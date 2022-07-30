ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Odessa, TX

Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Top 5 Things People New To Midland/Odessa Probably Don’t Know

If you are new to the area, there are some things you might not know about Midland/Odessa, here are the Top 5 that I can think of off the top of my head. Midland is named because it is halfway between El Paso and Ft. Worth - The original name of Midland was Midway when it became a stop on the Texas Pacific Railroad but when it was revealed that there was already a Midway, TX, the name was changed to Midland.
MIDLAND, TX
point2homes.com

1523 E Everglade Ave, Odessa, Ector County, TX, 79762

Listed by Brandon Beckett with PINE & BECKETT - CHRIS BECKETT. Is this home right up your alley? Get all the details now. Property Summary for 1523 E Everglade Ave Español?. Wow! Stop your search for the perfect move-in FHA A+ condition three bedrooms and two full baths home in a prime central location. Walking distance to Permian high school and optimistic park, entire house R.O. Water system, charming breakfast area, Second living room with French Doors, inside laundry room, one car cinderblock garage with Alley access, even has a separate She-Shed or home office with half bath and full electrical. All appliances pass with the sale, the roof is 2 years old.
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

Could Medical Center Hospital be relocated?

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Last week, our partners at the Odessa American published a story about meetings taking place regarding a new regional medical and research center. According to the OA, those meetings have also discussed a hospital change that could have negative effects on Odessa, including the relocation and repurposing of Medical Center Hospital.
ODESSA, TX
City
Odessa, TX
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Odessa, TX
Lifestyle
ABC Big 2 News

Midland family to hold mini-golf fundraiser for drowning victim

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland family, in partnership with the Midland Fire Department and COM Aquatics, is holding a mini-golf tournament fundraiser Tuesday evening to help raise money for 3-year-old Belle Cooper, a Midland girl who drowned in June of last year.  The tiny tot and her twin brother were born prematurely, and the odds […]
MIDLAND, TX
MIX 92-5

Delicious! 25 West Texas Restaurants You Must Try Before Summer Ends!

Sometimes you get tired of the same old same old and by that, I mean your cooking in your kitchen at the casa. Am I right? I am the chef in my household, and I use that term lightly, especially during the summer, a girl gets tired of cooking. I want to eat out every now and then but then that gets old too sometimes. We're never happy. lol.
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

Odessa man dies in crash in Winkler County

WINKLER COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - According to a DPS crash report, an Odessa man died in a crash in Winkler County Sunday morning. Eduardo Lozoya, 28, was traveling east on SH-302. An 18-wheeler was traveling west on SH-302. Lozoya traveled across the yellow center line into the westbound lane and struck the front of the 18-wheeler.
WINKLER COUNTY, TX
cbs7.com

Midland College presents AJ Castillo concert, live at Chap Center

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -Join the MC Student Activities Department for this special free MC 50th Anniversary concert featuring hit Latin artist AJ Castillo. The concert will be Friday, August 26, at 7:00 p.m. at the Al G. Langford Chaparral Center on the Midland College campus. The opening performance will be...
MIDLAND, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
cbs7.com

Fatal crash in Midland County

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) -A woman is dead after a one-vehicle crash in Midland County Saturday night. According to DPS reports, Diana Markham was traveling westbound on West County Road 127 when she veered off the roadway to the right. Markham then overcorrected to the left sending her GMC Canyon into a skid. She then struck a telephone pole and fence. Markham was ejected from the vehicle.
MIDLAND COUNTY, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Midland Crime Stoppers search for wanted fugitive

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Do you recognize this man? Midland Crime Stoppers says that the U.S Marshals are looking for 52-year-old Alfonso Rios. Rios is wanted for Supervised Release Violation – Conspiracy to Distribute and to Poss With Intent to Deliver Cocaine. Midland Crime Stoppers says that if your tip leads to an arrest, you […]
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

Man dead after hit and run in Reeves County

REEVES COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) -DPS is asking for help identifying a driver that fled a fatal crash in Reeves County early Sunday morning. Jonathan Ornelas, 31, of Midland, was traveling north in a Dodge 3500 on US 285 approaching the intersection of CR 437. An unknown vehicle was traveling east on CR 437 nearing the intersection of US 285. Ornelas hit the unknown in the intersection. The impact caused Ornelas to come to a complete stop at the intersection.
REEVES COUNTY, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Affidavit: Midland man held estranged wife captive at knifepoint

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A man is behind bars on multiple charges in connection with a situation that prompted a large police presence in a Midland neighborhood Sunday night. Sergio Castillo-Castorena, 59, has been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Unlawful Restraint, and Interfering with a 911 Call.  According to an affidavit, around 6:26 […]
MIDLAND, TX
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

5 Of The Best Date Night Restaurants In Midland

Sometimes you just need a break. Break from work, from the kids, from whatever it is you do on a daily basis. A little breather to break the monotony of your routine. This calls for a date night! Grab your husband/wife, boyfriend/girlfriend and just the two of you have a nice dinner together, enjoy each other's company, maybe a cocktail, a glass of wine, and some alone time.
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

OPD investigates McDonald’s theft

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Odessa Police Department is searching for several suspects involved in stealing cash from multiple McDonald’s locations between July 14th and July 18th. The suspects were caught on camera stealing cash from behind the counter out of registers. If you have any information that could lead to their arrest, you could receive […]
ODESSA, TX
NewsWest 9

2 injured in shooting at The Clusters apartment complex

MIDLAND, Texas — Two people were shot Saturday at a Midland apartment complex. According to police, around 4 a.m., they got a call about shots being fired at The Clusters apartment complex. When officers got to the scene, they found two people who had been in an altercation with...
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

One dead after fatal crash in Odessa

ODESSA, Texas — One person has been killed in a fatal crash in Odessa on July 31 in the 1100 block of E. 42nd Street. 22-year-old Ragan Richardson of Odessa was pronounced dead at the scene. The initial investigation revealed that a White 2016 BMW was traveling westbound in...
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

Two local business help Midland Soup Kitchen Ministry after a crazy night

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - This week the Midland Soup Kitchen Ministry had to make emergency repairs to their facilities that could have affected thousands of people. Late Wednesday evening the Midland Soup Kitchen Ministry main walk-in freezer broke, suddenly about two months’ worth of food was in jeopardy of spoiling, leaving many in the community without a home-cooked meal.
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

City of Midland end of season hours for pools and splashpads

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -The City of Midland has announced July 31, 2022, will be the last day for regular pool hours for Washington Aquatic Center and Doug Russell Swimming Pool. Washington Aquatic Center:. Mon: Session A: 12 PM - 3 PM Session B: 4 PM - 7 PM. Tues: Session...
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

DPS investigates deadly Reeves County hit and run

REEVES COUNTY, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a deadly hit and run crash that happened in Reeves County early Sunday morning. According to DPS, preliminary information shows that Jonathan Robert Ornelas, 31, of Midland, was driving a Dodge Ram 3500 pickup north on US 285, approaching the intersection of CR 437.
REEVES COUNTY, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Man arrested following disturbance at DK

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested last weekend after police said he held assaulted a woman at a local convenience store late last month. Kenneth Scott, 29, has been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon as well as Assault/Family Violence.  According to an affidavit, around 12:20 a.m. on July 31, officers […]
ODESSA, TX

