcher Corey Kluber visits with the media before the start of the Friday's game. He'll take the mound Saturday. [ DOUGLAS R. CLIFFORD | Times ]

Saturday, Rays right-hander Corey Kluber (6-6, 3.91) will face his old Cleveland team for only the second time. Kluber spent parts of nine seasons with Cleveland, going 98-58 with a 3.16 ERA and two AL Cy Young Awards (2014, 2017).

“Once the game gets going, it feels like any other game,” said Kluber, who won his only other start against Cleveland last season while with the Yankees. “Prior to that, you take time to go see guys in the clubhouse. The organization is very special to me. But once the game starts, it’s really different.

“We were fortunate to have a lot of guys who played together for a really long time. A lot of guys still consider ourselves friends, even though we’re in different spots now.”

Medical matters

Rays catcher Mike Zunino, who is out for the season, underwent successful surgery to relieve symptoms of thoracic outlet syndrome in his left shoulder.

“He’s still in the hospital, which is normal because it’s a two-day recovery,” Cash said. “The doctor’s note back to us said that no doubt he was pretty jammed up in that area. He feels like this is going to help alleviate a lot of the issues, so we’re encouraged about that. Z will be pretty sore, but when he gets on the mend and the rehab process goes, if he’s got some freeness in that area, that will certainly be nice.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Mn6rd_0gyJD18t00

Cash said there was good news on right-hander Matt Wisler, who went on the 15-day injured list with a neck strain. Cash said it’s a C5/C6 strain or “nothing major … a couple of weeks kind of thing.”

Meanwhile, reliever JT Chargois, who went on the 60-day injured list April 12 with left oblique tightness, pitched one perfect inning Friday night with Triple-A Durham.

Miscellany

Limited tickets remain for Saturday afternoon’s Rays-Guardians game, which begins at 1:10 p.m. One of the season’s most talked-about promotional items will be offered: The Brett Phillips Devil Rays basketball jersey. … Before Friday’s game, Phillips coached up centerfielder Roman Quinn on how to play outfield with the Trop’s white-roof backdrop. Phillips said to ignore onrushing teammates. “Never take your eye off the ball,” Phillips said. … Principal owner Stuart Sternberg threw about a dozen batting practice pitches. Christian Bethancourt bunted a few, then ripped a liner up the middle.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=013wYw_0gyJD18t00

• • •

Sign up for the Rays Report weekly newsletter to get fresh perspectives on the Tampa Bay Rays and the rest of the majors from sports columnist John Romano.

Never miss out on the latest with the Bucs, Rays, Lightning, Florida college sports and more. Follow our Tampa Bay Times sports team on Twitter and Facebook.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tampa Bay Times

Rays trade for outfielder Jose Siri, drop Brett Phillips

ST. PETERSBURG — The Rays made what they feel is an upgrade in centerfield, trading for the Astros’ Jose Siri and dropping Seminole native Brett Phillips to make room. Siri, 27, is a right-handed hitter who is considered an elite defender but has struggled at the plate, hitting .178 with three homers, 10 RBIs and a .542 OPS in 48 games.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Former Rays outfielder, Tampa native Matt Joyce retires

ST. PETERSBURG — Former Rays All-Star outfielder Matt Joyce formally announced his retirement on Monday. The Tampa native played 14 seasons in the majors with eight teams, hitting 149 home runs with a .242 average (898 hits) and 503 RBIs, going to the postseason five times and earning All-Star honors in 2011.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Rays get a bat in trade and a win over Cleveland

ST. PETERSBURG — The Rays had a pretty good Saturday afternoon. First they found a veteran hitter to potentially bolster their offense, acquiring lefty-hitting outfielder David Peralta from Arizona. Then they completed a much needed win, given their rough start to post-All-Star break play, beating the Guardians 6-4. Peralta,...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
State
Florida State
Saint Petersburg, FL
Sports
City
Saint Petersburg, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Todd Bowles says Russell Gage standing out in crowded Bucs receiver room

TAMPA — While Julio Jones was always going to be one of the main attractions during Week 1 of Bucs training camp, the other former Falcon also has made a strong impression. Season prop bets on Russell Gage declined after the Bucs signed Jones on Tuesday, but his stock has only risen with head coach Todd Bowles. Gage has stood out in a crowded receiver room, he said, adding that the defense has yet to find someone who can cover him.
TAMPA, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Cash
Person
Corey Kluber
Person
Terry Francona
Person
Christian Bethancourt
Person
Mike Zunino
Person
Matt Wisler
Tampa Bay Times

New Ray David Peralta gets right to work

ST. PETERSBURG — After spending his nine-season major-league career with the Diamondbacks, new Rays outfielder David Peralta spent most of Sunday learning his new environment at Tropicana Field. Peralta was in the lineup in leftfield, batting fifth and went 1-for-4 with an eighth-inning single in a 5-3 loss to...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Petersburg#The American League#Cleveland Guardians
Tampa Bay Times

Pasco deputy fatally shoots man during traffic stop

PORT RICHEY — A Pasco deputy killed a man early Saturday after authorities say the man tried to drive off and dragged the deputy. According to Pasco Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Amanda Hunter, a deputy was conducting a traffic stop after a suspicious vehicle was reported at the Rodeway Inn in Port Richey on U.S. 19, just south of State Road 52.
PORT RICHEY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Tampa Bay Rays
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Facebook
Tampa Bay Times

Judge will rule Tampa Bay congressional candidate Jerry Torres ineligible

A Tallahassee judge said Friday he will rule that Republican Jerry Torres is ineligible for the August primary race for Tampa Bay’s 14th Congressional District seat. But attorneys for Torres said they plan to appeal and have already filed a motion to stay Circuit Judge John Cooper’s ruling, which does not go into effect until the judge signs a written order.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

As Tom Brady turns 45, Bucs’ defense striving to reach 30

TAMPA — While his personal goals might seem preposterous to some, Carlton Davis never has shied away from verbalizing them. On Monday, diplomacy took a back seat again. “I want to be the premier corner in the league,” said the fifth-year cornerback, who signed a three-year, $45 million contract in March. “I want to be the most feared corner. I want to lead the league in pass breakups, interceptions, and I want every NFL team to know that I’m gonna hit you.”
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

‘Tampa Bay will never forget him’: Twitter reacts to Rays dropping Brett Phillips

There will not be any airplane celebrations in the Tampa Bay area today, following the news that the Rays have designated outfielder Brett Phillips for assignment. Tampa Bay acquired Houston centerfielder Jose Siri in a three-way trade with the Astros and Orioles and dropped Phillips to make room. Pitching prospects Seth Johnson and Jayden Murray were sent to Baltimore and Houston, respectively.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Bucs’ Leonard Fournette addresses weight for 1st time since reporting to camp

TAMPA — The first part of Leonard Fournette’s offseason centered around his destination for 2022. That was solved when he signed a new three-year deal with the Bucs. The next stage, between minicamp and training camp, focused on his weight. He reported to minicamp about 10 pounds over what he defined as his range. That storyline only swelled in the seven weeks between rounds of organized team activities.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
73K+
Followers
23K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy