10 hotels in Mount Pleasant: Best hotel deals for 2023

Winnsboro Takes the Little Free Library to Another LevelTiffany TillemaWinnsboro, TX
City of Mount Pleasant, Texas hires Perla Ayala as new Human Resources DirectorTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Tour Tyler Texas asks the question is it still Silver and Gold buried in Gilmer, Texas underneath Little Cypress CreekTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Well, The Ethan Allen Sign In Tyler Is Gone, What’s Replacing It?
Just like a feline, humans are inquisitive. We want to know what's going on. We want to keep up with what's happening with our family, friends, and co-workers and what's going on in the world around us. That's why when we see activity on a construction site or a random building, we want to know what's going on.
Electric scooter service coming to Texarkana
Bird electric scooters are bringing micro-mobility options to Texarkana. Both cities have approved the scooter pilot program on a trial basis for one year.
A Diamond in a Rhinestone World
For some, pursuing higher education is almost a given … things just seem to fall into place. But for many, the dream of earning a college degree seems out of reach and barriers preclude making the dream a reality. Despite a keen mind and plenty of determination and drive, the puzzle pieces just don’t fall into place. This was certainly the case for Amber Adams – that is until she was introduced to a degree program at Texas A&M University-Texarkana that is designed for those whose path to earning a higher education credential has been filled with twists and turns.
Arrest made in trail ride shooting
20-year-old Kentrail “Turtle” Cornelius of Minden was arrested and charged with illegal use of a weapon. His bond is currently set at $150,000. Attorney General Paxton today announced that the State of Texas is joining a nationwide Anti-Robocall Litigation Task Force with 49 other states to investigate and take legal action against the telecommunications companies responsible for bringing a majority of foreign robocalls into the United States.
KTBS
Where in the ArkLaTex is Rick Rowe? Marshall, Texas
MARSHALL, Texas - We're gearing up for another KTBS 3 Community Caravan. This time, we're headed west to Marshall, Texas. That's where we find Rick Rowe for this week's Where In The ArkLaTex is Rick Rowe? segment. Marshall is home to many beautiful historic homes, sites and the picturesque 1901...
Trading Post for August 1, 2022
Lots of big Yellow squash $1 each; green bell peppers 2/$1; a few zucchini and hot peppers available; frozen blueberries $5/lb or end-of-season You-pick $3/lb. All from our family farm east of Sulphur Springs; No herbicides or pesticides used. Also have a tub of white-lavender violets $2. Please call 903-945-2986 for details.
Crews respond after a single-vehicle wreck in Wood County (Wood County, TX)
Crews respond after a single-vehicle wreck in Wood County (Wood County, TX)Nationwide Report. Crews responded after an 18-wheeler rolled over in Wood County. As per the initial information, the single-vehicle wreck took place on SH154 between FM 2869 and the Upshur County line [...]
LIST: When East Texas campuses are having their first day of school
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Students and teachers are preparing to return to the classroom for the new school year. Click below to see a full list of when East Texas schools are having their first day of school. Alba-Golden – Aug. 18 All Saints – Aug. 18 Alto ISD – Aug. 11 Apple Springs – […]
Botox, Bubbly, & Bags: Forever Young Summer Event
Forever Young at Dermatology Associates will be hosting a Girls Night Out this Thursday, August 4th, 2022, from 5-7PM at their offices at 2011 Moores Lane, Texarkana, TX. Forever Young is Texarkana’s newest medical spa and is owned and operated by Board Certified Dermatologist, Dr. Jeff Young. Dr Young and his team offer a full line of med spa services including botox & disport, dermal fillers, laser hair removal and a variety of other face and body treatments including SkinPen and Hydrafacial.
Marshall, TX Police Arrest 11 People On 40 Combined Charges
Police in Marshall, Texas were very busy last week rounding up nearly a dozen individuals on a host of charges after a "gang-related" shooting and several other incidents in the area. On July 28, 2022, the Joint Harrison County Violent Crime and Narcotics Task Force, Harrison County Sheriff’s Office and...
Drivers Are Sick AND Tired With Your Bull-Corn In Texarkana
Texarkana drivers. I have said a mouthful, but what one traffic violation do you notice Txarkana drivers doing the most?. So last week I asked ya'll on our Facebook page what traffic violation you noticed the 'wonderful drivers' in Texarkana committing, and the answers were not too surprising. Here are...
UPDATE: Highway 19 near Canton back open after wreck
UPDATE: Highway 19 is back open. RAINS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A “bad” accident has traffic on part of Highway 19 shut down, officials said. The Rains County Sheriff’s Office said Highway 19 south towards Canton near RCR (Rains County Road) 1495 is closed and drivers are asked to avoid the area.
Report: Man in diaper and surgical mask seen running from Tyler backyard
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Smith County sheriff’s deputy was dispatched to a residence July 28 at approximately 1:50 p.m. for potential criminal trespassing. According to a police report, the homeowner advised the deputy that when he left his house, he saw a white man run from his backyard through the bushes and into a […]
Best Salsa in the Ark-La-Tex Competition in Texarkana on August 6
It is time for the 12th annual “Best Salsa in the Ark-La-Tex Contest” this Saturday, August 6 in downtown Texarkana. Vendors from all around the region will present their salsa for judging and you get to have a say in which is “THE BEST”!. Get your...
Police respond to reports of shots fired at apartments
Residents of the River Run and Parkview apartments reported the shooting around 12:45 a.m. No information is available yet on arrests or injuries. Attorney General Paxton today announced that the State of Texas is joining a nationwide Anti-Robocall Litigation Task Force with 49 other states to investigate and take legal action against the telecommunications companies responsible for bringing a majority of foreign robocalls into the United States.
Three girls found dead in Cass County pond
hree little girls, missing in northeast Texas, have been found dead in a pond over the weekend. About 10 p.m. Friday night, the three sisters ages 5, 8 and 9 went missing from their family home in Atlanta, Texas
A Mineola Man Led Police On Chase Going The Wrong Direction On I-30
A 75-year-old Mineola man led police on a vehicle pursuit while traveling the wrong direction on I-30 early Saturday morning, according to police reports. A Texarkana man was jailed Friday on a warrant. I-30 pursuit. Sulphur Springs Police Sgt. Matt Glenn responded to a report of a pickup traveling east...
1 person hurt after a two-vehicle wreck in Bowie County (Bowie County, TX)
1 person hurt after a two-vehicle wreck in Bowie County (Bowie County, TX)Nationwide Report. On Thursday morning, one person was hurt following a traffic collision in Bowie County. As per the initial information, the two-vehicle crash took place on Interstate Highway 30 at the 212 entrance ramp [...]
KLTV
Wood County grand jury no-bills case of gas station shooting
QUITMAN, Texas (KLTV) - A Wood County jury voted not to pursue criminal charges against a man accused of a fatal shooting at a Hawkins convenience store that was captured on surveillance video. Devin Jevon Harper was facing a first-degree murder charge for the shooting death of Ibory Taylor at...
KLTV
TRAFFIC ALERT: Eastbound lane closure slows traffic on I-20 in Gregg County
GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Texas Department of Transportation reports a two-vehicle accident on I-20 eastbound. The inside lane of traffic is closed at around mile marker 582 at FM-3053.
