Bryan woman contributes to murals honoring Uvalde victims

Uvalde considers how namesake of Robb Elementary should be remembered after the school is torn down
The Uvalde community plans to tear down Robb Elementary School, the site of the shooting on May 24 that left 19 children and two teachers dead. But it’s not certain what will happen to the space once the building is cleared away. In the midst of their grief, Uvalde residents are also considering new ways to still honor Annie Robb — the school’s namesake.
Man delivers custom memorial benches to families of Uvalde school shooting victims
Sean Peacock turned an order from one mom into memorials for all 21 victims.
KBTX.com
Student Bonfire searching for new location after land was sold
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A storied tradition in the area will be going through a change. Student bonfire will be moving locations for the first time since 2009 after its current location was sold to land developers. Dion McInnis led the student bonfire from 2003-2004 and now is a part...
KBTX.com
Back to School: Leon ISD superintendent excited for students to return to class
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Leon ISD students are less than two weeks away from the start of a new school year. Teachers return to campus on Aug. 8, and students return to class on Aug. 15. Tuesday on Brazos Valley This Morning, Superintendent David Rains spoke about the excitement leading...
KBTX.com
Free workshop in Bryan to help students work on college applications
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Here’s a chance for local high seniors to get a jump start on those college applications. Several college advising groups have teamed up with Texas A&M for a workshop Tuesday evening. Students will get to work one-on-one with a college advisor to learn how to...
KBTX.com
Brazos County Health District hosting Back to School Bash
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - There are lots of things to do in order to get ready for the new school year. The Brazos County Health District is hosting a free event to help you check some items off your list. Mary Parrish with the Brazos County Health District was on...
KBTX.com
Stuff the Bus event brings dozens of donations on the first day
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Junior League of Bryan College Station kicked off their week-long Stuff the Bus drive at the Tower Point HEB. The group plans to continue moving through town this week, ending in Downtown Bryan on Friday. The Junior League is collecting school supplies for kids to use this upcoming school year.
KVUE
Uvalde school launches fundraiser for 'zen garden'
UVALDE, Texas — Dalton Elementary School in Uvalde is looking to create a "zen garden" for students following the mass shooting at Robb Elementary. The Uvalde CISD elementary created an Amazon Wishlist full of supplies needed to create the garden. A description of the project said the garden space would serve as an area to relax when feeling overwhelmed.
KBTX.com
Kalee McCann Cypher Added to Equestrian Staff
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M equestrian head coach Tana McKay announced the hiring of former All-American Reiner Kalee McCann Cypher as director of operations on Tuesday. “We are excited to have Kalee back in Aggieland,” McKay said. “Kalee is hardworking, knowledgeable and is an overall great person to...
KBTX.com
Brazos County 4-H Club host cake show and auction fundraiser
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Lovers of cakes, pies, cookies, brownies, cobblers and everything sweet were in for a treat Monday evening at the Brazos Center. The Brazos County 4-H Club hosted its annual cake show and auction fundraiser. Funds raised will support the 4-H club through leadership labs, fashion shows, round-up...
KBTX.com
Young Franklin boy recovering in ICU after bulldozer accident
FRANKLIN, Texas (KBTX) - A Franklin boy remains in the ICU after being run over by a bulldozer. The incident happened last Wednesday when 6-year-old Bodie Boring was on a job site with his father, according to his mother Samantha Boring. Samantha said Bodie’s injuries include fractures in his pelvic...
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Reportedly Stayed At Fundraiser For Hours After Uvalde Shooting
The GOP governor initially said he stopped at the fundraiser “on the way” to Austin to “let people know” he couldn’t stay.
KSAT 12
‘So good and helpful’; Jose Flores Jr.’s family remembers 10-year-old
Editor’s note: This article is part of a KSAT 12 special project Remembering the Victims of the Robb Elementary School. At just 10-years-old, Jose Flores Jr. was wise beyond his years. He lived in Uvalde with his parents and three younger siblings. His mother said he loved to pitch...
KBTX.com
Drought soaks up focus at cattle tradeshow
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M campus became the home base for 2,000 people attending the Beef Cattle Short Course tradeshow. The main topic of conversation this year, drought. With 140 companies represented, 80 different speakers and thousands of people of all ages, College Station is their destination this week.
KBTX.com
Fundraiser event to help Centerville firefighters sees big turnout
CENTERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - A large fundraising event was held on Saturday which proceeds benefited two Centerville firefighters who were injured on the job last month. Colton Adams and Clink Franklin were hit by an 18-wheeler while responding to a motor vehicle crash on I-45. Adams lost one of his...
KBTX.com
Australian 12U baseball team competes in Bryan
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A youth baseball team from Australia is getting a taste of Texas this weekend. The Aussie Waves are playing in the inaugural ANB Summer Slam event at Travis Fields in Bryan Midtown Park before making their way to Branson, Missouri for the Cal Ripken World Series.
Cha-Ching! Did You Know Texas Has 2 Operating Casinos?
Usually, when you think of Casinos here in the United States you think of Las Vegas, New Mexico, and Atlantic City for starters. You probably don't think of Texas since Texas law currently prohibits casino gambling. But wait, there are actually 2 locations in Texas that have casino gambling according to this website I came across.
KSAT 12
KSAT, other media organizations sue Texas DPS for Uvalde school massacre records
AUSTIN – KSAT 12 and more than a dozen media organizations on Monday filed a lawsuit in state district court in Austin asking a judge to order the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) to release records regarding the law enforcement response to the May 24 massacre at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde.
KBTX.com
Aggies Land Oklahoma State Transfer Brianna Evans
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M softball added Brianna Evans to its roster Tuesday. Evans joins the Aggies after spending her rookie season at Oklahoma State. “Brianna will bring depth to our team both on the infield and in the outfield,” Ford said. “She is a dynamic player with speed that will immediately impact our program.”
Beto says, "Abbott has changed nothing since Uvalde to keep kids safe."
Beto O'rourke and Greg AbbottImage from WikiCommons images. " Our kids are going back to school and Abbott has changed nothing since Uvalde to keep them safe. It's time to change our governor." Beto O'Rourke.
