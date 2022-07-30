ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Pleasant, TX

10 hotels in Mount Pleasant: Best hotel deals for 2023

By Chanda Heide
 4 days ago
Well, The Ethan Allen Sign In Tyler Is Gone, What’s Replacing It?

Just like a feline, humans are inquisitive. We want to know what's going on. We want to keep up with what's happening with our family, friends, and co-workers and what's going on in the world around us. That's why when we see activity on a construction site or a random building, we want to know what's going on.
TYLER, TX
A Diamond in a Rhinestone World

For some, pursuing higher education is almost a given … things just seem to fall into place. But for many, the dream of earning a college degree seems out of reach and barriers preclude making the dream a reality. Despite a keen mind and plenty of determination and drive, the puzzle pieces just don’t fall into place. This was certainly the case for Amber Adams – that is until she was introduced to a degree program at Texas A&M University-Texarkana that is designed for those whose path to earning a higher education credential has been filled with twists and turns.
TEXARKANA, TX
Arrest made in trail ride shooting

20-year-old Kentrail “Turtle” Cornelius of Minden was arrested and charged with illegal use of a weapon. His bond is currently set at $150,000. Attorney General Paxton today announced that the State of Texas is joining a nationwide Anti-Robocall Litigation Task Force with 49 other states to investigate and take legal action against the telecommunications companies responsible for bringing a majority of foreign robocalls into the United States.
TEXARKANA, AR
Where in the ArkLaTex is Rick Rowe? Marshall, Texas

MARSHALL, Texas - We're gearing up for another KTBS 3 Community Caravan. This time, we're headed west to Marshall, Texas. That's where we find Rick Rowe for this week's Where In The ArkLaTex is Rick Rowe? segment. Marshall is home to many beautiful historic homes, sites and the picturesque 1901...
MARSHALL, TX
Trading Post for August 1, 2022

Lots of big Yellow squash $1 each; green bell peppers 2/$1; a few zucchini and hot peppers available; frozen blueberries $5/lb or end-of-season You-pick $3/lb. All from our family farm east of Sulphur Springs; No herbicides or pesticides used. Also have a tub of white-lavender violets $2. Please call 903-945-2986 for details.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
Botox, Bubbly, & Bags: Forever Young Summer Event

Forever Young at Dermatology Associates will be hosting a Girls Night Out this Thursday, August 4th, 2022, from 5-7PM at their offices at 2011 Moores Lane, Texarkana, TX. Forever Young is Texarkana’s newest medical spa and is owned and operated by Board Certified Dermatologist, Dr. Jeff Young. Dr Young and his team offer a full line of med spa services including botox & disport, dermal fillers, laser hair removal and a variety of other face and body treatments including SkinPen and Hydrafacial.
TEXARKANA, TX
Drivers Are Sick AND Tired With Your Bull-Corn In Texarkana

Texarkana drivers. I have said a mouthful, but what one traffic violation do you notice Txarkana drivers doing the most?. So last week I asked ya'll on our Facebook page what traffic violation you noticed the 'wonderful drivers' in Texarkana committing, and the answers were not too surprising. Here are...
TEXARKANA, AR
UPDATE: Highway 19 near Canton back open after wreck

UPDATE: Highway 19 is back open. RAINS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A “bad” accident has traffic on part of Highway 19 shut down, officials said. The Rains County Sheriff’s Office said Highway 19 south towards Canton near RCR (Rains County Road) 1495 is closed and drivers are asked to avoid the area.
CANTON, TX
Police respond to reports of shots fired at apartments

Residents of the River Run and Parkview apartments reported the shooting around 12:45 a.m. No information is available yet on arrests or injuries. Attorney General Paxton today announced that the State of Texas is joining a nationwide Anti-Robocall Litigation Task Force with 49 other states to investigate and take legal action against the telecommunications companies responsible for bringing a majority of foreign robocalls into the United States.
CASS COUNTY, TX
Wood County grand jury no-bills case of gas station shooting

QUITMAN, Texas (KLTV) - A Wood County jury voted not to pursue criminal charges against a man accused of a fatal shooting at a Hawkins convenience store that was captured on surveillance video. Devin Jevon Harper was facing a first-degree murder charge for the shooting death of Ibory Taylor at...
HAWKINS, TX

