Saint Charles Parish, LA

More than 2,000 gallons of oil spilled into Mississippi River in St. Charles Parish

By Kylee Bond
KLFY News 10
 4 days ago

AMA, La. ( WGNO )— Clean-up crews and environmental specialists were on scene into Friday evening more than 24 hours after 2,000 gallons of oil were spilled into the Mississippi River.

According to the Coast Guard Sector New Orleans, the spill happened at Ama Anchorage – just west of the Jefferson Parish line and about 20 miles west of New Orleans. Officials say around 6 p.m. Thursday, the tanker ship Hafnia Rhine was refueling when an estimated 2,100 gallons of oil entered the water.

Crew members with the Hafnia Rhine were able to stop the spill, however, pollution investigators with the Coast Guard believe up to 60 nearby barges were contaminated in the incident.

  Coast Guard Sector New Orleans personnel respond to a discharge of oil on the Lower Mississippi River near Kenner, Louisiana on July 28, 2022. The tanker ship Hafnia Rhine discharged an estimate of 2,100 gallons of oil before its crew secured the source of the discharge. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo by Sector New Orleans)
    Coast Guard Sector New Orleans personnel respond to a discharge of oil on the Lower Mississippi River near Kenner, Louisiana on July 28, 2022. The tanker ship Hafnia Rhine discharged an estimate of 2,100 gallons of oil before its crew secured the source of the discharge. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo by Sector New Orleans)
    Coast Guard Sector New Orleans personnel respond to a discharge of oil on the Lower Mississippi River near Kenner, Louisiana on July 28, 2022. The tanker ship Hafnia Rhine discharged an estimate of 2,100 gallons of oil before its crew secured the source of the discharge. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo by Sector New Orleans)
    Coast Guard Sector New Orleans personnel respond to a discharge of oil on the Lower Mississippi River near Kenner, Louisiana on July 28, 2022. The tanker ship Hafnia Rhine discharged an estimate of 2,100 gallons of oil before its crew secured the source of the discharge. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo by Sector New Orleans)
    Coast Guard Sector New Orleans personnel respond to a discharge of oil on the Lower Mississippi River near Kenner, Louisiana on July 28, 2022. The tanker ship Hafnia Rhine discharged an estimate of 2,100 gallons of oil before its crew secured the source of the discharge. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo by Sector New Orleans)
    Coast Guard Sector New Orleans personnel respond to a discharge of oil on the Lower Mississippi River near Kenner, Louisiana on July 28, 2022. The tanker ship Hafnia Rhine discharged an estimate of 2,100 gallons of oil before its crew secured the source of the discharge. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo by Sector New Orleans)
According to a statement from the USCG, oil spill removal organizations (or ORSOs) remained at the site into Friday evening as teams worked to contain the hazard. As part of the recovery process, crews have laid more than 6,000 feet of floating barriers to help contain the oil and are using sorbents to help remove the oil from the water. It is unknown how long it will take to absorb the oil.

As for the impact the spill will have on its surrounding environment, officials say it’s unclear. Although no harm to local wildlife has been reported during mitigation efforts, the Coast Guard reports local agencies continue to assess nearby shorelines and waterways to fully understand the repercussions of the spill.

The spill remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.com.

KLFY News 10

