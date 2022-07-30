Latitude Margaritaville Watersound earns national recognition

www.wjhg.com
WJHG-TV
Come celebrate National Oyster Day on friday
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - National Oyster Day is Friday, August 5th. Destination PC and Hunt’s Oyster Bar & Seafood Restaurant are teaming up for the special day. Being on the water, the seafood industry is a big economic boost for Bay County. “It’s really important because not only...
WJHG-TV
Oscar Patterson Academy reopens after nearly 4 years
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Oscar Patterson Academy in Panama City is opening its doors back up again after being closed shut nearly four years following Hurricane Michael. The elementary school got much more than just a new name and logo. It’s been undergoing serious construction this past year, getting...
WJHG-TV
Middle school arts program in Panama City Beach receives big boost
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Surfside Middle School in Panama City Beach will be playing happy tunes this fall. The St. Joe Community foundation provided a $50,000 grant to the school. The nonprofit says its mission is to enrich the quality of life for the people of Northwest Florida. The...
wuwf.org
Northwest Florida is home to 24 food deserts
According to the USDA’s most recent food access research report, 12.8% of Americans — more than 39 million people — live in food deserts. A food desert can be defined as a geographic area where residents may have low income and low access to healthy foods. “A...
WJHG-TV
Millions in unclaimed property returned to Floridians in July
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - In a Monday announcement, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Jimmy Patronis stated over $26 million in unclaimed property was returned to Floridians during the month of July. According to the release, unclaimed property is a financial asset that is unknown or lost, has been left inactive, unclaimed...
WINKNEWS.com
5 Florida players become Mega Milllions millionaires
While the jackpot-winning ticket in last Friday’s Mega Millions drawing was sold in the Chicago area, five lucky people in Florida also hit it big. Two lucky players each won $1 million and three lucky players each won $2 million. The winning tickets matched all five of the white ball numbers but did not match the Mega Ball number.
visitpanamacitybeach.com
PCB is the Place to be in August
With the weather still warm, the beaches still beautiful and the always breathtaking sunsets, Panama City Beach is the perfect place to plan your vacation in August. From hotels to activities, you can find everything you need for your visit, and at a pretty spectacular price. Once your stay has...
WJHG-TV
Jeep association hosts school supply drive
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -It might be hard to believe, but it’s almost time for the kids to head back to school. That’s why the Bay Area Jeep Association hosted a school supply drive Saturday afternoon. B.A.J.A. officials tell us they are working with schools. Officials with the...
WJHG-TV
Bay County Jail has new project in the works
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Bay County Jail will soon be expanding. County commissioners accepted a grant from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement to help fund construction of a new dormitory at Tuesday’s meeting. The dorm will house inmates in the Lifeline Program. It’s a program for...
Local church to host backpack & school supply giveaway
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — There have been several school supply and backpack giveaways recently; if you missed those, there will be another one on Saturday. Rock Solid Church will give away backpacks for children in grades kindergarten through fifth grade. The backpacks will be filled with school supplies so kids can get off on […]
Hundreds flock to Jackson County back-to-school drive
COTTONDALE, Fla. (WMBB) — The new school year is right around the corner and Jackson County kids received quite the helping hand. Ruffle Gang hosted its 5th annual back-to-school event in Cottondale on Saturday. Hundreds of people lined up to get their hands on free school supplies, including backpacks, pens, pencils, binders, headphones, and Kleenex. […]
WJHG-TV
Panama City Beach leaders discuss how to spend largest budget in the city’s history
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Running a city costs a lot of money and next year, Panama City Beach will have more to spend than ever before. That’s because they have millions more to work with within the general fund. Tuesday, council members and city leaders sat in...
WJHG-TV
Jackson County Schools will have multiple AEDs after donation
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s important for schools to be prepared for anything that might happen during school hours or sporting events. “Knowing that it’s here and we have the trained faculty and staff to utilize and to implement the life saving device whenever it’s needed, that we have that capability, it will make everyone feel more at ease and more comfortable,” Grand Ridge School Principal Becky Hart said.
niceville.com
Health advisory issued for parks in Destin, Fort Walton Beach
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. – A health advisory has been issued for Marler Park and Wayside Park of Fort Walton Beach and Clement Taylor Park, Henderson State Park, and James Lee Park of Destin by the Florida Department of Health in Okaloosa County (DOH-Okaloosa), it said in a statement.
First Coast News
Woman paralyzed after jumping into shallow water in Florida bay
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. — A woman suffered "immediate paralysis" after she jumped feet first from a pontoon boat into very shallow water in the Florida Panhandle, authorities said. The incident happened Sunday in Choctawhatchee Bay, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office. Deputies say local first responders were...
Annual Wausau Possum Fest is back
WAUSAU, Fla. (WMBB) — A long-time favorite annual tradition is back for another year next weekend: the 53rd annual Wausau Possum Festival and Funday. On Friday, August 5, there will be a concert with Cory Keefe and Highway 20 Band beginning at 6:00 p.m. Then, at 7:00 p.m. is the famous Possum King and Queen […]
WJHG-TV
ECP officials predict travel numbers will remain strong
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport in Bay County experienced an unprecedented 1.6 million passengers in 2021. “Last week we reported to the airport board that we were down a little bit over our numbers from ‘21, but as we talked about, ‘21 was unprecedented in our amount of activity,” said ECP Deputy Executive Director Richard A. McConnell.
WJHG-TV
Tuesday Evening Forecast
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The weather pattern will remain unsettled for the next several days as a trough of low pressure lingers over the SE U.S. For tonight lows will fall into the mid 70s under partly to mostly cloudy skies. On Wednesday we will see storms develop near the coast and then move inland. Rain chances will be 60%. Highs will reach the upper 80s. The rain chances stay high through Thursday before decreasing a little Friday and Saturday. Rain chances increase by Sunday into next week with highs near 90 and lows in the 70s.
WJHG-TV
Back to school health tips as students prepare to return to the classroom
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Heading back to school is an exciting time for many students and families. As kids get ready to hit the hallways, medical professionals are sharing tips on how to prep for a healthy school year. The Department of Health in Bay County said first, make...
WJHG-TV
Washington County commissioner, Steve Joyner, dies at age 66
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Allen Steve Joyner, 66, of Chipley, passed away surrounded by family on July 31st, 2022. Joyner was born on March 11, 1956 in Escambia county. According to Washington County officials, he owned and operated several businesses throughout Jackson and Washington Counties including J&J Service Center,...
