Cary's Justin Ress wins 100M Backstroke at nationals

Pilot who allegedly jumps from plane before emergency landing identifiedCheryl E PrestonRaleigh, NC
IRS Accuses Dentist of "Theft From the American Public" In Tax Fraud CaseTaxBuzzDurham, NC
3 great burger spots in Raleigh, North CarolinaAlina AndrasRaleigh, NC
Durham baseball team in RBI World SeriesThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Black Farmers Hub expands to serve more customersThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Zebulon native Blake McShea qualifies for Wyndham Championship
Zebulon native and Rolesville High School alum Blake McShea has earned one of the final four spots in the PGA tour's Wyndham Championship. McShea shot a 6-under 65 at Bermuda Run Country Club to earn a spot in the final PGA tour event of the regular season which will take place this week at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro. Mickey DeMorat, Yannick Paul and Rick Lamb earned the other spots.
Bull City Little League team representing NC in regional tournament
Durham, N.C. — Big things are happening for Bull City Little league 11-12 U Team out of Durham!. The squad is heading to the southeast regionals for a chance to play in the Little League World Series. Their first opponent is Virginia. Bull City will play them on Thursday...
cbs17
NC State announces $5M donation for athletics
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A bank founded in 1999 has donated $5 million to North Carolina State University that will provide “key upgrades” to Carter-Finley Stadium and build “strong relationships” with athletics the college announced Monday. TowneBank, a service that provides a full range of...
cbs17
Cary teen to start Ph.D. program at NC State this fall
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A Cary teen has received a undergraduate degree in applied mathematics at NC State this last school year. Madhusudan Madhavan, 16, graduated with a 4.0 GPA and is now getting ready to start a Ph.D. in applied mathematics. “I’ve always had a passion for learning...
Work begins on DBAP upgrades, set to be complete by next season
Durham, N.C. — Durham Bulls Athletic Park is getting a facelift, with construction slated to start on stadium upgrades this month. The DBAP, which opened in 1995, will undergo renovations for players' locker rooms; coaches' offices; and facilities for female staff and athletes, umpires, and team officials. The park is also expected to get a new batting tunnel; office and retail reconfigurations; and larger clubhouses for both teams.
Panther Creek prepares for big season without star QB Odom
Cary, N.C. — Everything was setting up for Panther Creek football to have a landmark season. The Catamounts were set to bring back many key pieces from a 2021 team that went 10-4, made the third round of the playoffs and there lost to the eventual 4A state champions from Cardinal Gibbons.
Mastrobuoni's big night fuels 16-0 Bulls win over Worcester
Bulls 2B Miles Mastrobuoni mashed a grand slam and drove in six runs as Durham (55-45) matched a season-high with 15 hits on Tuesday night in a 16-0 victory over the Worcester Red Sox (51-49) in game one of the six-game series at Polar Park. Tuesday’s win gave Durham their 10th shutout victory of the season.
Technician Online
Bright Spot Donuts brings sweet flavors, friendly community to Raleigh
A collaboration between Benchwarmers Bagels' former general manager Sarah Millsaps, chef John Knox,. owners Josh Bellamy and Sam Kirkpatric and Jubala Coffee owner Andrew Cash, Bright Spot Donuts is the new artisan donut shop serving delicious treats and local charm to Raleigh. Millsaps, the current co-owner of Bright Spots, got...
2 North Carolina Lottery Winners Rake In The Big Bucks
The lucky players join the growing list of lottery winners across North Carolina.
Family fun in the air: Best trampoline parks in the Raleigh area
Raleigh, N.C. — Not everyone is fond of trampolines nor trampoline parks. I thoroughly understand why. My daughters, however, love them. Having fun is one thing but being careless is another. When it comes to trampoline attractions, we have an understanding. As long as my girls play sensibly – don't get too wild – I have no problem going to these places. I'm not that parent who does well with broken bones and other injuries!
Raleigh man could’ve been Lucky for Life, settles for one big payday worth $390,000
A Raleigh man who could have been lucky for life is content with being more than a quarter of a million dollars richer right now.
NC man wins $276,942 after buying $2 ticket at Food Lion
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — Jami Sasso-Zavala, of Raleigh, bought a $2 Lucky for Life ticket and won a $25,000 a year for life prize in Monday’s drawing. Sasso-Zavala bought his winning ticket at the Food Lion on Louisburg Road in Raleigh. When he claimed his prize Tuesday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh, he had the […]
Johnston County food hall announces vendors
Selma, N.C. — Old North State Food Hall has announced the first vendors moving into its 15,000 square-foot space in Johnston County. The food hall, which is located at 67 JR Road in Selma, is set to open in late summer. The vendors include a mix of North Carolina and regional businesses.
Best place to live in the U.S.? Raleigh ranks 14th, study finds
RALEIGH – Raleigh ranks highly as a best place to live in the United States, a new analysis found. And another North Carolina town ranks in the top 20: Asheville. Both Cary and Durham ranked in the top 50, with Cary ranked 44th and Durham ranked 45th, according to this year’s rankings report from Livability.com, the “Best Places to Live in the US.”
Triangle’s once hot employment market is cooling at some major jobs boards
RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK – There are an increasing number of indicators showing signs the labor market is slowing, as job openings in the Triangle have decreased. For the first time all year, the number of job openings at the beginning of a month is lower than openings at the beginning of the year on one-quarter of the 20 job boards tracked by WRAL TechWire.
Live roaches & flies in Raleigh: This week’s Triangle sanitation scores (Aug. 2)
At a Durham restaurant this week, the ceiling was leaking above where chicken was being cooked and “a black oil-like substance was dripping onto the cooked chicken.”
Did North Carolina pilot fall or jump before emergency landing?
A lot of questions still linger after a plane made an emergency landing at the Raleigh-Durham International Airport on Friday, and later the body of a copilot, 23-year-old Charles Crooks, was found in a nearby neighborhood.
spectrumlocalnews.com
'Living ghosts': A lesson in history from the Tuscarora tribe
JOHNSTON COUNTY, N.C. — Today, North Carolina has the largest Native American population east of the Mississippi River, and centuries ago, the tribe that dominated what is now considered North Carolina was the Tuscarora Nation. What You Need To Know. The Tuscarora tribe used to control the majority of...
country1037fm.com
North Carolina Hero Saves Choking Woman
A North Carolina woman is getting national attention for her quick thinking that saved a fellow diner’s life. It happened last week south of Raleigh. Connor Stephenson was at a Lillington, North Carolina sports bar when she noticed a woman choking. Cynthia Munday told Ralegh television station WTVD she...
Meet the 10 vendors of the Johnston County food hall that’s scheduled to open soon
David Chang’s chicken sandwich brand headlines the eateries coming to the Old North State Food Hall.
