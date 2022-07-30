ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Alabama says delay in execution caused by IV line issue

By KIM CHANDLER
recordpatriot.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.recordpatriot.com

Comments / 0

Related
recordpatriot.com

More rain, more bodies in flooded Kentucky mountain towns

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Another round of rainstorms hit flooded Kentucky mountain communities Monday as more bodies emerged from the sodden landscape, and the governor warned that high winds could bring another threat — falling trees and utility poles. Gov. Andy Beshear said the death toll rose to...
KENTUCKY STATE
recordpatriot.com

Michigan secretary of state promises fair election Tuesday

Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said her office will not tolerate any effort to interfere with the certification of Tuesday's primary election to ensure the "will of the people will rule the day." "Voters can cast their ballot tomorrow confident they will be safe and their vote will be...
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy