Cary's Justin Ress wins 100M Backstroke at nationals

Raleigh, N.C. — Not everyone is fond of trampolines nor trampoline parks. I thoroughly understand why. My daughters, however, love them. Having fun is one thing but being careless is another. When it comes to trampoline attractions, we have an understanding. As long as my girls play sensibly – don't get too wild – I have no problem going to these places. I'm not that parent who does well with broken bones and other injuries!

RALEIGH, NC ・ 17 HOURS AGO