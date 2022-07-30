Bronx mother & daughter forced to leave apartment after flood from sewage leak

hudsonvalley.news12.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Organs donated by Yonkers man killed in accident to save a dozen others
The family of a Yonkers man killed in an accident is making sure his legacy lives on.
Boy, 5, and father burned with hot cooking oil at Brooklyn playground
BUSHWICK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A 5-year-old boy and his dad were burned by hot cooking oil Sunday night when a pot was knocked over during a fight at a Bushwick playground, police said. The victims were among the attendees of a large gathering at Heckscher Playground around 9:30 p.m., according to authorities. But the gathering […]
Linden mayor: 2-year-old boy drowned in backyard pool
Officials say it happened after 6 p.m. at a house on Mckinley Street
Alert Center: Man recovering after getting stabbed in shoulder in the Bronx, NYPD says
Police have someone in custody after a man was stabbed overnight in Riverdale.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC New York
Hutchinson River Walkway? Drawbridge Fail Strands NYC Drivers for Hours
Two separate incidents -- a drawbridge malfunction and a crash -- wreaked havoc on Monday's morning commute for people trying to use the Hutchinson River Parkway to get where they needed to go. A drawbridge malfunction at Bartow Avenue in the Bronx forced the highway to be closed in both...
AOL Corp
NYC is desperate to house the homeless. A bitter fight in the Bronx over housing people leaving Rikers shows why that’s so hard
A fierce dispute over a proposal to move formerly incarcerated people from Rikers Island into a hospital campus in a middle-class Bronx neighborhood raises a critical question for New York in the post-COVID era. With escalating rents and an affordable housing shortage, historic numbers of New Yorkers are experiencing homelessness....
VIDEO: Bronx pet shop employee punched during robbery, suspect sought
The NYPD released footage of a suspect they said punched a Bronx pet shop employee during a robbery last month, authorities said.
22-year-old Orange County man found dead in Vermont state park
A 22-year-old Orange County man was found dead in a Vermont state park.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Brooklyn girl, 14, disappears while babysitting
CROWN HEIGHTS, BROOKLYN (PIX11) — Aunisty Elliott was gearing up for her first year of high school when she disappeared from her family’s home in Prospect Heights last Wednesday morning. The 14-year-old was babysitting her younger brother and sister while her mother, Raquel Elliott, worked. “It’s seven days,” the anguished mom told PIX11 News on […]
NBC New York
14-Year-Old Boy Found Face-Down Dead in NYC Driveway
Authorities are investigating the death of a 14-year-old boy who was found dead, face-down, in a Queens driveway early Tuesday, police say. Cops responding to a 7:15 a.m. call at a home on Beach 67th Street in Arverne found the teenager on the ground. Then they discovered a gunshot wound to his lower back.
Brick facade unexpectedly collapses from apartment in Jersey City, taking down power lines
A brick facade suddenly collapsed on Nelson Avenue at Grace Street in Jersey City.
fox5ny.com
Bronx worker accused of killing homeless man in store
NEW YORK - A smoke shop worker faces murder charges after allegedly stabbing a homeless man to death in the store. The NYPD says it happened just after noon on Saturday at the Magic 7 Smoke Shop in the University Heights section of the Bronx. Officers found 59-year-old Kenneth Fair...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Nurses demand safer working conditions at Vassar Brothers Medical Center
Hundreds of nurses at Vassar Brothers Medical Center in Poughkeepsie are calling for better working conditions.
Yonkers police: 62-year-old woman with dementia missing
Yonkers police are searching for a 62-year-old woman who went missing on Monday.
Massage therapist rapes woman in her Brooklyn home on Valentine’s Day, suit alleges
BROOKLYN (PIX11) — A husband’s romantic Valentine’s Day gesture turned tragic when his wife was allegedly raped by a massage therapist in their Brooklyn home earlier this year, according to a new lawsuit. The woman, identified as Jane SE Doe in court papers filed in Brooklyn, sued massage company Soothe, Inc. and Evident, Inc., the […]
Norwalk police: 60-year-old man drowned at Calf Pasture Beach
Authorities say they received multiple 911 calls about an unconscious man in the water at around 4:47 p.m.
Family: Orange County woman reported missing died in Taconic Parkway crash
The family of an Orange County woman reported missing says she died in a car crash over the weekend.
Newburgh man dies in motorcycle crash
Police say the crash happened at the intersection of South Street and Pierces Saturday.
fox5ny.com
Bronx armed robbery ring luring men to hotels in fake hookup scheme
NEW YORK - The NYPD is searching for three suspects connected to an armed robbery ring in the Bronx that has been luring men to hotels before tying up their victims and escaping with cash and clothing. According to authorities, the thieves struck at least five times in July. Prior...
norwoodnews.org
Biker Critical after Crash a Week after Bronx “Ghostbike” Memorial Ride Held, New Speed Laws Effective Aug. 1
A rider of an e-bike remains in critical condition at Jacobi Medical Center following a serious collision in Throggs Neck on Saturday. The news comes just one week after the 7th Annual Bronx “Ghostbike” Memorial Ride was held, a bike tour spearheaded by Transportation Alternatives in memory of cyclists killed on the borough’s streets, and just two days before new speeding violation rules, announced in May, went into effect.
Comments / 2