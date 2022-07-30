Tulsa Nonprofit Hosts Special Event To Connect Homeless With Resources

PRYOR, Oklahoma - This is Krash, he is a sweet and shy little guy that is a year and a half old and weighs just over fifty pounds. Krash loves other dogs and cats. He’s pretty good on the leash and loves to play. Krash has been here almost a year, but because he’s a pit mix, he hardly ever gets looked at. He can be a shy dog at first, but when he warms up to you he’s a sweetie pie. If you’re interested in meeting Krash, you can contact the shelter at 918-825-7172.

PRYOR, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO