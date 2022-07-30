ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nacogdoches, TX

The 10 best hotels in Nacogdoches, United States

By Tambra Mccollister
 4 days ago
KLTV

WebXtra: Gilmer residents asked to voluntarily conserve water

Night closures are happening this week for a busy intersection in Lufkin. Entry and exit ramps from State Highway 287 onto Highway 94 will be closed every night through Wednesday.
GILMER, TX
dallasexpress.com

Tree-Killing Beetle Infestation Spreads in North Texas

Two Texas counties recently confirmed the arrival of an invasive tree-killing beetle, bringing the total number of counties in the state impacted to 11. Five Texas counties were added to the list of confirmed cases just this year, the Texas A&M Forest Service reported in a news release. The invasive emerald ash borer (EAB) was most recently confirmed in Morris and Rusk counties.
TEXAS STATE
KLTV

WebXtra: Ramp closures begin Wednesday for Lufkin intersection

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Night closures are happening this week for a busy intersection in Lufkin. Entry and exit ramps from Loop 287 onto State Highway 94 will be closed every night through Wednesday. Crews will begin working at 6 p.m. and will continue until 5 a.m. as long as the weather permits.
LUFKIN, TX
KICKS 105

Urban Cowboy Night is Coming to 58 Junction in Lufkin, Texas

It's hard to believe that it has been 42 years since Bud and Sissy introduced the world to two-steppin', Gilley's, and how to make a mechanical bull the center of a domestic dispute. Urban Cowboy is one of those movies that no matter how old it gets, the 'almost-cult' following continues to grow.
LUFKIN, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Emergency units respond to reported boat explosion on Lake Tyler

LAKE TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Emergency units with the Chapel Hill and Whitehouse Fire Departments responded to Lake Tyler late Sunday afternoon in regards to a reported “boat explosion.” Chapel Hill VFD said that no injuries have been reported and that the boat’s occupants were all rescued safely. Firefighters are working to extinguish the fire […]
TYLER, TX
messenger-news.com

EUNICE KITCHEN PROVES THERE IS NO LIMIT TO YOUR GOALS

CROCKETT – When Eunice Kitchen was a little girl in the Harlingen area, her father let her come with him to help when he did construction work on job sites. On one of those trips, he showed her a very large building and she was surprised to learn this was where people came to work out. Young Kitchen saw a poster of the gym’s owner Rachel McLish. McLish is a famous bodybuilder, trainer and author.
CROCKETT, TX
ketk.com

CLEAR THE SHELTERS: City of Henderson Animal Center

HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) – With a mission to provide temporary shelter and excellent care for stray, unwanted and homeless animals throughout Henderson, the city’s animal center is a resource for their community. Each day, they strive to do the following:. Promote responsible pet ownership. Protect citizens by housing...
HENDERSON, TX
kjas.com

A Lufkin Dairy Queen destroyed in a Friday morning fire

Fire officials in Lufkin say a Dairy Queen was destroyed by a Friday morning fire. KTRE 9 News in Lufkin is reporting that the blaze broke out at 9:35 at a DQ on Atkinson Drive at the Highway 59 East Loop. The Lufkin Fire Marshal’s Office says employees reported that...
LUFKIN, TX
easttexasradio.com

East Texas Deputy Killed By Alleged Drunk Driver

29-year-old Smith County deputy Lorenzo Bustos died after being struck by a drunk driver while conducting a traffic stop. Investigators say the deputy was with his training officer when the back of the patrol unit was rear-ended while he was standing at the back of the car. Twenty-one-year-old Daniel Nyenze Nyabuto faces charges of Intoxication Manslaughter. Bustos previously worked for Rusk County.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
East Texas News

Former Little River Healthcare CEO charged with fraud

TYLER – Jeffrey Paul Madison, former CEO of Little River Healthcare, was among 21 people recently charged in connection to alleged medical fraud schemes worth $1.2 billion. Thirty-six defendants are facing criminal charges in 13 federal districts in the United States for alleged fraudulent telemedicine, cardiovascular and cancer genetic testing, and durable medical equipment schemes, according to prosecutors for the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Texas.
CROCKETT, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Frankston man arrested for family violence, interference

COFFEE CITY, Texas (KETK) – A Frankston man was arrested Saturday night by Coffee City Police after a Be On the Look Out (BOLO) was issued for him the night before. Lonnie Hall, 58, was issued two arrest warrants Friday for assault family violence impeding breathing and interference with an emergency call. Police said they […]
FRANKSTON, TX
KTRE

Speed and alcohol believed to have caused deadly crash

One officer received non-life-threatening injuries when Paulk hit him over the head upon being found by the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office SWAT team. He was taken to the hospital, Sheriff Dickson said.
GILMER, TX

