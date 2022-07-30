The best available hotels & places to stay near New Braunfels

www.thingstodopost.org
Texas Principal Reinstated after 3 Days From Suspension Over Active Shooter IncidentTom HandySan Antonio, TX
Beto says Abbott's "response to Sutherland Springs, Santa Fe, El Paso and now Uvalde has been the same stale but predictAsh JurbergUvalde, TX
Uvalde School Principal is Suspended Because She Knew About Existing ProblemsTom HandyUvalde, TX
Kyle, Texas was established on this day on July 24, 1880Tour Tyler TexasKyle, TX
Bob Stoops and Wade Phillips Returning to Coach in Dallas for XFLLarry LeaseDallas, TX
KTSA
Schlitterbahn offers cool deal for those who buy 2023 season passes
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Welcome to August. The weather experts say this is typically the hottest month of the year. Since we only had two days in July with high temperatures below 100 degrees, you can only assume this month will bring more of the same. If you’re...
San Antonio suburb's popular master-planned community grows with new garden homes
A new mixed-use, master-planned community is booming in northeast San Antonio. Located in Schertz, The Crossvine has announced the addition of 77 new garden homes to the 550-acre development. Offering smaller, hassle-free yards, connectivity to inner greenbelt courts, and accessibility to the trails, parks, pools, and other outdoor spaces popular...
sanantoniomag.com
Your Guide to Hotel Pool Passes in San Antonio
JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort and Spa. Families can do much more than simply swim at this far Northside resort. Priced at $60 for adults and $45 for children, day passes allow guests to utilize the property’s 9-acre water park, which includes four pools, water slides and a 650-foot rapid river. Not up for thrills? Relax in the 1,100-foot lazy river. There’s also an adults-only infinity edge pool, or you can add a spa pass for the ultimate getaway. 23808 Resort Pkwy.
Westside San Antonio groups seek historic title for destroyed brothel site
HDRC recommends denying it but has some alternatives.
Three kid-friendly Hill Country bars for parents to grab an ice cold pint
Need one more day trip before school starts? Check these places out
KSAT 12
Here’s what home sale listing trends look like by ZIP code for the San Antonio area
SAN ANTONIO – The housing market has taken a dramatic swing over the past year with record low interest rates, but now those rates are climbing. Marketing statistics provided by the San Antonio Board of Realtors show the median price of homes in the San Antonio area has skyrocketed 20% from June 2021 to June 2022.
1 Person Dead After Car Accident In San Antonio (San Antonio, TX)
San Antonio Police reported that 1 person was killed in a car accident on Highway 281 north of downtown. The incident took place a little after 12:15 PM on Monday on the southbound lanes of the highway – between St. Mary’s and Easy Josephine streets.
mycanyonlake.com
Aug. 1 Lake & River Conditions for Canyon Lake
A lizard suns himself on the shores of Canyon Lake. Current Conditions as of 6:56 p.m. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is releasing water from Canyon Reservoir into the Lower Guadalupe River at 68 cfs. During periods of heavy rain, flow rates can change rapidly and become dangerous. Central Texas...
HEB is Testing New Tech that May Forever Change Grocery Check Out Lines
An exciting possibility for the future of grocery store check-out is being tested at one HEB Plus! Store down in Schertz, Texas. For those who are already big fans of the Texas-based HEB Grocery Company, you may be excited to hear about this new check-out technology that would enable you to simply roll your full grocery cart through a special lane that would then scan your entire basket of groceries at one time.
KSAT 12
San Antonio just experienced the hottest July on record
Yes, you read that right. For the third month in a row, San Antonians experienced record heat. With an average temperature of 89.8°, not only is July 2022 the hottest July on record, but it also comes in just below August 2011 as the second hottest month EVER in San Antonio’s recorded history. Records date back to 1885.
First-ever Chamoy Challenge will dress San Antonio in sweet, soury fun
A new kind of chamoy drip is coming to San Antonio.
Austin is repelling rain; other cities attracting it — UT study discovers
If you've ever seen rain on radar moving towards a city suddenly split in two, as if something was blocking the rain from reaching the city, you may have joked about a forcefield being responsible. That joke may actually be the truth. A recent study done by researchers with the University of Texas found cities are capable of repelling rain.
San Antonio Burrito Bites: Cabo Bob's great food, but bad service
One of the best burritos I've had paired with the worse service
Application for COVID relief funds for small businesses begins Monday
SAN ANTONIO — Application for COVID relief funds for small business owners impacted by COVID begins Monday. These funds are available under the American Rescue Plan. The grants range from $15,000 to $35,000 to help businesses make up some of the losses they’ve suffered during the pandemic. The...
KSAT 12
San Antonio River Walk is one of the ‘most beautiful’ sights in the U.S., study says
SAN ANTONIO – Whether you’re a San Antonio native or an out-of-towner, the River Walk is one of the must-see attractions in the Alamo City. Now, it’s being recognized as one of the “most beautiful” sites in the nation and in the world, according to a recent study by Kuoni, a luxury travel company.
H-E-B recalls ice cream due to mislabeling
SAN ANTONIO — H-E-B voluntarily issues a recall for their H-E-B ice cream brand due to mislabeling, according to a press release. The release says the half gallon H-E-B Creamy Creations Light Mint Chocolate Chip Ice Cream is on a recall due to an undeclared allergen. The product contains wheat, a known allergen, which is not declared on the produce label.
San Antonio Current
San Antonio restaurant Krazy Katsu makes its debut selling — a lot of — Japanese fried chicken
Apparently, San Antonians love their Japanese-style fried chicken. Krazy Katsu — a new spot offering the herb-brined, panko-breaded chicken in sandwich form — held its grand opening over the weekend and sold out of 900 pounds of yardbird in just two days, according to a Saturday post on the restaurant's Instagram feed.
Corporate landlord harassed San Antonio tenant using illegal tactics, report finds
Managers were told to replace her working A.C. with a broken one.
Texas Landlord Orders Manager To Make Tenant Miserable So They'd Move
One of the tactics was to replace the air conditioner with a broken one.
CBS Austin
Lake levels bring questions forward about drought plans across Central Texas
AUSTIN, Texas — The triple-digit temperatures are sticking around this August, and so is stage one of Austin's drought contingency plan. As of August 1, Lake Travis is 53% full and Lake Buchanan is 65% full. "Hopefully we'll get some rains into September, and October to bring those lake...
