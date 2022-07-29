First on CNN: Louisiana prosecutor in Ronald Greene case gets case file from federal investigators

Convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell is back in Florida, but this time she’ll be staying in a federal prison rather than an oceanfront mansion in Palm Beach. Maxwell, who was sentenced last month to 20 years behind bars for recruiting and grooming young women to have sex with financier Jeffrey Epstein, has been sent to the low-security Federal Correctional Institution in Tallahassee, according to the federal Bureau of Prisons.

TALLAHASSEE, FL ・ 8 DAYS AGO