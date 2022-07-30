Gov. Hochul declares state disaster emergency in response to monkeypox outbreak

hudsonvalley.news12.com
State officials unveil new COVID safety guidelines for Connecticut schools
Officials with the state Department of Education and Department of Health hope the new rules will keep the maximum number of students in the classroom this fall.
Hessian remains unearthed at Revolutionary War battle site in Gloucester County
Researchers believe they have uncovered in a mass grave in New Jersey the remains of as many as 12 Hessian soldiers who fought during the Revolutionary War, officials announced Tuesday.
August is Black Business Month. Here are some businesses to shop in the Hudson Valley
August is Black Business Month. Below are names of Black businesses in the Hudson Valley, and their accompanying websites/social pages.
ALERT CENTER: Ramapo police and Rockland County Sheriff stop shoplifter at Suffern Walmart
Ramapo Police Department shared pictures of the police and Rockland County Sheriff’s presence on Route 59 to stop a shoplifter at the Suffern Walmart.
Steady rain overnight could be heavy in parts of New Jersey
Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Michele Powers say steady, sometimes heavy rain is headed to New Jersey overnight.
HEAT ALERT: Potential for 4th heat wave of summer to begin; tracking Thursday storms
New Jersey is expected to experience multiple days of temperatures at or above 90 degrees, with the potential for the fourth heat wave of the summer.
Cornwall-on-Hudson hires armed police officer for summer camp after Uvalde tragedy
Officer Robert Thompson is keeping busy this summer tossing the ball with kids and giving high-fives. At first glance, the newly hired Cornwall-on-Hudson officer might seem like a camp counselor at the village’s Summer Playground program at the elementary school - but his role is much more than that.
Latimer: Memorial Field project a few weeks away from completion
County Executive George Latimer says the Memorial Field project in Mount Vernon is close to being done.
Man from UK faces charges in Rockland County crash that injured 2 children
Police in Orangetown say Thomas Robb was driving the wrong way on a one-way section of Greenbush Road. They say he hit a car while driving into the Route 303 intersection, which collided with another car.
Tracking overnight showers ahead of potential heat wave in Connecticut
Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Michele Powers says a potential heat wave will begin mid-week.
State police: Driver killed in Friday crash on Garden State Parkway
State police say a crash on the Garden State Parkway left one person dead in Lacey Township.
Tracking showers ahead of potential heat wave on Long Island
Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Alex Calamia says showers are expected today into Monday ahead of a potential heat wave starting mid-week.
Orange County woman receives 31 tickets following high speed chase
An Orange County woman is facing several charges - and received 31 tickets - for leading police on a chase through Deerpark.
Ramapo police: Arrest made in Ramapo gel-gun incident
Police arrested a 16-year-old from Spring Valley in connection to a gel-gun shooting Sunday morning on Decatur Avenue in Monsey. A pedestrian reported being shot in the face with a pellet. Police determined that three juveniles were out for a joyride. One of the juveniles was shooting trash cans with...
Cortlandt police seek 2 who stole over $2,000 worth of merchandise from Walmart
State police in Cortlandt are asking for the public's help with a shoplifting investigation.
