ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Bronx mother & daughter forced to leave apartment after flood from sewage leak

By News 12 Staff
News 12
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
hudsonvalley.news12.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PIX11

Boy, 5, and father burned with hot cooking oil at Brooklyn playground

BUSHWICK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A 5-year-old boy and his dad were burned by hot cooking oil Sunday night when a pot was knocked over during a fight at a Bushwick playground, police said. The victims were among the attendees of a large gathering at Heckscher Playground around 9:30 p.m., according to authorities. But the gathering […]
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bronx, NY
Government
County
Bronx, NY
City
Bronx, NY
NBC New York

Hutchinson River Walkway? Drawbridge Fail Strands NYC Drivers for Hours

Two separate incidents -- a drawbridge malfunction and a crash -- wreaked havoc on Monday's morning commute for people trying to use the Hutchinson River Parkway to get where they needed to go. A drawbridge malfunction at Bartow Avenue in the Bronx forced the highway to be closed in both...
BRONX, NY
AOL Corp

NYC is desperate to house the homeless. A bitter fight in the Bronx over housing people leaving Rikers shows why that’s so hard

A fierce dispute over a proposal to move formerly incarcerated people from Rikers Island into a hospital campus in a middle-class Bronx neighborhood raises a critical question for New York in the post-COVID era. With escalating rents and an affordable housing shortage, historic numbers of New Yorkers are experiencing homelessness....
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sewage
PIX11

Brooklyn girl, 14, disappears while babysitting

CROWN HEIGHTS, BROOKLYN (PIX11) — Aunisty Elliott was gearing up for her first year of high school when she disappeared from her family’s home in Prospect Heights last Wednesday morning. The 14-year-old was babysitting her younger brother and sister while her mother, Raquel Elliott, worked. “It’s seven days,” the anguished mom told PIX11 News on […]
BROOKLYN, NY
NBC New York

14-Year-Old Boy Found Face-Down Dead in NYC Driveway

Authorities are investigating the death of a 14-year-old boy who was found dead, face-down, in a Queens driveway early Tuesday, police say. Cops responding to a 7:15 a.m. call at a home on Beach 67th Street in Arverne found the teenager on the ground. Then they discovered a gunshot wound to his lower back.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

Bronx worker accused of killing homeless man in store

NEW YORK - A smoke shop worker faces murder charges after allegedly stabbing a homeless man to death in the store. The NYPD says it happened just after noon on Saturday at the Magic 7 Smoke Shop in the University Heights section of the Bronx. Officers found 59-year-old Kenneth Fair...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
fox5ny.com

Bronx armed robbery ring luring men to hotels in fake hookup scheme

NEW YORK - The NYPD is searching for three suspects connected to an armed robbery ring in the Bronx that has been luring men to hotels before tying up their victims and escaping with cash and clothing. According to authorities, the thieves struck at least five times in July. Prior...
BRONX, NY
norwoodnews.org

Biker Critical after Crash a Week after Bronx “Ghostbike” Memorial Ride Held, New Speed Laws Effective Aug. 1

A rider of an e-bike remains in critical condition at Jacobi Medical Center following a serious collision in Throggs Neck on Saturday. The news comes just one week after the 7th Annual Bronx “Ghostbike” Memorial Ride was held, a bike tour spearheaded by Transportation Alternatives in memory of cyclists killed on the borough’s streets, and just two days before new speeding violation rules, announced in May, went into effect.
BRONX, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy