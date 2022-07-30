Lollapalooza Day 2: Fans crush on Dua Lipa, concertgoers say they hope festival stays in Chicago

herald-review.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Why we may never know who won the $1.337B Mega Millions jackpotJennifer Geer
Des Plaines Man Confesses to Sharing Child Pornography on the InternetCarolyn Light
This Indiana National Park has the Best Views of the Starry Night SkyTravel Maven
Chicago Sports and Entertainment Career Fair on 8/5Adrian HolmanChicago, IL
(Opinion) If Mayor Lightfoot won't pay her tickets, no one else should eitherJake Wells
Spin
The Best, the Mess and the Rest: Lollapalooza 2022
It’s been 17 years since the current version of Lollapalooza made its home in Chicago’s Grant Park. Though there are lovers and haters of the festival for a variety of reasons, the 2022 version went off mostly without any issues and definitely without the cloud that hung over it last year. On a bright note, it didn’t feel as jam-packed as years past — there was ample room to navigate through the crowd to the different stages — even if nothing at this year’s Lollapalooza changed.
nadignewspapers.com
Tributosaurus as R.E.M., Think Floyd USA, Led Zeppelin 2 among performers at Taste of Polonia at Copernicus Center in Jefferson Park over Labor Day weekend
Labor Day weekend, with Tributosaurus as R.E.M., Led Zeppelin 2, Think Floyd USA and Gentlemen of Leisure among the performing bands. As always, the festival will be staged at the Copernicus Center, 5216 W. Lawrence Ave. (at Lipps Avenue and one block south of the Jefferson Park Blue Line stop). This will be the 40th anniversary of the four-day festival, which did not take place in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic.
NBC Chicago
The Salt Shed Opens Tuesday in Chicago, Turning Morton Salt Complex Into New Music Venue
Concertgoers can start pouring into The Salt Shed for outdoor summer performances as the new music venue situated in Chicago’s historic Morton Salt factory begins its operations Tuesday with a star-studded lineup. The performance and community space, located at 1357 N. Elston Ave., will welcome artists like Fleet Foxes,...
fox5ny.com
Rapper Lil Durk injured during performance at Chicago's Lollapalooza
CHICAGO - Rapper Lil Durk was injured during his performance at Chicago's Lollapalooza music festival on Saturday. Video posted on social media shows pyrotechnics exploding right in front of him. On Instagram, Lil Durk shared a photo of himself with a bandage over one eye and the message: "Due to...
WGNtv.com
Chicago couple starring in new HGTV show share their “Flip Tips”
EJ and Jason Williams star in the new HGTV show, “Flip to a Million.” The show debuts tonight, August 1st, on HGTV and will be available on Discovery +. The Chicago area couple have been flipping properties for decades as part of their successful real estate ventures. They shared great “flip tips” for those looking to get in the business or just navigating work on their own home.
fox32chicago.com
Jeremy Allen White on Chicago's role in 'The Bear': 'I came to understand the city in a different way'
CHICAGO - Not only is FX’s "The Bear" the hottest new series on television, it’s also filmed right here in Chicago. Jeremy Allen White stars as world-class chef who takes over his brother’s Italian beef sandwich shop in Chicago. White has a long history of filming in the city – before "The Bear," he starred as Lip in the hit Showtime series "Shameless."
Rooftop Cinema Club brings classic films to Fulton Market
You can enjoy classic movies like The Princess Bride, Dirty Dancing and Friday on a rooftop in Fulton Market.
moneyinc.com
The 20 Best Things to do in Downtown Chicago
Are you planning a vacation but don’t know where to go? Downtown Chicago could be the perfect destination. It is home to many exciting attractions, activities, and events. These attractions include the Field Museum of Natural History, the Shedd Aquarium, and the Art Institute of Chicago. Whether you are an indoor or an outdoor person, there is something for you to do in this vibrant city. The nightlife is also very exciting in downtown Chicago with many different bars and clubs. Here are the 20 best things to do in downtown Chicago.
Chicago Journal
Lollapalooza 2022 Weekend Violence Wrap-up
Every year the Lollapalooza festival fills the city with young life. Now the oldest and one of the best music festivals in the United States, looking down from any of the nearby buildings it makes Grant Park look almost as if it's boiling with energy. Young people flock to Chicago...
