New Braunfels, TX

The best available hotels & places to stay near New Braunfels

By Marianna Hollaway
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
sanantoniomag.com

Your Guide to Hotel Pool Passes in San Antonio

JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort and Spa. Families can do much more than simply swim at this far Northside resort. Priced at $60 for adults and $45 for children, day passes allow guests to utilize the property’s 9-acre water park, which includes four pools, water slides and a 650-foot rapid river. Not up for thrills? Relax in the 1,100-foot lazy river. There’s also an adults-only infinity edge pool, or you can add a spa pass for the ultimate getaway. 23808 Resort Pkwy.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
New Braunfels, TX
New Braunfels, TX
Pecos, TX
mycanyonlake.com

Aug. 1 Lake & River Conditions for Canyon Lake

A lizard suns himself on the shores of Canyon Lake. Current Conditions as of 6:56 p.m. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is releasing water from Canyon Reservoir into the Lower Guadalupe River at 68 cfs. During periods of heavy rain, flow rates can change rapidly and become dangerous. Central Texas...
CANYON LAKE, TX
KICKS 105

HEB is Testing New Tech that May Forever Change Grocery Check Out Lines

An exciting possibility for the future of grocery store check-out is being tested at one HEB Plus! Store down in Schertz, Texas. For those who are already big fans of the Texas-based HEB Grocery Company, you may be excited to hear about this new check-out technology that would enable you to simply roll your full grocery cart through a special lane that would then scan your entire basket of groceries at one time.
SCHERTZ, TX
KSAT 12

San Antonio just experienced the hottest July on record

Yes, you read that right. For the third month in a row, San Antonians experienced record heat. With an average temperature of 89.8°, not only is July 2022 the hottest July on record, but it also comes in just below August 2011 as the second hottest month EVER in San Antonio’s recorded history. Records date back to 1885.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KXAN

Austin is repelling rain; other cities attracting it — UT study discovers

If you've ever seen rain on radar moving towards a city suddenly split in two, as if something was blocking the rain from reaching the city, you may have joked about a forcefield being responsible. That joke may actually be the truth. A recent study done by researchers with the University of Texas found cities are capable of repelling rain.
AUSTIN, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

H-E-B recalls ice cream due to mislabeling

SAN ANTONIO — H-E-B voluntarily issues a recall for their H-E-B ice cream brand due to mislabeling, according to a press release. The release says the half gallon H-E-B Creamy Creations Light Mint Chocolate Chip Ice Cream is on a recall due to an undeclared allergen. The product contains wheat, a known allergen, which is not declared on the produce label.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

