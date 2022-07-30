If you are new to the area, there are some things you might not know about Midland/Odessa, here are the Top 5 that I can think of off the top of my head. Midland is named because it is halfway between El Paso and Ft. Worth - The original name of Midland was Midway when it became a stop on the Texas Pacific Railroad but when it was revealed that there was already a Midway, TX, the name was changed to Midland.

MIDLAND, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO