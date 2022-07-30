The 10 best hotels in Nacogdoches, United States

www.thingstodopost.org
This Home Is A Masterpiece With An Unexpected Twist In Alto, Texas
I have shared new home builds in Alto from Petty Construction in the past, and they never disappoint. I always admire the quality and the personalization that goes into every home design they carry to fruition. The last time we looked at a home from Alto it was massive. We...
KLTV
WebXtra: Gilmer residents asked to voluntarily conserve water
Night closures are happening this week for a busy intersection in Lufkin. Entry and exit ramps from State Highway 287 onto Highway 94 will be closed every night through Wednesday. An artist's rendering shows what the proposed structure would look like once a rebuild is completed on the Smith County...
dallasexpress.com
Tree-Killing Beetle Infestation Spreads in North Texas
Two Texas counties recently confirmed the arrival of an invasive tree-killing beetle, bringing the total number of counties in the state impacted to 11. Five Texas counties were added to the list of confirmed cases just this year, the Texas A&M Forest Service reported in a news release. The invasive emerald ash borer (EAB) was most recently confirmed in Morris and Rusk counties.
KLTV
WebXtra: Ramp closures begin Wednesday for Lufkin intersection
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Night closures are happening this week for a busy intersection in Lufkin. Entry and exit ramps from Loop 287 onto State Highway 94 will be closed every night through Wednesday. Crews will begin working at 6 p.m. and will continue until 5 a.m. as long as the weather permits.
Urban Cowboy Night is Coming to 58 Junction in Lufkin, Texas
It's hard to believe that it has been 42 years since Bud and Sissy introduced the world to two-steppin', Gilley's, and how to make a mechanical bull the center of a domestic dispute. Urban Cowboy is one of those movies that no matter how old it gets, the 'almost-cult' following continues to grow.
Report: Man in diaper and surgical mask seen running from Tyler backyard
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Smith County sheriff’s deputy was dispatched to a residence July 28 at approximately 1:50 p.m. for potential criminal trespassing. According to a police report, the homeowner advised the deputy that when he left his house, he saw a white man run from his backyard through the bushes and into a […]
Alto ISD football suspended from postseason for two years due to enrollment issues, UIL says
ALTO, Texas (KETK) – The Alto ISD high school football team was suspended from postseason for two years, a UIL committee decided during a meeting on Tuesday. They will also not be able to play for honors or awards during this time. This comes after the school district misreported student enrollment numbers, said UIL officials. […]
Accident causes lane closure north of Jacksonville
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The outside lane of Highway 69 southbound, north of Jacksonville is closed due to an accident, according to the TxDOT Tyler. A power line pole is hanging onto the roadway, and officials said it is expected to be cleared Tuesday by 1:15 p.m.
Emergency units respond to reported boat explosion on Lake Tyler
LAKE TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Emergency units with the Chapel Hill and Whitehouse Fire Departments responded to Lake Tyler late Sunday afternoon in regards to a reported “boat explosion.” Chapel Hill VFD said that no injuries have been reported and that the boat’s occupants were all rescued safely. Firefighters are working to extinguish the fire […]
2-vehicle crash involving an 18-wheeler causes closure on I-20
GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A two-vehicle crash involving an 18-wheeler on Tuesday afternoon has caused a lane closure on Interstate Highway 20, according to TxDOT. The crash occurred eastbound on the highway around mile marker 582 at the FM 3053 bridge, and officials said the inside lane is closed as of 3 p.m.
messenger-news.com
EUNICE KITCHEN PROVES THERE IS NO LIMIT TO YOUR GOALS
CROCKETT – When Eunice Kitchen was a little girl in the Harlingen area, her father let her come with him to help when he did construction work on job sites. On one of those trips, he showed her a very large building and she was surprised to learn this was where people came to work out. Young Kitchen saw a poster of the gym’s owner Rachel McLish. McLish is a famous bodybuilder, trainer and author.
ketk.com
CLEAR THE SHELTERS: City of Henderson Animal Center
HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) – With a mission to provide temporary shelter and excellent care for stray, unwanted and homeless animals throughout Henderson, the city’s animal center is a resource for their community. Each day, they strive to do the following:. Promote responsible pet ownership. Protect citizens by housing...
Five People Arrested In Kilgore, TX During Search Warrant
Some folks in Rusk County had a pretty bad start to their week on Tuesday as cops there raided their location in execution of a search warrant and found a bunch of illegal stuff including a stolen car and drugs. According to A Facebook Post From The Rusk County Sheriff's...
kjas.com
A Lufkin Dairy Queen destroyed in a Friday morning fire
Fire officials in Lufkin say a Dairy Queen was destroyed by a Friday morning fire. KTRE 9 News in Lufkin is reporting that the blaze broke out at 9:35 at a DQ on Atkinson Drive at the Highway 59 East Loop. The Lufkin Fire Marshal’s Office says employees reported that...
Man arrested, official injured after standoff near Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) — One man is in custody and one law enforcement official was injured, according to Cherokee County Sheriff Brent Dickson after the department responded to a barricaded person just outside of Jacksonville. Dickson said they were serving an arrest warrant for someone who missed a trial date and located the individual in […]
easttexasradio.com
East Texas Deputy Killed By Alleged Drunk Driver
29-year-old Smith County deputy Lorenzo Bustos died after being struck by a drunk driver while conducting a traffic stop. Investigators say the deputy was with his training officer when the back of the patrol unit was rear-ended while he was standing at the back of the car. Twenty-one-year-old Daniel Nyenze Nyabuto faces charges of Intoxication Manslaughter. Bustos previously worked for Rusk County.
Former Little River Healthcare CEO charged with fraud
TYLER – Jeffrey Paul Madison, former CEO of Little River Healthcare, was among 21 people recently charged in connection to alleged medical fraud schemes worth $1.2 billion. Thirty-six defendants are facing criminal charges in 13 federal districts in the United States for alleged fraudulent telemedicine, cardiovascular and cancer genetic testing, and durable medical equipment schemes, according to prosecutors for the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Texas.
Frankston man arrested for family violence, interference
COFFEE CITY, Texas (KETK) – A Frankston man was arrested Saturday night by Coffee City Police after a Be On the Look Out (BOLO) was issued for him the night before. Lonnie Hall, 58, was issued two arrest warrants Friday for assault family violence impeding breathing and interference with an emergency call. Police said they […]
Angelina County Sheriff's Office investigating death in Lufkin area
ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas — The Angelina County Sheriff's Office is currently investigating the death of a 36-year-old man Monday in the Lufkin area. According to Capt. Alton Lenderma, the victim has been identified as Brian Lafeyett Brown. He said Brown was found in the 200 block of Dudley Road.
KTRE
Speed and alcohol believed to have caused deadly crash
One officer received non-life-threatening injuries when Paulk hit him over the head upon being found by the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team. He was taken to the hospital, Sheriff Dickson said. |. Gilmer City Manager Greg Hutson has initiated the City of Gilmer’s drought contingency plan. And right...
