Tulsa Nonprofit Hosts Special Event To Connect Homeless With Resources

www.newson6.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
News On 6
Woodland Hills Mall, Tulsa Dream Center Host Back-To-School Denim Drive
Woodland Hills Mall is hosting its back-to-school denim drive. The "Do Good With Denim" drive is held in collaboration with the "Tulsa Dream Center." The drive aims to help students in need as they go back to school. Anyone shopping at Woodland hills can drop off any all-denim clothing items...
News On 6
Watch: Assembly Church Outreach Pastor Discusses Back-To-School Bash
Broken Arrow Police are making sure kids in their community have what they need to return to the classroom. The department is hosting a back-to-school bash to give students supplies. Justin Weaver, the outreach pastor at the assembly church where the even is taking place, joined News On 6 at...
Saint Francis Health System Employees Reflect On Mass Shooting In June
It's now been two months since the mass shooting that left four people dead in the Natalie Building on Saint Francis' campus. News On 6’s Ashlyn Brothers first talked to a couple of healthcare workers who were in lockdown on June 1. Tuesday they said they're still shaken but...
EMSACare Enrollment Begins For Tulsa Area Residents
EMSAcare is now holding open enrollment for all Tulsa residents. EMSA said this program is important because it makes sure in a time of need, people are thinking about their health and not how much an EMSA ride will cost. EMSAcare enrollment opens again Monday for anyone in the covered...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cherokee Nation announces $1,000,000 relief program to help Cherokee ranchers
TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. and Deputy Chief Bryan Warner announced a $1 million relief program to help Cherokee ranchers. The “Relief for Cherokee Ranchers” program will support Cherokee Ranchers in the Cherokee Nation Reservation with the hay shortage during the current irregular drought.
ozarksfn.com
A Place to Gather
TULSA, OKLA. – Tulsa’s Gathering Place is a nearly 100-acre park along the Arkansas River in Tulsa, Okla. The primary access to the park is South John William’s Way which is just south of 26th Place. The park joins the River Parks East Trail and has multiple access points, depending on what part of the park you want to visit. The park is free to the public.
New homes coming to Muskogee to help fill critical need
The Walnut Creek subdivision is bringing 40 new homes to the city. Muskogee Mayor Marlon Coleman says it’s the first market rate subdivision built in the city in 30 years.
More than 100 pets adopted at Tulsa animal shelter within four days
TULSA, Okla. — More than 100 pets were adopted from a Tulsa animal shelter in a matter of days. Tulsa Animal Welfare (TAW) said 112 pets were adopted from their shelter between Thursday and Sunday, including 83 dogs, 28 cats and one rabbit. The shelter also said two dozen pets went to foster homes, and 20 people signed up to foster animals.
IN THIS ARTICLE
News On 6
Students Graduate From New Child Development Program
Some second and third graders just graduated from a new Tulsa program that takes a different approach to teaching. "Project Teach" launched eight weeks ago. It's a child development program led by retired black educators and focuses on strengthening students' reading skills, as well as their emotional and mental well-being.
News On 6
Cherokee Nation Working On Nearly 50 Construction Projects Across 14 Counties
The Cherokee Nation is working on nearly 50 projects across the tribe’s 14 county reservation. This is considered an unprecedented number of projects for the tribe. Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. says one of the biggest challenges is getting contractors to do the skilled labor. Recruitment events...
Tulsa residents concerned as city flushes hydrant for weeks
TULSA, Okla. — At the intersection of East 2nd Street and South 80th East Avenue, near Admiral and Memorial, there is no shortage of water. It is quite the sight to see for people driving through. “People are out here washing clothes in it,” said Lakeisha Carrol. Jim...
LGBT-friendly bar in midtown Tulsa burns down
TULSA, Okla. — Yellow Brick Road (YBR) Pub, an LGBT-friendly bar in midtown Tulsa, burned down on Friday morning. YBR Pub has been a fixture bar in the Tulsa LGBTQ+ community for years. Now, it sits closed and boarded up on east 15th Street. Tulsa firefighters responded and put...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
pryorinfopub.com
Rockin G Animal Shelter Pet of the Week
PRYOR, Oklahoma - This is Krash, he is a sweet and shy little guy that is a year and a half old and weighs just over fifty pounds. Krash loves other dogs and cats. He’s pretty good on the leash and loves to play. Krash has been here almost a year, but because he’s a pit mix, he hardly ever gets looked at. He can be a shy dog at first, but when he warms up to you he’s a sweetie pie. If you’re interested in meeting Krash, you can contact the shelter at 918-825-7172.
Fire destroys midtown Tulsa home
TULSA, Okla. — Firefighters say a midtown Tulsa home was likely destroyed after an early morning fire Tuesday. The fire started in the basement of an older home near East 31st Street and South Peoria Avenue before 3 a.m. Tulsa firefighters said when they arrived to the home, the...
kosu.org
Oklahoma Music Minutes for August 1-5: Music you should hear this week
The Oklahoma Music Minute features musicians and bands from across the state, in hopes you'll discover your next favorite musician. MORE&MORE is from Tulsa. Find more of their music at moreandmoreband.com. Tuesday, August 2. The Flycatchers are from Oklahoma City. Find more of their music at theflycatchersmusic.com. Wednesday, August 3.
KTUL
Saint Francis named best hospital in Oklahoma by US News & World Report
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Saint Francis Hospital in Tulsa was named No. 1 in Oklahoma in the 2022-23 Best Hospital Rankings by U.S. News & World Report. This year is the sixth year Saint Francis Hospital has been recognized by the report. In addition to the Best Hospital ranking,...
Local mother looking for DDS certified contractor in eastern Oklahoma
Local mother looking for certified Developmental Disabilities Services contractor, to make modifications to her home
abc7amarillo.com
Oklahoma will stop granting licenses to grow, sell marijuana
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma will stop giving out new licenses to grow, sell, or process marijuana at the end of August. The moratorium was supposed to start Monday, but the application deadline was extended at the last minute. The Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority admitted it made a mistake...
chicagoagentmagazine.com
Beam me up, Okie
Shaped like a flying saucer, this Tulsa, Oklahoma, home will transport you. The top floor, accessible by elevator, reveals panoramic views of the beautiful skyline. Built in 2005, the so-called “‘spaceship”’ house is a truly modern spectacle. It features an open floor plan, two bedrooms and three bathrooms. It’s listed by Angela Barnett of Chinowth & Cohen — and the price was recently cut to $350,000.
Tulsa Woman Says Apartment Complex Won't Fix Her AC Unit
With more extreme heat expected this week, one Tulsa woman is desperate for help because she says her apartment complex won’t fix her broken AC unit. Hailey Olmstead is frustrated because, she says, management at the Cascades at Southern Hills Apartments have refused all her requests to fix her AC.
Comments / 2