Rosebud Steakhouse Coming to Munster’s Centennial Village
The company's second location will open sometime in Summer 2022
Maryland Daily Record
Peter Cetera Net Worth 2022, Age, Height, Weight, Biography, Wiki and Career Details
Siblings: Kenny Cetera, Margret Cetera, Tim Cetera, James Cetera, Mary McCauley. Profession: Singer, songwriter. Peter Paul Cetera or Peter Cetera is a well-known songwriter and singer. There will hardly be a few people who do not know him or have not listened to his music. He is known for being the best known original member of the rock band Chicago. He is a singer who has done miracles in the world of music. His song carries beautiful messages and lines. But how did he become such a successful person, let’s explore about him.
Free produce for seniors at Chicago's farmers markets
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Starting Monday, people 60 and older can get some free produce at Chicago Farmers Markets.Seniors can apply for and receive benefits from the Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program. You can apply at a number of farmers markets across the city, including more than a dozen on the South Side.For the program, 7,500 seniors will get $25 booklets to spend with participating farmers through October 31.
wgnradio.com
70 years of WGN Radio audio to be archived at Northwestern Libraries
For 100 years, WGN Radio has been a source of all-talk programming that has connected Chicagoland — and well beyond, thanks to the impressive broadcast range of the 50,000-watt station at 720 AM. Its lineup of memorable hosts, long-running cultural programming and avid local sports coverage has enshrined WGN Radio as a cherished companion for generations of listeners in cars and kitchens.
wgnradio.com
Classic Chicago commercials, legendary pitchpeople and memorable jingles only Chicagoans know
What is the classic Chicago TV commercial or business that is your remember that is gone but not forgotten?. Roger Badesch, retired WGN Radio news anchor, returns to ‘The Dave Plier Show’ to talk to Dave and our listeners about vintage Chicago commercials including Boushelle (Hudson3-2700), Victory Auto Wreckers, Empire Carpet, Zayre, Wieboldt’s, Marshall Fields, Lincoln Carpeting and United Auto Insurance; and Chicago’s most legendary pitchmen Elmer Lynn Hauldren (The Empire Carpet man), Al Piemonte, Linn Burton, Harry Schmerler and others.
Could third body found in Lake Mead be a Chicago mobster?
John L. Smith, columnist for the Las Vegas Review Journal, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to discuss why more bodies are being found in the receding Lake Mead, and if the third body found could be a Chicago mobster. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:Follow @LisaDentSpeaksFollow @SteveBertrand Follow @kpowell720 Follow […]
Chicago magazine
Why Are So Many Chicago Businesses Named After Michoacan?
Sado Marin was 16 years old when he emigrated to Chicago from Hidalgo, Michoacan. He didn’t speak English. He had never been to the United States. All he knew about Chicago was that when people who had moved up there came home, they were driving brand-new Buicks and Cadillacs. They had big jobs. In steel mills. In restaurants. A young man who wasn’t planning to go to university could earn ten or twenty times as much money in Chicago than he could in Michoacan, farming or building furniture. That was all he needed to know.
Brookfield Zoo offering free days for kids before they return to school
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Before students return to school. The Brookfield Zoo is letting kids in for free. Monday through Wednesday, kids 11 years old and young will get free admission. Adults will have to pay $25 for their tickets plus $15 for parking. There are plenty of new baby animals to see, including a 6-month-old grey seal.On kids' free days, the zoo is open from 9:30 a.m. until 6 p.m.
chicagostarmedia.com
New Buffalo can be friends getaway or romantic retreat
To some, New Buffalo, Mich., a quiet escape an hour east of Chicago, could be labeled as quaint. But quaint doesn’t quite do the town justice. Not when you factor all the wonderful lodging and dining experiences that await you in this peaceful lakeshore town. New Buffalo will more...
This $15.2 Million Chicago Penthouse Is a Fitness-Lover’s Dream Home
Click here to read the full article. Soaring above downtown Chicago’s landmark Navy Pier and Lakeshore Drive, this stunning 65th-floor, 7,500-square-foot penthouse in Robert A. M. Stern’s One Bennett Park tower is an exercise lover’s dream. The owner can take the private elevator—or perhaps the stairs—down to the building’s third floor, where a 7,000-square-foot state-of-the-art wellness center features an expansive fitness club designed by New York’s acclaimed the Wright Fit group. In addition to a gym packed with cardio and strength-training equipment, there’s a separate Pilates studio, a low-impact “relaxed energy” studio and a full-service spa suite with a massage-treatment...
blockclubchicago.org
The Jefferson Park Home Built For Chicago’s First Polish Alderman Is For Sale
JEFFERSON PARK — A Far Northwest Side home built more than 100 years ago for the city’s first Polish alderman is for sale — and its owners and local preservationists are hoping it will be bought by someone who won’t demolish it. The home at 5318...
