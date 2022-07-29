ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

First on CNN: Louisiana prosecutor in Ronald Greene case gets case file from federal investigators

By Nick Valencia
CNN
CNN
 4 days ago
Enigm@
3d ago

Is this the same police department that told this man's family that he died in a car crash when the video clearly shows him alive being pulled from the car and beaten. So were they beating his corpse? smh these people are lowest of the low.

vernal hebert
3d ago

it is very sad that they are supposed to uphold the law and they need another agency to step in and let the truth be known

Alex Lightworker Keithville
3d ago

no one in Government or institutions are here for you. You're just a Body and matters very little if you're dead or alive

CNN

CNN

